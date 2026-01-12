Yesterday, tens of thousands of Americans came out in droves across this country — peacefully, deliberately, and with purpose — to protest the killing of Renee Nicole Goode. A mother of three. A poet. A Gold Star widow. An American citizen

While families were mourning, while communities were standing together demanding justice for what many are rightly calling the execution of a U.S. citizen, something very different was happening behind closed doors inside Trump’s inner circle.

Share

I’m hearing directly from a source with firsthand access to conversations inside Trump’s inner circle — including Donald Trump himself and Stephen Miller — and I want to be crystal clear about this part:

These are their words, not mine.

My source tells me there is outrage inside Trump world — not because an American citizen was killed, not because a mother of three is dead, not because the country is hurting — but because this case does not fit the narrative they were counting on.

The disbelief being expressed, according to my source, is that this was not a Black woman, not a brown woman, not an undocumented immigrant. They are openly discussing how much harder it is to spin, how much harder it is to provoke chaos, how much harder it is to justify a crackdown when the victim is a white American woman with no criminal record.

Again — their words, not mine.

What they are talking about right now is not unity.

Not protecting American citizens.

Not accountability.

They are talking about how to steer the narrative, how to redirect outrage, how to manufacture fear, and how to push propaganda hard enough to achieve one overriding goal: power without limits.

They want riots. They need riots. They are counting on violence — because violence gives them permission.

This is why provocateurs are being pushed into places like Minneapolis. This is why online agitators are trying to inflame tensions. This is why every lever of disinformation is being pulled at once. Chaos is not a failure for them — it is the mechanism.

Because chaos is how they sell Project 2025.

Chaos is how they justify emergency powers.

Chaos is how they silence opposition.

Chaos is how they convince Americans to trade freedom for “order.”

And make no mistake: at the end of this road is not safety — it is permanent rule.

I want to be very clear about something else: I am not saying Donald Trump wanted someone killed. What I am saying — and what my sources make clear — is that this moment did not unfold the way they expected, and they are angry because they are not getting the authoritarian opening they were counting on.

That tells you everything.

We’ve seen this playbook before.

When Americans took to the streets after George Floyd was murdered, Donald Trump labeled peaceful protests as “riots.” He openly floated shooting protesters. Stephen Miller pushed rhetoric so extreme it treated dissent as terrorism. That wasn’t spontaneous — it was strategic. That was conditioning.

This is the same strategy — but this time, it’s not landing the way they planned.

Because Americans are marching peacefully.

They are demanding answers.

And that scares the hell out of an authoritarian movement built on fear.

That’s why you’re seeing escalation everywhere at once — domestically and internationally. Attacks on Greenland. Venezuela. Open deference to Russia. It’s all part of the same destabilization strategy: overwhelm the public, dominate the media cycle, and create the illusion that only one man can “restore order.”

And let’s be honest about what this really is. Stephen Miller’s record of open racism didn’t appear overnight, and Donald Trump didn’t stumble into it by accident—it is the ideological backbone of Project 2025. This movement rejects the very idea of equal rights and replaces it with something darker: a vision of America as a narrow, white, Christian nation where power belongs to a few and everyone else is expected to submit or disappear. But that is not who we are. We fought wars, marched streets, shed blood, and buried heroes to move away from that kind of hatred—not back to it. America was never meant to belong to one race, one religion, or one man.

As Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. warned, “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.” What we are seeing now is an attempt to normalize injustice, to weaponize fear, and to erase the promise of equal dignity under the law. And that is exactly why this moment matters—because if we don’t stand up now, we lose the America that generations before us sacrificed everything to build. This country belongs to all of us, and it’s time to take it back.

That why we are not going to let them rewrite what happened.

We are not going to let them weaponize grief.

And we are not going to let them bury the truth to advance Project 2025 and lock in power forever.

Why Paid Subscribers Matter — Right Now

This kind of reporting — sourced, dangerous, and unfiltered — only survives if people step up. Becoming a paid subscriber isn’t symbolic. It’s operational. It breaks algorithm suppression, protects independent reporting, and allows me to keep telling you what others won’t.

Share

Paid subscribers get deeper briefings, live conversations, and direct access as we organize what comes next.

We are building a volunteer network.

We are preparing to mobilize.

And we are going to Washington to make it clear: this country does not belong to racists, misogynists, or authoritarians.

If you’re ready to move from outrage to action:

📧 Volunteer Hotline: levpttp@proton.me

Support the Movement

If you’re able to help keep this work alive:

GoFundMe: https://gofund.me/0c5ae6d21

Venmo: https://venmo.com/LEV-PARNAS

PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/LEVPARNAS

Zelle: thereallevparnas@gmail.com

Every contribution goes toward reporting, organizing, and protecting this platform from being silenced.

They want fear.

We choose truth.

They want chaos.

We choose justice.

They want power forever.

We choose democracy — and we’re not backing down.

— Lev Parnas

P.S. If you haven’t yet, go to levremembers.com and grab your copy of Shadow Diplomacy — the book that connects the dots they don’t want connected.

And pick up your “Enough Is Enough” gear, because it is enough — and we’re not taking any more

.