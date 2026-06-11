I have been warning for months that the next phase of foreign influence in America would not look like the old one.

It would not be men in expensive suits walking into congressional offices with briefcases.

It would not be registered lobbyists filing paperwork and disclosing who paid them.

It would not always be embassy officials, think tanks, or formal political consultants.

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The new model is much more dangerous.

It is influencers.

It is podcasters.

It is viral videos.

It is social media personalities with millions of followers pushing narratives directly into the bloodstream of American politics.

And what just happened in Russia with Candace Owens and other high-profile Western influencers should set off alarms in Congress, at the State Department, and inside the Department of Justice.

Because this is not just content.

This is not just commentary.

This is the new shape of foreign lobbying.

Candace Owens goes to Russia. She appears around a major Kremlin-backed international forum. She is placed in the middle of a propaganda environment designed to make Vladimir Putin’s Russia look legitimate, strong, moral, and misunderstood.

Then she comes back to an American audience — and the influence campaign begins.

That is the part everyone needs to understand.

The trip is not the end of the operation.

The trip is the credential.

The photos, the meetings, the access, the “I was there” storytelling — that becomes the product. Then it gets pushed to millions of Americans as independent opinion, when the real question is whether it is being shaped, encouraged, funded, coordinated, or rewarded by foreign interests.

That is why this needs to be looked at under FARA.

FARA stands for the Foreign Agents Registration Act. It was created so the American people could know when someone inside the United States is acting on behalf of a foreign principal, engaging in political activity, public relations, propaganda, lobbying, or influence operations.

It does not ban speech.

It does not stop anyone from having an opinion.

It requires disclosure.

Who paid you?

Who invited you?

Who arranged the meetings?

Who did you meet with?

What did you discuss?

Were there contracts?

Were there benefits?

Were there reimbursements?

Was there coordination?

Were there promises made?

Were there future business opportunities discussed?

Were narratives suggested, encouraged, or handed off?

That is exactly why people try to avoid FARA.

Because once you file, you have to start telling the truth.