There’s a lot of breaking news I’ve been bringing you that the media still refuses to touch — from Jared Kushner’s back-channel “peace” deals that look more like business negotiations, to the sanctions games, to what’s really being planned for Ukraine and Venezuela behind closed doors.

But today, I need you to pay very close attention, because what I’m hearing about Dan Bongino could end up being one of those loose threads that unravels a much bigger story.

Over the last few months, I’ve been asking a simple question:

Where is Dan Bongino?

My sources are telling me that Bongino is making plans to quietly step away and reposition himself — to create distance from Trump World and from some of the darkest chapters that are still sitting in the shadows, including the Epstein universe and the people around it.

I’m being told he’s looking at January as a target to start that exit — not because he suddenly found a conscience or a heart, but because he sees the writing on the wall. He can see the polls. He can see that Trump is likely to lose the next round of elections — and that accountability is coming for the people who helped build and protect this corrupt machine.

Bongino is not on the same page as Trump anymore, and inside the camp, they all know it.

He’s been clashing with people like Susie Wiles, Pam Bondi, and others in that inner circle. Those are not just random names — those are some of the most loyal enforcers and message-carriers in Trump’s world. They are all-in. They are ride-or-die. They are so deep in, they don’t see a way out.

Bongino is different from them — and I’m not saying that because he’s a “good guy.” I’m saying it because his calculation is different. While others double down and wrap themselves tighter in the cult, he’s looking for an escape hatch.

People like Kash Patel, Pam Bondi, Pete Hegseth and that whole crew are, in my opinion, fully cult-ized and conspiracy-ized. They’re all in on the lies, the cover stories, and the spin. Their entire future is tied to Trump never facing real accountability. If he goes down, their world collapses.

Bongino, I’m told, understands that if this thing cracks open — if the Epstein-related information and the rest of the buried files around Trump World ever see full daylight — the people closest to it are going to be forced to pick a side: keep covering it up, or finally start talking.

That’s why this matters.

Bongino may end up being that weak link in the chain — the straw that breaks the camel’s back. He’s close enough to know where some of the bodies are buried, but just far enough from the core cult.

He can see Trump’s walls closing in. He can see that the midterms and the next election cycle are not guaranteed wins. And he knows that when that moment comes, nobody in that world is going to take the fall willingly.

So he’s trying to get out before the music stops.

Here’s why I’m telling you this now:

Because this community — you — has already proven that when we turn the spotlight on something, the narrative starts to crack. We’ve been ahead of the mainstream media on Ukraine, on Kushner’s deals, on Project 2025, on Venezuela, and on the quiet sanctions games. We’ve called it early, and later it shows up in the headlines.

Now I’m asking you to help put pressure on this story.

To share it. To talk about it. To ask the uncomfortable questions about who knew what, and when. To make it harder for anyone sitting on critical information — including Dan Bongino — to just slip quietly out the back door and pretend they were never part of this.

If he’s planning his exit, we need to make sure that exit route runs straight through the truth — including what he knows about Epstein-related networks, Trump’s inner circle, and the cover-ups that have protected powerful men for far too long.

I'm risking a lot to bring you this kind of inside information.

