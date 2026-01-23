Lev Remembers

Lev Remembers

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lisa Farlin's avatar
Lisa Farlin
6h

Continuing to send strength and prayers to the Ukrainian people and to Oleksandr.

Reply
Share
Winterish for Ukraine's avatar
Winterish for Ukraine
5h

Ukraine must refuse. The consequences of any deal with DT and or Poutine is death on a scale we have yet to seen on earth.

Reply
Share
26 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Lev Parnas · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture