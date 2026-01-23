After yesterday’s theatrics in Davos—after all the polished speeches about “peace,” “prosperity,” and “stability”—today the real pressure is happening behind closed doors.

A trilateral meeting is underway in Abu Dhabi involving Ukrainians, Russians, and Americans, and what my sources are telling me is being discussed should alarm every person who actually cares about Ukraine’s future.

Because what’s on the table isn’t justice.

It isn’t real security.

And it isn’t peace.

It’s pressure.

It’s bargaining.

And it’s Ukraine being pushed to “compromise” first—while Russia continues bombing cities like nothing is happening.

Here’s What My Sources Say Is Being Discussed

There are reportedly multiple documents being prepared as the foundation of a potential “peace framework.”

One major component is about territory in exchange for money—specifically, Ukraine being expected to fully withdraw from Donbas, with a so-called reconstruction plan totaling $800 billion.

Another component involves supposed U.S. security guarantees and European troop support on Ukrainian territory.

And then there’s the part that nobody wants to say out loud:

There is also a “sequencing” structure being discussed—meaning Ukraine would be expected to give up Donbas first, before anything else is actually delivered.

So let’s translate that into plain English:

Ukraine gives up land now.

Ukraine gives up leverage now.

Ukraine gives up sovereignty now.

And then Ukraine is told to trust that the funding and guarantees will come later.

That’s not a peace agreement.

That’s a trap.

The “Guarantees” Are Vague — The Promises Are Convenient — The Risk Is All Ukraine’s

Even the idea of “security guarantees” is murky.

Would Putin accept European forces inside Ukraine?

Would those forces be backed with real authority?

Would the U.S. stand behind them if Russia violated the deal?

Or would it all turn into what we’ve seen too many times before—a paper promise that collapses the moment it’s tested?

Because this is the model they keep using:

Pressure a country to surrender land Promise big money and protection Delay the money Weaken the protections Then blame the victim when the deal fails

We’ve seen this logic exported everywhere—especially in the Middle East—where “peace deals” become headlines, and people on the ground are left with nothing but ruins and excuses.

And now they want to run that same playbook on Ukraine.

And Let’s Be Honest About Donbas: This Isn’t Just Land

Donbas isn’t just a talking point to be traded in a conference room.

It’s strategic territory.

It’s Ukrainian lives.

It’s Ukrainian families.

It’s an entire region that has already been brutalized.

And it’s also something else that the West keeps pretending not to understand:

the minerals and resources tied to this territory are worth TRILLIONS.

So when you hear “$800 billion,” don’t let anyone frame that like some generous offer.

Because Ukraine isn’t being “helped.”

Ukraine is being cornered.

And the people putting this on the table know exactly what they’re doing.

While They Negotiate… Ukraine Is Still Being Hit

And here’s what makes this even more enraging:

These negotiations are happening while Russia is still launching massive combined attacks.

The assault on Kryvyi Rih lasted nearly 25 hours.

The city was struck by 70 drones and ballistic missiles, and in the middle of that destruction, more than 90 miners were trapped underground—cut off from the world while missiles and drones hit above them.

A rescue operation lasted over 10 hours, and thank God, every miner has now been brought safely to the surface.

But understand what that means:

While officials debate “territory for peace,” Ukrainians are literally trapped in the dark, underground, fighting for their lives.

That’s the reality.

That’s what no one in Davos is talking about.

What WE Are Doing — And Why Your Support Matters More Than Ever

This is why I refuse to just sit and watch these backroom deals play out.

Because in the middle of all of this, something real is happening—because of you:

Thanks to your support, Oleksandr is delivering generators and critical supplies to Ukrainians who are trying to survive through these attacks and blackouts.

And now we’re expanding this even further.

We are in touch with Chef José Andrés and World Central Kitchen, because we want to help make sure Ukrainian people can stay fed—even when the power goes out.

And if the power goes out, we need generators so food can be warmed, prepared, and served.

That’s not a headline.

That’s survival.

Paid Subscribers: This Is How We Stay Ahead of the Cover-Up

And if you’ve been thinking about becoming a paid subscriber—this is the moment.

Because paid subscriptions are what allow me to keep doing what the mainstream media won’t:

✅ stay ahead of the story

✅ expose what’s being negotiated behind closed doors

✅ connect the dots before they want you to see them

✅ mobilize action, not just outrage

This is not just a community.

This is a movement.

And movements don’t run on press releases—they run on people who refuse to look away.

We Don’t Surrender Truth. We Don’t Surrender Ukraine.

If Ukraine is pressured into surrendering territory first, with vague promises later, it will set a precedent that rewards aggression and invites more war.

That’s not peace.

That’s a blueprint for the next invasion.

God bless each and every one of you.

Thank you for standing with Ukraine.

Thank you for standing with truth.

Slava Ukraini. 🇺🇦

—Lev Parnas

P.S.

.