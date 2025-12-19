This is what a cover-up looks like right before it breaks.

More shocking Epstein-related material is surfacing. The deadline is closing in. And suddenly the people who built careers yelling “release the files” are shifting, scrambling, and looking for exits. That is not random. That is panic. My sources have been warning me: when the pressure gets real, the deflections get louder—and the insiders start protecting themselves.

The House Oversight Committee says it received more than 95,000 photos from the Epstein estate and has already started releasing select images, while the Justice Department faces a public release deadline of December 19, 2025. That deadline is the ticking clock behind today’s chaos

When you look at those images and you can see just how young some of these girls were, it stops being political chatter and becomes what it always was: exploitation, trafficking, and shattered lives. And that’s why I’m not treating this like content. I’m treating it like what it is—human beings who were used, moved, and discarded, while powerful men built empires on silence.

And here’s what I’m working on right now—because my sources are pointing to a darker international layer that demands real scrutiny: an Eastern European pipeline that may have intersected with this world, and in some cases may have been exploited by Russian-aligned and other Eastern European intelligence interests to get close, gather information, and build leverage around powerful men. I’m not putting names on blast without documents. But I am telling you plainly: if even part of this is true, the stakes are national security—not gossip

That’s why we need everything released—not selectively, not staged, not “cleaned up.” Full transparency. Travel and movement. Finances. Contacts. Recruiters. Facilitators. Handlers. The whole network. Because the truth is the only thing they can’t spin—and the victims deserve more than headlines. They deserve justice, protection, and consequences for every abuser and every enabler who helped keep this machine running.

And that’s exactly why what you’re seeing now—the exits, the scrambling, the sudden narrative control—doesn’t feel like confidence. It feels like panic.

And right on cue—the exodus begins.

Dan Bongino has now publicly said he plans to step down in January. I’ve been telling you since July this was coming—because Bongino made his whole identity about the Epstein files. When you build your brand on “exposure” and then realize the exposure is about to land on your side of the street, you don’t stick around for the fallout. You run.

Now add the Susie Wiles interview. It didn’t just “make headlines.” It lit up Trump world because she’s usually disciplined and silent—and suddenly the mask slipped. The blowback has been so intense it’s become part of the internal fight itself. And my sources tell me this is bigger than deflection. This is positioning. This is people trying to get on the right side of the story before the story gets written without them.

Let me be blunt: Trump is not going down without a fight. And he’s not fighting alone. Behind the scenes, you’ve got hardliners like Stephen Miller and Russell Vought pushing the “scorched earth” playbook—weaponize the agencies, flood the zone, intimidate witnesses, smear anyone who gets close, and bury the story under chaos. Then you’ve got the loyalists and enablers lined up to run interference—Pam Bondi, Kash Patel, Pete Hegseth, and Noem at DHS—all working their angles to control the narrative, choke off accountability, and make sure the walls never fully close in. That’s why what you’re seeing right now isn’t just deflection—it’s a coordinated survival operation.

And I’m telling you right now—more is coming.

I’m working on major breaking news involving Trump, Susie Wiles, and Stephen Miller—and what my sources are telling me is going to shake up the entire picture. When it hits, it’s going to explain a lot of what you’re seeing right now: the exits, the sudden interviews, the frantic narrative control, the blame games, all of it. Make sure you’re subscribed so you don’t miss it—because once it breaks, they’re going to try to bury it fast.

Let them scramble. Let them resign. Let them “reframe” and “deflect” and pretend this is all just noise.

The truth is: they’re running because the clock is running.

And we’re not backing down. We’re not whispering. We’re not waiting for permission. We’re going to keep pushing until the walls finally give.

-Lev Parnas

