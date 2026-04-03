BREAKING: The Real Reason Bondi Was Fired — And Who’s Next, With Joy Reid And Lev Parnas

🚨 BREAKING NEWS SPECIAL — YOU DON’T WANT TO MISS THIS 🚨

I’m joining Joy Reid for a high-stakes, behind-the-scenes conversation that cuts through the noise and gets to what’s really happening inside Trump world right now. We’re not talking headlines — we’re talking what’s actually going on behind closed doors. From the sudden shake-up involving Kristi Noem to the real story behind Pam Bondi and the timing of it all — this is the kind of insight you won’t hear anywhere else.

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We’re going deeper — into why this happened now, who’s really pulling the strings, and who could be next. And yes, we’re connecting the dots to Tulsi Gabbard and the broader strategy unfolding right in front of us. This isn’t random. This is coordinated. This is calculated. And if you’ve been following me, you already know — patterns don’t lie. What you’re seeing is not chaos… it’s a plan.

This is one of those moments where everything starts to come together — where the distractions, the firings, the media narratives all serve a bigger purpose. And I’m telling you right now: this is one you do NOT want to miss. This is a special, urgent, breaking news conversation that will give you the clarity the mainstream media refuses to provide.

📢 NOW MORE THAN EVER — WE NEED YOU

Because of the kind of information I bring you — real insider perspective, not recycled headlines — I need your support. We are building something powerful here, and we’re just getting started. Join our movement at levpttp@proton.me. Get involved. Leave your email. We are organizing — calls, emails, action. We will make our voices heard.

And listen — every single one of you matters in this fight. Whether you can contribute financially or not, you can still make a massive impact:

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This is how we beat the algorithm. This is how we grow. This is how we make noise they can’t ignore.

For those who can support directly — I do this full time to bring you the truth from inside a world most people will never see. You can support via:

Venmo: https://venmo.com/LEV-PARNAS

PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/LEVPARNAS

Zelle: thereallevparnas@gmail.com

But no matter what — paid or unpaid — we are in this together. Because every single day, we are closer to a moment where everything could change. And we cannot sit back and wait.

We fight. We speak. We act.

Because this is not just a platform —

This is a movement.

-Lev Parnas

P.S. Go to LevRemembers.com and pick up your copy of Shadow Diplomacy — it maps the influence networks you’re now watching in real time.

And grab your Enough Is Enough And Wolfpack gear

Because accountability only happens when citizens refuse to look away.