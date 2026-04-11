Lev Remembers

Lev Remembers

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Ronin Core's avatar
Ronin Core
11m

As usual, Democrats will play by the rules on the Swalwell issue while MAGA Republicans continue to deceive, delay, deflect and deny on Epstein-Trump issues. There's no equality or justice when one party plays by the rules and the other doesn't.

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tlb's avatar
tlb
6m

know your audience, we dont care who crimed we care about truth and accountability

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