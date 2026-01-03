Good morning.

A lot of you are waking up today shocked by what you’re seeing out of Venezuela.

Headlines. Claims. Chest-thumping. Sudden “victories.”

But if you’ve been reading me for months—especially my New Year’s letter—none of this should surprise you.

What you’re watching right now is not chaos.

It’s choreography.

Yes, real people are dying. Yes, real lives are being destroyed. That part is real and horrific. But for men like Putin and Trump, human suffering is not the point—it’s a byproduct. What matters to them is optics, leverage, and control.

This has been planned and discussed for weeks.

Let’s start with the facts we can state plainly.

Yes—Maduro is a dictator.

Yes—he has tortured and brutalized Venezuelans for years.

Yes—many Venezuelans, especially here in South Florida, feel relief and even celebration at the idea that his grip may be breaking.

That emotion is understandable.

But it’s not the full story.

What you are seeing play out now is largely theater.

Donald Trump’s sudden confidence about Maduro did not come from nowhere. It came after weeks of quiet coordination.

And I want to be crystal clear about this part, because I put it in writing: in my New Year’s Day letter, I reported that there were secret conversations on January 1st involving Jared Kushner, Steve Witkoff, and Kirill Dmitriev. That wasn’t just about Ukraine—and it definitely wasn’t about peace or democracy. I’m told these discussions were about positioning, leverage, and coordinated moves, including what you’re now seeing in Venezuela and the Maduro “capture” narrative being pushed into the headlines.

I’ve also been telling you for a long time that Putin has used Maduro as a pawn—a pressure point and a bargaining chip—not because he cares about Venezuela, but because he knows exactly how to play Trump. Publicly, Russia condemns and postures. Privately, they use these pieces on the board to shape outcomes and trade leverage across regions.

I’m told this scenario was discussed directly—long before the headlines, long before the condemnations, long before Trump went public.

While Russia publicly condemns and postures, behind the scenes Maduro was effectively handed over. That’s why Trump spoke with such certainty. That’s why the move came when it did. The outrage you see on camera is for public consumption.

At the same time, Russia continues bombing Ukraine without pause.

At the same time, China quietly watches—tightening the noose, encircling Taiwan through military drills and pressure.

Different stages. Same play.

Venezuela is not an isolated event.

Ukraine is not an accident.

Taiwan is not a coincidence.

This is about oil.

Trade routes.

Global leverage.

And authoritarian leaders dividing the world into zones of control.

And once again, Trump is not acting as a defender of democracy—but as a broker.

Even when dealing with dictators, there is a right way and a wrong way to act. That’s why international law exists. We don’t kidnap leaders. We don’t strong-arm sovereign nations. We don’t normalize extrajudicial power grabs just because the target is unpopular.

Because once you accept that logic, there are no guardrails left.

Today it’s Venezuela.

Yesterday it was Ukraine.

Tomorrow it’s Taiwan.

And eventually—it’s us.

And I want you to understand something else, and I don’t say this lightly: I am risking a lot by bringing you this information. The media isn’t reporting it. Most people won’t touch it. But I know what I’m talking about because I’ve been inside these rooms before. During the first Trump administration, I was the point person in negotiations involving Venezuela. I was directly involved in discussions around oil contracts—deals tied to more than two billion barrels. I’ve spoken with Maduro. I’ve spoken with Guaidó. I’ve dealt with the intermediaries, the fixers, the power brokers who never make the headlines. I know the players, I know how these deals are structured, and I recognize the patterns because I’ve lived them. That’s why I’m telling you this isn’t random and it isn’t new—it’s the same playbook, just on a bigger, more dangerous scale. If this information matters to you, I need you to help spread it, bring more people into this platform, and help us build the core of what comes next. We are only getting started—and the more they try to bury this, the more important it is that it’s heard.

—Lev Parnas