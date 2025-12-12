BREAKING: The Epstein Photos Are Dropping — And Washington Is Panicking,

Breaking News: the Epstein photos are dropping — and they’re already shaking the room. I’m live with Zev Shalev to break down what House Oversight just put into the public record and, more importantly, what the mainstream media is still dancing around. We’re going to connect the dots they refuse to connect: who shows up, who keeps getting protected, what’s being redacted, what’s still being withheld, and why this “photo dump” is only the first crack in a wall that’s been built to keep powerful people safe.

Share

If you want the real story — the context, the timelines, the networks, the pressure points — do not miss this live. This is the moment the excuses start collapsing. The files are coming out, the public is watching, and accountability is finally on the table. We’ve got them on their heels — but this only matters if we stay locked in, stay loud, and keep pushing forward together.

Now’s the time to stand with me — because this isn’t just content, it’s accountability. Become a paid subscriber right now so I can keep reporting what corporate media won’t touch. We’re getting ready to go on the road — town halls, red districts, debates, campuses, and communities where the truth never gets a microphone. We’ve got the people. We’ve got the plan. But we need the resources to move fast and move smart, because the moment these Epstein files start cracking open, the machine that protects the powerful is going to do everything it can to distract, delay, and bury the story.

If you can help, please contribute today — every dollar goes directly into building this platform and funding the next phase: travel, production, booking, legal support, and security so we can keep pushing without backing down. Here are the ways to support:

GoFundMe: https://gofund.me/74c57ace1

Venmo: https://venmo.com/LEV-PARNAS

PayPal: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/LEVPARNAS

Zelle: thereallevparnas@gmail.com

And if you’re ready to do more than donate — if you want to help organize, clip videos, spread posts, book venues, or join the outreach team — email the volunteer hotline: levpttp@protown.me. Share this live. Re-stack it. Text it to a friend. Put it in your group chats. We’ve got them on their heels, the files are coming out, and this is the window where pressure turns into accountability — but only if we keep pushing together. This is not just a community. This is a movement.

-Lev Parnas

P.S. If you haven’t yet, make sure you grab your copy of Shadow Diplomacy at levremembers.com — the truth Trump wants to bury, the blueprint that connects all the dots, and the context you won’t get anywhere else.