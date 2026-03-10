This morning I’m writing to you with breaking news.

Yesterday, the FBI seized and is now in possession of election-related records connected to Arizona, one of the states at the center of Donald Trump’s ongoing claims that the 2020 elections were stolen.

If you’ve been following my reporting here on LevRemembers, you know why this matters.

Share

Because for the past month and a half I’ve been warning you that a coordinated strategy was unfolding behind the scenes.

First, the FBI seized records connected to the election investigations in Georgia.

Then as my sources have been warning for weeks, the foreign interference narrative was being pushed into the open — with the Washington Post confirming that Tulsi Gabbard was promoting claims that Chinese actors interfered in Georgia’s election.

Now we are seeing Arizona pulled into the same orbit.

These are not random developments.

These are not isolated investigations.

As I’ve been warning you, this is part of a plan that has been building for months — a plan that began the moment Donald Trump nominated Tulsi Gabbard to help lead the effort.

The goal is twofold.

First, to reshape the public narrative of the past — to continue pushing the claim that the election was stolen.

Second, to begin inserting the argument of foreign interference into the story.

Why does that matter?

Because if the narrative becomes that foreign actors influenced state elections, it opens the door for the federal government to claim emergency powers over state election systems.

It creates a pathway to federalizing elections in contested states under the banner of “national security.”

That is why these specific states are being targeted.

Georgia.

Arizona.

The exact states Trump insists he won.

At the same time, legislation like the Save America Act is being pushed by Trump as the supposed solution.

But when you look closely, the bill would dramatically reshape how Americans vote.

It pushes strict voter identification requirements that millions of Americans do not easily have access to.

It threatens mail-in voting — the same system used by millions of Americans including soldiers, seniors, and working families.

It introduces barriers that make voting harder, not easier.

In other words, it shrinks the electorate while questioning the legitimacy of elections at the same time.

And while this strategy unfolds at home, the world around us is being thrown into chaos.

Donald Trump has now kicked open a geopolitical hornet’s nest.

The United States has been pulled into a war with Iran.

Tensions are escalating across the Middle East.

Global energy markets are reacting.

Russia continues its aggression against Ukraine while alliances are shifting in dangerous ways.

At the same time, Trump continues partnering politically with the corrupt military regime surrounding Venezuela, a government that has terrorized its own people for years.

Chaos abroad creates distraction at home.

Distraction creates opportunity.

And opportunity can be used to consolidate power.

My sources have been warning me that these pieces are not unfolding independently.

They are part of a broader strategy designed to reshape political power before the next major election cycle.

Donald Trump sees the numbers.

He sees the polling.

And when dictators believe their grip on power is slipping, they begin pulling every lever available to them.

That is exactly what we are watching happen right now.

It’s also why I made the decision to run for Congress.

👉 https://levparnas.org/

Not just for Florida’s 27th District.

But for every American who believes our democracy should never be manipulated behind closed doors.

And the moment I announced my campaign, the reaction was immediate.

Sources inside Trump’s orbit told me they were furious.

Because they know exactly what I know.

They know that I sat in the meetings.

They know I saw the inner workings of the political machine around Donald Trump.

And they know I understand the tactics that are now being deployed.

The last thing they want is someone like me sitting in Congress with the ability to expose it all.

And there’s another piece of this story that shows just how much pressure is already being applied.

When I first joined this platform, some of the very first breaking stories I reported were about how Donald Trump and his allies were targeting ActBlue, trying to discourage and intimidate Democrats from contributing through the platform.

You’ll remember the narrative they tried to push — tying it to George Soros, questioning donations, and attempting to paint ActBlue as some kind of conspiracy.

I broke the story here on Substack. I reported on it. And shortly after those reports began circulating, Donald Trump publicly called for an investigation into ActBlue, with his administration pushing Attorney General Pam Bondi to open the door to exactly that.

Think about that for a moment.

Back then, the goal was clear: intimidate the fundraising infrastructure that grassroots campaigns rely on.

And now, here we are.

In an ironic twist, ActBlue has declined to process my campaign, effectively bending the knee to the same pressure campaign Donald Trump launched against them.

But let me be clear — that doesn’t discourage me.

If anything, it proves exactly why this campaign is necessary.

Because when even the institutions that claim to defend democracy start making decisions based on fear of Donald Trump, it shows just how deep this problem has become.

And it shows why we need new voices and fresh leadership in Congress — people who are not afraid to stand up to both authoritarian power and a political establishment that too often chooses safety over courage.

People who cannot be bought.

People who are not controlled by party machines, corporate donors, or political insiders.

And that is exactly how this campaign is being built.

I’m not taking Super PAC money.

I’m not taking corporate money.

I’m not taking special-interest money.

This campaign is 100% grassroots.

Powered by people who believe America deserves leaders who will stand up and fight.

We need people in Congress who understand exactly how these power networks operate — and who are willing to expose them.

That’s exactly what I intend to do.

But I cannot do it alone.

A lot of you have been asking the same question:

“How can we help?”

First, help by spreading the truth. Share this letter. Talk about what’s happening. The more people who understand these strategies, the harder it becomes for them to succeed.

Second, if you are able, you can support this campaign directly.

👉 https://levparnas.org/

This campaign is powered entirely by grassroots supporters who believe that America deserves leaders who cannot be bought.

Important campaign notice:

Under U.S. federal election law, only American citizens are permitted to financially contribute to a congressional campaign.

Share

However, many members of this community live outside the United States and have asked how they can help support the work we are doing here.

The answer is simple.

You can support my work directly by becoming a paid subscriber here on Substack — this is my livelihood and my mission. It is how I continue bringing you the reporting and insights that many outlets refuse to touch.

Paid subscriptions allow this platform to grow, help the message reach more people through the algorithms, and allow me to continue doing this work every single day.

Because Lev Remembers is no longer just a newsletter.

It’s no longer just a community.

It has become something bigger.

A movement of people who refuse to accept corruption as normal.

And now that movement is stepping forward together.

I’m running for Congress for Florida’s 27th District — but in truth, I’m running to represent every American who is tired of the fear, the corruption, and the manipulation of our democracy.

This fight is only beginning.

And together, we are going to finish it.

— Lev Parnas

Candidate for Congress, Florida’s 27th District