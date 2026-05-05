While the media is chasing Donald Trump’s on-again, off-again war with Iran, something even more dangerous is happening right in front of us.

And as I always tell you: don’t just listen to what they say — watch what they do.

Because what they are doing right now is laying the groundwork to steal the next election.

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Not with one big dramatic move. Not with one headline. Not with one indictment. But piece by piece. Narrative by narrative. “Declassified” document by “declassified” document. Investigation by investigation. Criminal referral by criminal referral.

And I am sounding the alarm because I have seen this pattern before.

I lived it.

I was there in 2018 and 2019 when this same disinformation machine was being built leading into the 2020 election. I watched how it worked from the inside. I watched the same players take questionable information, wrap it in official-sounding language, push it through friendly media, send it to Fox, and then have lawyers and political operatives go on television to make it sound real.

Back then, they were trying to force the government to act.

Today, they do not have to force anyone.

They are the government.

That is the difference.

Back then, there were still people in positions of power who refused to go along. There were people inside the system who said no. There were people who understood that using foreign dirt, Russian-linked disinformation, and manufactured Ukraine narratives to help Donald Trump politically was wrong, dangerous, and illegal.

Today, those guardrails are gone.

The people who were pushing the operation from the outside are now sitting inside the machinery of power. They do not have to beg for investigations anymore. They can start them. They do not have to pressure people to declassify documents. They can do it themselves. They do not have to ask someone to weaponize the FBI, the intelligence community, or the Justice Department.

They are building the system to do it for them.

John Solomon is reporting that newly declassified intelligence shows intercepted Ukrainian government communications discussing an alleged plot to route hundreds of millions of dollars in U.S. taxpayer money — through USAID-linked programs — back into Joe Biden’s 2024 campaign and the Democratic National Committee.

That is the “bombshell” they want blasted across right-wing media.

That is the phrase they want repeated over and over:

Ukraine. USAID. Biden. DNC. Money laundering. Election interference.

But I’m here to tell you what the real story is.

The real story is not just the allegation.

The real story is the machine behind the allegation.

Because I know this machine. I know the people. I know the playbook.

Nobody knows John Solomon and Joe diGenova better than I do. Nobody knows how this old crew operated better than I do. I watched it happen in real time. I watched the calls, the coordination, the leaks, the television hits, the “sources,” the legal spin, the Fox News amplification, and the way a political smear was dressed up as an investigation.

Back then, we had what I called the BLT team — Rudy Giuliani, Victoria Toensing, Joe diGenova, John Solomon, and the surrounding cast of Trumpworld operators who knew exactly how to turn raw allegations into political weapons.

Someone would bring in “information.” Sometimes it came from questionable Ukrainian sources. Sometimes it came from people with Russian interests. Sometimes it came through people pretending to be patriots while pushing something much darker.

Then John Solomon would write it.

Then Rudy Giuliani would go on television and amplify it.

Then Joe diGenova and Victoria Toensing would go on television and push the propaganda as if it were legal analysis.

Then Fox would push it into millions of homes.

Then Trump would point to the coverage and say, “See? Investigate.”

That was the pipeline.

That was the operation.

And that is exactly why I am telling you today: this is not random. This is not isolated. This is not just another article.

This is the same Ukraine smear machine coming back — but now with government power behind it.

And that is what makes this moment so dangerous.

Because this time, John Solomon is not just writing stories from the outside. Tulsi Gabbard is sitting inside the intelligence apparatus. Kash Patel is positioned to turn political narratives into federal action. Todd Blanche is part of the legal machinery. Joe diGenova, one of the original promoters of these Ukraine conspiracy theories, is now tied to the same world of investigations and “accountability” they are trying to manufacture.

Do you understand what that means?

In 2019, they had to create pressure.

In 2026, they are creating infrastructure.

They are not just trying to damage Democrats politically. They are building the excuse they need to say the entire system is corrupt. They are building the excuse to say Ukraine interfered. They are building the excuse to say USAID was a Democratic money-laundering operation. They are building the excuse to say Trump’s enemies must be investigated, indicted, arrested, and removed.

And ultimately, they are building the excuse to interfere with our elections.

That is the part the mainstream media is missing.

While everyone is distracted by Trump’s chaos — Iran one day, tariffs the next, another insane statement the day after that — the real work is happening quietly behind the curtain.

They are laying the foundation.

They are preparing the narrative.

They are creating the justification.

They are telling their base that the Democrats are criminals, Ukraine is corrupt, foreign aid was stolen, Biden was funded illegally, and only Trump’s people can “clean it up.”

Sound familiar?

It should.

Because this is the same pressure campaign we were involved in during the first Trump administration, only now it has been upgraded.

Back then, the goal was to force Ukraine to announce investigations into Biden.

Now the goal is bigger.

Now the goal is to use the American government itself to announce the investigations, generate the criminal referrals, push the indictments, and create the appearance of a massive conspiracy just in time to justify taking control of the election process.

And now look at what just happened with James Comey.

Do not look at the Comey arrest as some isolated legal event. Do not look at it as just one indictment over one social media post. That is the surface-level story they want everyone arguing about.

The deeper story is the pattern.

Comey has been one of Trump’s favorite targets for years. Brennan has been one of Trump’s favorite targets for years. The intelligence officials who investigated Russia, who warned about foreign interference, who became part of Trump’s revenge fantasy — they are all now being pulled back into the center of this machine.

And according to what I am hearing from my sources, this is not where it ends.

What I am hearing is that Joe diGenova is putting together something much bigger — a conspiracy-style indictment that could try to wrap in people like Brennan, Comey, and others under one broad theory.

Think about that.

Joe diGenova — one of the very people who helped push the original Ukraine propaganda operation — is now reportedly tied to the machinery examining Trump’s old enemies. Public reporting has already said he has been tapped to lead the Brennan-related investigation. And the Brennan case is coming out of Florida, potentially landing in front of Judge Aileen Cannon.

So ask yourself: why does that matter?

Because we already know Judge Cannon. We already saw how she handled the Trump classified documents case. We already saw what happens when a Trump-aligned legal strategy gets placed in a courtroom where the process itself can become part of the protection.

Now imagine a so-called “grand conspiracy” case involving Trump’s enemies, handled by Joe diGenova, pushed by the same media ecosystem, fed by the same old Ukraine/Russia disinformation pipeline, and potentially placed in a forum where Trumpworld believes it has the most favorable terrain.

That is why I am sounding the alarm.

Because nobody is connecting these dots.

They are pieces of the same operation.

One track creates the media narrative.

One track declassifies the documents.

One track launches the investigation.

One track prepares the indictment.

One track finds the friendly forum.

One track turns the whole thing into a political weapon.

That is how this works.

I saw it before.

And I am watching it happen again.

That is why I keep warning about Tulsi Gabbard.

That is why I keep warning about Kash Patel.

That is why I keep warning about Todd Blanche.

That is why I keep warning about John Solomon and Joe diGenova.

That is why I keep telling you to watch what they do, not what they say.

Because this is no longer just media manipulation.

This is government-backed narrative warfare.

And according to what my sources are telling me, more is coming.

More investigations.

More criminal referrals.

More indictments.

More arrests.

They are not finished. They are just getting started.

And I know how they prepare the ground.

First comes the article.

Then comes the outrage.

Then comes the television hit.

Then comes the congressional demand.

Then comes the “investigation.”

Then comes the criminal referral.

Then comes the indictment.

And by the time the truth catches up, the damage is already done.

That is the playbook.

That is why this moment matters.

And that is why we cannot sit back and let them do it again.

This is about defending the truth.

This is about defending the rule of law.

This is about defending our democracy from the same people who already tried once to use Ukraine, foreign disinformation, and political pressure to help Donald Trump.

Only this time, they have more power.

This time, they have fewer guardrails.

This time, they are inside the system.

And this time, we have to stop them before the narrative becomes the investigation, before the investigation becomes the indictment, and before the indictment becomes the excuse to steal our elections.

That is why taking back the House matters.

That is why electing people who are willing to fight matters.

That is why accountability matters.

We need people in Congress who are not afraid to subpoena John Solomon. We need people who are not afraid to question Tulsi Gabbard. We need people who are not afraid to expose Joe diGenova, Kash Patel, Todd Blanche, and every other operator trying to turn government power into Trump’s personal revenge machine.

We need people who understand this is not normal politics.

This is an organized operation.

And I am telling you that because I was inside the first version of it.

And I know where it leads if we do not stop it.

They want you distracted by the noise.

They want you exhausted by the chaos.

They want you confused by one “bombshell” after another.

But I am asking you to stay focused.

Because the old Ukraine smear machine is back.

And this time, it is not asking for permission.

It is acting.

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That is why this platform matters.

This is not just a Substack. This is not just commentary. This is not just another place to read the news.

This is an inside report from someone who was there.

I lived it. I saw it. I helped expose it. And now I am warning you in real time as the same people come back with even more power, more access, and more dangerous intentions.

I have paid a heavy price for telling the truth. I lost everything once because I chose to expose what I saw. But I would do it again, because truth matters. Accountability matters. Democracy matters.

And I need you with me.

Become a paid subscriber today. Help keep this platform alive, independent, and unafraid. When you support this work, you are not just supporting content — you are helping build a movement that can expose the lies before they become indictments, before they become propaganda, before they become excuses to take away our democracy.

Join our fight. Join our movement. Help us take back the House. Help us elect people who will stand up, investigate, expose, and hold these people accountable.

Support the campaign. Volunteer. Get involved. Help us bring real accountability to Congress.

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Share this letter. Restack it. Comment. Send it to a friend. Bring one more person into this movement. Talk to your neighbors. Call your representatives. Show up. Speak out.

Everybody can do something.

They want us divided. They want us tired. They want us scared. They want us overwhelmed by the chaos until we stop asking the most important question:

Who is creating the chaos — and who benefits from it?

But we are not going to stop.

We are going to follow the money.

We are going to watch what they do, not what they say.

We are going to expose the old crew, the new operation, and the dangerous machine being built right in front of our eyes.

And together, we are going to win this fight.

Together, we are going to save our democracy.

— Lev Parnas

P.S. Go to LevRemembers.com and pick up your copy of Shadow Diplomacy — it maps the influence networks you’re now watching in real time.

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Because accountability only happens when citizens refuse to look awayl.