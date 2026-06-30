Today, the Supreme Court handed Donald Trump and the modern political fundraising machine a significant victory.

In a 6-3 decision, the Court struck down federal limits on coordinated spending between political parties and their candidates, removing another campaign finance restriction that had existed to reduce the influence of massive donors and coordinated political spending.

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Before I go any further, I want to remind everyone—especially those who are new to this platform—that I’m not a journalist.

I’m an insider.

I spent years inside Donald Trump’s world. I wasn’t watching from the outside. I sat in the rooms. I watched decisions being made. I witnessed firsthand how political influence is built, how relationships are formed, and how power is exercised behind closed doors.

That experience changed my life.

Today, it also shapes how I analyze events like this one.

I don’t simply repeat headlines that everyone else is already talking about. My goal is to explain what those headlines mean after the cameras leave, after the press conferences end, and after the political strategists begin asking one question:

“How do we use this?”

Because that is where the real story usually begins.

Today’s ruling is one of those moments.

Many Americans will see another campaign finance case.

I see another guardrail removed from a political system already overwhelmed by money.

For years, I have warned that one of the greatest threats facing our democracy isn’t simply political division.

It is the overwhelming influence of money in politics.

The more campaigns become dependent on billionaires, powerful interests, corporations, and massive political organizations, the harder it becomes for ordinary Americans to believe their voices carry equal weight.

This isn’t about Republicans versus Democrats.

It’s about whether our government ultimately answers to citizens—or to those capable of financing the next election.

Supporters of today’s ruling argue that it strengthens First Amendment protections and allows political parties to compete more effectively in modern campaigns.

Critics warn that it further expands the influence of wealthy donors and weakens safeguards that were intended to reduce corruption and the appearance of corruption.

Whatever your political affiliation, one reality should concern all of us:

The cost of winning elections is about to become even greater.

And as more money enters the system, transparency becomes more important than ever.

Americans deserve to know who is financing campaigns.

They deserve to know who is funding political influence.

They deserve to know who is spending extraordinary sums to shape the future of this country.

Because democracy cannot function if citizens lose confidence that their voices matter.

This is no longer simply an ethics issue.

It is a democracy issue.

It is a national security issue.

Federal law continues to prohibit foreign nationals from contributing directly to U.S. elections. But history has repeatedly shown that foreign actors seek indirect ways to influence American politics through networks, intermediaries, online operations, shell organizations, and other avenues. That is precisely why transparency, disclosure, and enforcement matter so much.

Today’s decision did not end that conversation.

It made it more urgent.

Today wasn’t the conclusion.

It was the opening chapter of what comes next.