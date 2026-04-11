I’m writing this today because something deeply disturbing is unfolding—and how we respond to it will define us.

There are now multiple accusations—including allegations of rape and sexual assault—made against Congressman Eric Swalwell by several women.

Let me be clear from the start:

This is not about rushing to judgment.

This is not about politics.

This is not about Democrat vs. Republican.

This is about something far more serious:

Truth. Accountability. And whether we actually stand with survivors—or only when it’s convenient.

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What I’m Seeing Right Now Should Terrify You

Almost immediately, the reactions split into two camps:

One side instantly condemning him

The other side instantly dismissing the accusations as political attacks

And right there—that moment—is the problem.

Because once again, in America:

Politics is being placed above justice. Narrative is being placed above truth. And loyalty is being placed above the voices of women.

We’ve Seen This Before — And We Know How It Ends

We’ve watched this play out again and again:

When the accused fits a political narrative → people look the other way

When the accused is an opponent → people rush to destroy

And in both cases, the truth becomes secondary.

That is exactly how systems fail survivors.

That is exactly how predators operate.

And that is exactly how someone like Epstein was able to continue for years.

Because people knew… and chose not to act.

And let me say something that many don’t want to hear:

Those who look the other way… are sometimes just as responsible as those committing the crimes.

Because silence protects power.

My Position — And My Promise To You

I am not here to attack Eric Swalwell.

I am here to say this clearly:

Survivors must be taken seriously

Allegations must be addressed directly

Accountability must exist—no matter who you are

Yes—Eric Swalwell has the right to defend himself.

But with that right comes responsibility.

What disturbs me the most is this: instead of coming out and facing the people directly—the same people he serves—there are statements, social media posts, and then silence, stepping away to “take time.” While sending threatening letters to the accusers.

But what about the women? What about the victims? What about the public that deserves answers? This is not about giving space for comfort—it’s about accountability. Because this is no longer just about Eric Swalwell as an individual. It’s bigger than him. He has an obligation to face the people, to address this head-on, and to do it with the transparency and seriousness that the moment demands.

He is a public servant.

He works for the people.

That means:

Not hiding

Not deflecting

Not sending legal threats

Not attacking the accusers

But facing the public directly. Answering questions. Addressing this head-on.

Because that is what leadership requires.

This Is Bigger Than One Man

This moment is about all of us.

Because we cannot claim to support women, survivors, and justice…

…and then change the rules when it’s politically inconvenient.

We cannot say:

“Believe survivors”—but only when it benefits our side

“Hold people accountable”—but only when it’s someone we oppose

That is not justice.

That is hypocrisy.

And people see it.

Let’s be honest with ourselves for a moment—because this is where the hypocrisy becomes impossible to ignore. If these same allegations were made against a Republican, there would be no hesitation. There would be immediate outrage. Calls for resignation. Demands for investigations. A united front declaring support for the survivors. And yet, when it’s someone on “our side,” suddenly the language changes. Suddenly it’s “wait,” “this can’t be true,” “this must be political.” That double standard is exactly what destroys credibility—and worse, it sends a message to survivors that their voices only matter when it’s convenient.

And at the same time, watching MAGA Republicans celebrate this moment, using it as political ammunition, is just as disturbing. Because this isn’t a victory. There is nothing to cheer about here. If these allegations are true, then we are talking about real women, real trauma, real lives forever changed. This should never be reduced to a talking point, a headline, or a political weapon. Both sides are missing the most important part—the survivors, the truth, and the need for real accountability. This is not about scoring points. This is about whether we are still capable, as a country, of putting humanity above politics.

And then we hear the same questions every time: Why now? Why didn’t they come forward earlier? Why did it take so long? But this—right here—is one of the biggest reasons why. Because the moment these women speak up, they are no longer seen as human beings—they are turned into tools. Tools for political gain. Tools for narratives. Tools for attacks and defenses. And in that moment, the focus shifts away from them—the actual victims—and onto the powerful people they are accusing. Their pain becomes secondary. Their truth becomes debated. Their lives become dissected in public. So of course it’s difficult. Of course it takes time. Because speaking up doesn’t just mean telling your story—it means stepping into a storm where you know you will be questioned, attacked, and used.

And we’ve seen this pattern over and over again. We saw it with Weinstein. We’ve seen it with P. Diddy. We’ve seen it with Donald Trump and E. Jean Carroll. And we saw it in the Epstein cases, where so many voices were ignored for years. The same cycle repeats: doubt, delay, deflection—until eventually the truth becomes undeniable. That’s why we can’t sit here and judge the timing. That’s why we can’t dismiss these voices simply because they don’t fit a convenient narrative. Because when power is involved—whether it’s Hollywood, politics, or billionaires—the barrier to speaking out becomes almost impossible to break. And now we are watching that same pattern unfold again, in real time.

Why This Matters To Me — And Why It Should Matter To You

I’ve lived through what happens when truth is ignored.

I’ve seen what happens when powerful people believe they are untouchable.

And I made a decision in my life:

I will stand for the truth—no matter the cost.

And it did cost me.

It cost me everything at one point.

But in the end, it gave me everything:

My family

My integrity

My purpose

And all of you—this community

That’s why I will never bend this principle.

Not for politics.

Not for pressure.

Not for anyone.

This Platform Is Different — And It Will Stay That Way

There are plenty of platforms that will:

Spin narratives

Protect allies

Ignore uncomfortable truths

This is not one of them.

Here:

We stand for truth—no matter how hard it is to hear.

Because if we don’t…

Then we become exactly what we claim to fight against.

Now I Need You — This Is Where You Come In

We are not just talking about problems anymore.

We are building a movement.

📩 Register for what’s coming next:

callforcongress@proton.me

We are preparing something bigger than a single rally.

You saw what happened with the No Kings movement—over 8 million people showed up.

That was one day.

No unified demand.

Now imagine this:

That same energy—every day. With clear demands. With organization. With purpose.

That’s what we’re building.

🤝 Become part of the movement:

Volunteer: levpttp@proton.me

We are not spectators anymore.

We are participants.

❤️ Support this platform (this is critical)

I’m going to speak to you honestly:

I don’t have corporate sponsors.

I don’t have billionaires backing me.

I have you.

Becoming a paid subscriber:

Keeps this platform independent

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Builds something no mainstream platform can replicate

If you can—this is the moment.

Direct support:

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And let me be clear about something important

We are a family.

If you can’t contribute financially—I understand.

There is zero pressure.

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Final Thought

This is where we all have to stop—and look at ourselves honestly.

This is where we make a choice.

What matters more—our integrity, or our politics?

Are we truly committed to protecting women and children…

or are we willing to look the other way, make excuses, and stay silent—

just because we’re afraid of losing an argument, a narrative, or a political advantage?

Because that’s the real test.

Not when it’s easy.

Not when it’s popular.

But when it’s uncomfortable… when it challenges our own side… when it costs us something.

That’s when your values are real—or they’re not.

At the end of the day, none of us will be judged by what party we stood with.

We will be judged by one thing:

Did we stand for what was right— or did we stay quiet when it mattered most?

I’m making you a promise—and I don’t make it lightly. I will stand with the survivors. No matter what they say about me, no matter the pressure, no matter which side it comes from. As a father of seven, as a husband, raising daughters and now a grandfather of a beautiful little granddaughter, I understand what’s at stake. This is about the world we leave behind. And I swear to you—I will always stand for the truth, no matter how hard it is, no matter who it challenges. So I ask you to stand with me. Because truth matters. Accountability matters. And it should never depend on politics, power, or who you’re protecting.

“The truth doesn’t belong to a political party.

It belongs to those brave enough to stand by it.”

Join me.

This isn’t just a community.

This is a movement.

— Lev Parnas

Candidate for Congress | Florida-27

P.S. Go to LevRemembers.com and pick up your copy of Shadow Diplomacy — it maps the influence networks you’re now watching strain in real time.

And grab your Enough Is Enough And Wolfpack gear