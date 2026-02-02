Breaking news is now coming out that there is a classified whistleblower complaint involving Tulsi Gabbard, and it’s been stalled instead of being handled the way these complaints are supposed to be handled.

And I need you to hear me on this:

As I reported… as I warned you… as I told you last week — this goes deeper than what’s being said publicly.

Because what I’m hearing behind the scenes isn’t just about one complaint or one internal dispute.

It’s about power.

It’s about control.

And it’s about the next phase of what Trump and his allies are doing to rewrite the rules around elections and lock in their agenda going forward.

Here’s what my sources are telling me — and I want to be careful how I say this, because this involves a classified process, and the entire point of classification is supposed to be national security… not political protection.

But the reason this complaint is so explosive is because it doesn’t look like a routine personnel issue.

What I’m hearing is that it involves serious allegations about how things are being handled at the highest levels — and why access to information and accountability is being delayed, stalled, or blocked entirely.

And when you see the words “classified whistleblower complaint” and “stalled inside the system,” that’s not normal.

That’s a warning sign.

Because when whistleblowers go through legal channels and the system still tries to bury it, that tells you one thing:

Someone is terrified of oversight.

Let me say this clearly:

Tulsi Gabbard isn’t operating in a vacuum.

This is connected to Donald Trump.

This is connected to Project 2025.

And this is connected to what they call “election reform” — which is really a strategy to rewrite history and then use that rewrite to control the future.

They don’t just want to keep pushing the lie about 2020.

They want to turn that lie into policy.

They want to normalize it.

They want to build the framework so that the next time they lose, they don’t have to accept the results.

They can challenge it.

They can manipulate it.

They can override it.

That’s the game.

So Why Was Tulsi Gabbard in Georgia?

This is the part they don’t want people asking about.

Because my sources are telling me this:

The Georgia raid wasn’t random.

And her presence there wasn’t normal.

A DNI doesn’t typically show up around domestic law enforcement activity involving elections. That’s not how it works. That’s not what that job is.

So ask yourself:

Why was she there?

Why Georgia?

Why now?

Because what I’ve been telling you is happening behind the scenes is a coordinated effort to use the machinery of government — intelligence, law enforcement, investigations, messaging — to shape the environment around elections and election trust.

And if they can control the narrative, if they can control the “official story,” then they can control what comes next.

That’s what “election reform” means in their language.

This Is Extremely Serious — and It’s Exactly Why We’re Moving, Not Sitting Still

This is one of those moments where the alarm has to be sounded, because we’re watching a slow-motion attempt to take away the very mechanism that decides power in America: free and fair elections.

And here’s what I want you to know:

We’re not just talking about it. We’re taking action.

On February 11th and 12th, I will be going to Congress to meet with Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett, Congressman Jamie Raskin, and others.

And I’m not going empty-handed.

I’m bringing:

The signed petitions

A full package of work and documentation

And a breakdown being put together with help from some of the strongest independent journalists on this platform — people like Eli Leonard, Zev Shalev, and others

This isn’t about clicks.

This is about accountability.

This is about getting the truth into the hands of people who can act on it.

I Need Every Single Signature — This Is How We Force Accountability

👉 Petition: https://www.change.org/p/demand-congress-subpoena-key-figures-on-epstein-case

If you’ve signed already, thank you.

But if you haven’t signed yet, I need you to understand:

Every signature matters.

Because these people are counting on one thing — silence.

They’re counting on fatigue.

They’re counting on distraction.

They’re counting on Americans giving up.

But the Epstein files gave us something powerful:

A clear test.

A clear line.

A way to expose who is protecting who, who is hiding, who is blocking, who is covering up, and who needs to answer under oath instead of hiding behind podcasts and PR.

The petition is pressure.

And pressure is what moves Congress.

This Is a Grassroots Movement — We Need Volunteers Now

This movement is not powered by corporate donors.

It’s powered by you.

And we need all hands on deck.

If you can volunteer — even a little — email us:

levpttp@proton.me

Because this is how we win:

We organize

We document

We mobilize

We push truth through the noise

Being a Paid Subscriber Is the Backbone of This Platform

I’m going to be honest with you like I always am:

Paid subscribers are the backbone.

That’s how we beat the algorithm.

That’s how we stay independent.

That’s how we keep this platform alive and growing when the system wants it buried.

If you believe in what we’re doing — if you believe in truth over propaganda — please become a paid subscriber.

Not because of me.

Because of the mission.

Because of the movement.

And If You Can Contribute… Here’s How We Keep Going

I never want anyone to feel pressured — and I mean that.

But if you can contribute, every dollar helps us keep building this movement, keep traveling, keep securing the work, and yes — keep protecting my family and myself when we’re pushing into dangerous territory.

Because this is a crazy world right now — and we are challenging powerful people.

GoFundMe: https://gofund.me/82dd57b36

Venmo: https://venmo.com/u/LEV-PARNAS

PayPal: https://paypal.me/LEVPARNAS

Zelle: thereallevparnas@gmail.com

My Promise to You

I know the information I’m bringing you is risky.

I know it makes people angry.

I know it puts a target on my back.

But I promised you something:

As long as I have your support, I will keep speaking truth to power.

I will keep pushing.

I will keep exposing what’s happening behind the scenes.

And I will keep sounding the alarm before it’s too late.

My friends… this isn’t just about news.

This is about whether we let them quietly reshape the rules in the shadows — or whether we stand up and stop it.

And I want to end with this:

Please don’t feel pressure to donate.

If you can’t contribute financially, that’s okay.

This is a family.

You can help in other ways that matter just as much:

Share this letter

Restack it

Tell a friend

Bring people into this community

Spread this information far and wide

Because the number one thing we need right now is momentum.

And we are not backing down.

We are just getting started.

— Lev Parnas

P.S.

If you haven’t yet, go to levremembers.com and grab a copy of Shadow Diplomacy — the book that connects the dots, the book Trump doesn’t want you to read, because it explains what’s happening right now.

And while you’re there, grab your “Enough is Enough” shirts too.

Because folks…

It's time to take our democracy back. Enough is enough.