What we are watching right now is not random diplomacy. It is not normal foreign policy. It is not just another meeting between Trump and Xi Jinping.

This is the deal moving from the shadows into the open.

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For months, I have been warning you about the real framework behind the scenes:

Trump gets Venezuela.

Putin gets Ukraine.

Xi gets Taiwan.

That was the structure. That was the understanding. That was the power map.

And now we are watching it play out.

Trump is negotiating with China. Xi is putting Taiwan directly on the table. China has made it clear that Taiwan is not just one issue among many. For Beijing, Taiwan is the issue. It is the prize. It is the red line.

And Trump is sitting across from Xi while everything else is being negotiated at the same time: trade, tariffs, rare earth minerals, oil, agriculture, aircraft, AI, and arms sales.

That is not an accident.

That is how these deals are made.

They do not begin with an announcement that says, “We are giving up Taiwan.” They begin with pressure. They begin with “understandings.” They begin with vague language. They begin with economic incentives. They begin with quiet concessions. They begin with Trump saying he is “making peace,” “making a deal,” or “putting America first.”

But what he is really doing is what he has always done.

He is treating countries like properties.

He is treating allies like bargaining chips.

He is treating democracy like something that can be traded.

This is how Trump thinks. This is how he has always thought.

He does not look at Ukraine and see a sovereign democracy fighting for survival. He sees land, leverage, minerals, and what Putin can offer him.

He does not look at Taiwan and see a democratic people under threat from China. He sees trade, tariffs, supply chains, and what Xi can offer him.

He does not look at Venezuela and see a nation with human beings caught in the middle of a power struggle. He sees oil, control, and strategic advantage.

That is the danger.

This is not a foreign policy doctrine. This is a real estate transaction being applied to the world.

And from what I am hearing from sources close to this world, Taiwan is on the table.

Taiwan is being discussed as part of the broader power deal.

And from the way this is moving, it is beginning to look like only a matter of time before Trump frames a betrayal as diplomacy.

He will not say, “I gave up Taiwan.”

He will say he prevented war.

He will say he got China to buy American products.

He will say he secured trade concessions.

He will say he brought stability to the Pacific.

He will say he got a better deal.

That is the language. That is the cover. That is how he sells surrender.

But watch what they do, not what they say.

Putin wants Ukraine.

Xi wants Taiwan.

Trump wants Venezuela.

This is the map.

This is the carve-up.

This is the global deal I have been warning you about.

And the reason I am warning you so strongly is because I have seen this world up close.

I know how Trump operates. I know how the people around him operate. I know how foreign influence works through back channels, personal relationships, money, favors, access, and leverage.

They do not always write these things down in one clean document. They do not need to. These deals are built through signals, pressure, silence, and timing.

That is why Trump’s silence matters.

When Xi makes Taiwan the central issue, and Trump refuses to clearly and forcefully defend Taiwan in public, you have to ask what was said in private.

When arms sales are suddenly part of the discussion, you have to ask what China is demanding.

When trade and national security are being negotiated in the same room, you have to ask what Trump is willing to exchange.

When Ukraine, Venezuela, and Taiwan all start moving at the same time, you have to stop pretending these are separate stories.

They are connected.

This is about power.

This is about territory.

This is about resources.

This is about dictators trying to redraw the world while Trump sits at the table and calls it a deal.

And this is exactly why I keep telling you that we cannot afford to look at these events one headline at a time.

The mainstream media will cover the meeting. They will cover the trade talks. They will cover the statements. They will cover the official readouts.

But they will miss the structure.

They will miss the pattern.

They will miss the deal.

That is what I am trying to show you.

Because I have been inside this world. I know the players. I know the methods. I know the language. I know what it looks like when a public story is being used to hide a private arrangement.

And right now, everything is pointing in the same direction.

Ukraine is being pressured.

Taiwan is being negotiated.

Venezuela is being positioned.

China is testing Trump.

Russia is watching Trump.

And Trump is doing what Trump always does: looking for the transaction that benefits him.

This is not America First.

This is Trump First.

This is not strength.

This is weakness dressed up as a deal.

This is not peace.

This is the dismantling of democratic alliances by men who believe the world belongs to whoever has enough power to take it.

And I am telling you now: Taiwan is the next piece to watch.

Because once Trump starts preparing the public for a “new understanding” with China, once he starts talking about “stability,” once he starts saying America cannot be involved in “every conflict,” once he starts questioning why we are defending Taiwan, you will know the deal is already much further along than they are admitting.

That is how it works.

First they soften the ground.

Then they shift the language.

Then they attack the old commitments.

Then they say the betrayal was common sense all along.

We cannot let them do that in silence.

We cannot let them rewrite surrender as strategy.

We cannot let Trump hand dictators what they want and call it peace.

Look at my history.

I warned you about the back channels before they became public.

I warned you about the players before the media understood the network.

I warned you about Ukraine before people wanted to hear it.

I warned you about how Trump treats foreign policy as a private deal-making operation.

And I am warning you now about Taiwan.

This is not the time to look away.

This is the time to follow the money, follow the meetings, follow the silence, and follow the concessions.

Because what we are watching is bigger than one summit. It is bigger than one country. It is bigger than one headline.

This is about whether democracy still means something — or whether the world’s strongest men get to sit in private rooms and divide the map among themselves.

I know what I have seen. I know what I am hearing. And I know what this pattern means.

The deal is moving.

And Taiwan is on the table.

That is why I need your help.

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Look at my history. Look at what I have exposed. Look at what I warned about before others were willing to say it out loud.

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We are not just watching history. We are fighting for the future of democracy.

This is not just a community. This is a movement.

And together, we are going to expose the deal before they finish making it.

— Lev Parnas

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