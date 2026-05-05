Lev Remembers

Lev Remembers

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Amber Gaines's avatar
Amber Gaines
5h

We have to come out of this on top. Anything less is unacceptable.

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Allen B from MD's avatar
Allen B from MD
5h

This situation is "Vlad the Bad" Putin's wet dream. His Manchurian Candidate, Donffrey Trumpstein installed as President, who collects a feckless cadre of accolytes to do his bidding without question or conscience to tear apart our government from the inside.

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