I need you to sit with this for a minute, because what we’re watching right now isn’t just a “document dump.” It’s a live demonstration of how power protects itself — and how the truth gets managed, delayed, diluted, and sometimes erased in real time.

Share

They told the public the Epstein files were going to be released. They used words like “transparency.” They framed it as a clean moment of accountability. But what we got — thousands of pages, endless images, huge batches of material — is also a reminder of something I’ve learned the hard way: when the system wants to hide something, it doesn’t always hide it by locking the door. Sometimes it hides it by flooding the room. And sometimes it hides it by turning evidence into a narrative.

Because that’s the part nobody wants to say out loud: the fight isn’t only about what’s removed. It’s also about what gets inserted. What gets “accidentally” emphasized. What gets packaged to steer the public toward a predetermined villain — while other connections get minimized, blurred, or scrubbed.

You saw it already in how this rollout landed. The headlines and the chatter — the way it was pushed — leaned hard on Bill Clinton appearing in photos. That’s not a defense of anyone. That’s not me protecting anybody. That’s me calling out the machinery: the instinct to pick the safest, most politically useful frame and sell it as the whole story. Meanwhile the DOJ’s release had limited reference to Trump. And then we got the moment that should have stopped the country cold: reporting that a DOJ library entry showing photos of Donald Trump inside a desk drawer was visible — and then it was gone. Gone in plain sight.

The Associated Press just confirmed what I was warning you about: at least 16 files disappeared from the Justice Department’s public Epstein webpage less than a day after they were posted, with no notice to the public and no explanation from the government.

So no — this isn’t “I told you so.” This is me warning you, with urgency and with love: watch what they do, not what they say. Watch how quickly “everything” becomes “rolling releases.” Watch how “full transparency” becomes pages drowned in black ink. Watch how the public gets trained to accept that missing information is normal, that timelines don’t matter, that accountability can always be postponed.

And if you’re going to look at these files yourself — or even just follow the reporting — here’s what I want you to look for. Not just names. Not just photos. The fingerprints are in the omissions and the framing:

Look at what’s not there. Not just “where’s the client list,” but: where are the connective documents that tell you how decisions were made, who intervened, who slowed things down, what leads were dropped, and why.

Look for numbering gaps and missing entries. If a document index jumps, if an item is referenced but not accessible, that matters. It tells you something was removed, withheld, or reclassified after the fact.

Look at the redactions — especially the ones that erase context. A name redaction is one thing. Whole pages blacked out can be a way to make sure you can’t trace timelines, patterns, or networks.

Look for “narrative shaping.” What gets highlighted in press-friendly ways? What gets leaked as “the big reveal”? What gets amplified to frame public anger in one direction — while other directions stay foggy?

Look for the slip-ins. Because what I’m being told — and what history teaches — is that it’s not only about deletion. It’s also about planting. Dropping something into a batch to paint a narrative, to smear one person, to “confirm” a storyline, to give the public a tidy ending. When you’re dealing with the most protected networks on earth, you don’t just get censorship. You get curation.

And in the middle of all of this — in the middle of the noise, the politics, the spin — there is one moment I refuse to let get buried.

Maria Farmer.

The newly released materials validate that she went to the FBI in 1996 — decades before most people would even say Epstein’s name out loud — and that validation matters. It doesn’t undo what she lived through. Nothing can. But it is a form of truth finally catching up to a survivor who spent years being doubted, minimized, brushed aside, and forced to carry a reality that other people didn’t want to hear.

And I’m telling you, from my own life experience, that kind of validation can crack something open inside you.

I remember what it feels like when the machine turns on you. When they take your things, isolate you, smear you, make you look unstable, and laugh behind closed doors while your family pays the price for your honesty. I remember the way it breaks your home — the fear in your loved ones’ eyes, the silence after the headlines, the feeling that you’re trying to prove reality against people who control the rooms, the rules, and the microphones.

So when I read that Maria finally has that proof — a piece of paper that says you did warn them — my heart goes straight to the moment her body must have felt it: the shaking hands, the tears, the breath that catches. Not because it’s a victory. But because it’s a kind of truth that says: you weren’t crazy. You weren’t lying. You weren’t alone.

That’s why I’m not stepping back.

And here’s what I need you to understand about me, because it matters now more than ever: I’m not a journalist. I’m not someone sitting on the sidelines throwing opinions into the wind. I was one of them. I saw how the rooms work. I know how backchannels operate. And I still have sources who live deep inside MAGA.

I tell you all the time: don’t listen to what they say — watch what they do. And what they are doing right now is validating everything we’ve been talking about: the scrubbing, the delaying, the selective framing, the attempt to control what the public believes by controlling what the public can see.

So I’m asking you — seriously, from the heart — stand with me.

Because this platform we built together started as one thing: speaking truth to power. But it has become something bigger. We are here to speak truth to power and to speak for the voices that can’t — for survivors who were silenced, for children in Ukraine who are freezing in the dark, for families being dragged into chaos by ICE, for people losing their insurance and staring at bills they don’t know how to pay, for anyone who feels like they’re alone while the powerful rewrite the rules in real time.

And I’m going to keep my vow: I helped build MAGA. Now I’m going to help take it apart — piece by piece — together with you.

Share

Here’s how you can help right now

Become a subscriber — and please consider becoming a paid subscriber.

Paid subscriptions are what keep the lights on. They’re how we expand, investigate, travel, build, protect, and keep telling the truth when the system would rather we disappear.

Join the volunteer team: levpttp@proton.me

Support the mission:

GoFundMe (Save Our Democracy): https://gofund.me/824d1af96

Venmo: https://venmo.com/u/LEV-PARNAS

PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/LEVPARNAS

Zelle: thereallevparnas@gmail.com

Thank you for being here. Thank you for caring about the truth when it’s inconvenient. Thank you for standing with the people who were told their pain didn’t matter. We are not going to look away. We are not going to be numbed by noise. And we are not going to let them rewrite history while we’re watching.

With gratitude and resolve,

Lev

P.S. If you haven’t yet, go to levremembers.com and grab your copy of Shadow Diplomacy — the book that connects the dots to the truth Trump doesn’t want you to see. And while you’re there, grab the Enough Is Enough gear to support this movement — because enough is enough.