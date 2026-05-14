Lev Remembers

Lev Remembers

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Betsy's avatar
Betsy
1h

I knew he would throw Taiwan under the bus . But why does US get

to decided. ? The rest are d the world can help stop China.

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Sandra Trimble's avatar
Sandra Trimble
1h

I’m sick and tired of that crazy madman pedophile, traitor trump and selling our country!

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