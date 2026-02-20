🚨 BREAKING: The Wexner Deposition Just Dropped — And The Narrative Is Falling Apart

You need to watch this. I’m joined by Zev Shalev and Wajahat Ali, and we’re breaking down the newly released Les Wexner deposition/testimony — and trust me, this isn’t just old history. This is about power, protection, and the systems that allowed it all to happen. There are names. There are timelines. There are contradictions. And there are serious questions that demand answers.

Share

For years, people tried to treat Les Wexner as a side character in the Epstein story. He’s not. The money. The access. The influence. It all runs through him. Tonight, we connect the dots the mainstream media still tiptoes around. We’re not speculating — we’re reading the words, dissecting the testimony, and asking the questions others are afraid to ask.

If you care about accountability, if you care about the truth, if you’ve been following the Epstein files and wondering who knew what and when — this is a must-watch. There’s a lot to go over, and we’re not holding back.

Something Is Shifting

When insiders begin whispering.

When blame starts moving.

When people think about exits.

It means pressure is working.

We are entering a new phase.

Stay close.

More is coming.

