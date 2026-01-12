First, I want to start by saying thank you.

Thank you to each and every one of you — to those who have been with me from the very beginning, and to those who have joined our family more recently. Thank you for believing. Thank you for listening. And most of all, thank you for not just being listeners, but spreaders of the truth — people who took this message, shared it, talked about it, and turned it into something bigger than any one voice.

Share

You didn’t just subscribe to a platform.

You became part of a family, part of a team, part of a movement that exists for one reason: to save our democracy.

I hope today you were able to spend even a small moment with your loved ones. I hope you found a little peace, a little rest — because I know how heavy the last week has been. The last few months. The last year. At times, it’s felt unbearable. Like something out of a horror movie. I know many of you, like me, still can’t believe that this is happening — that America is going through this.

And yet, here we are.

What we’ve built together over the past eight months since I came to Substack is more than a community and more than a platform. Through all the ups and downs, this has become a movement. A resistance. Something real, something alive, something history will remember.

I want to say a special thank you to our volunteers — the ones who have been with us, and the many new volunteers who keep joining every single day. What you are doing matters. This mission we’re on together is not symbolic — it’s historic. We are done talking. We are done reacting. This year is about action.

From day one, I made you a promise:

I would always bring you the truth.

Because the truth doesn’t have a color.

It doesn’t have a political party.

It doesn’t have a religion.

The truth is the truth — for everyone.

Right now, we are putting real things in motion. In the coming weeks, we are finalizing the next phase — building the professional infrastructure, assembling the team, and preparing for what comes next so we can fight back effectively. And yes, we are planning to go to Washington, D.C. to put direct pressure on Congress to act — not just talk.

I know the world feels like it’s on fire.

Ukraine under attack.

Venezuela being used as a pawn.

Chaos on the streets of America.

And we must say her name: Renee Nicole Good.

Let me stop and take a second right here — I need every one of you to really listen to what I’m saying, because this is extremely important. Our country has never been this divided. The world has never been this divided. And Trump has managed to divide us on every single subject imaginable — right down to tragedy itself, including the latest: the death of Renee Nicole Good. He has trained people to doubt their own eyes, to question their own ears, to dismiss the truth even when it’s right in front of them. We’ve heard audiotapes. We’ve read transcripts. And now we’ve watched video after video where Trump looks straight at the camera and lies — and then tries to convince the country it’s something else. That’s why what I’m writing to you today matters. Because there is one thing that still cuts through the fog — one thing that unites people across party lines, across borders, across humanity: the Epstein files. The Epstein files are the one truth Trump cannot spin away. It’s the one thing that has cracked MAGA wide open. And it is the one thing Trump fears more than anything — which is exactly why you’re seeing distraction after distraction after distraction.

So I’m telling you clearly: we are keeping our eye on the ball. Here at Lev Remembers, we are focused on the Epstein files, and when we go to Washington, D.C., we are going to demand action — real action — subpoenas, sworn testimony, the full paper trail, and accountability for every person who enabled, protected, covered up, or benefited. No more games. No more delays. No more “moving on.” Not this time.

And let me say this as plainly as I can: Enough is enough. Enough of ICE operating like a force above the law. Enough of innocent people paying the price while powerful people get protected. Enough of the lies that gaslight the country. Enough of the fear they use to silence us. Enough of the constant distractions designed to exhaust us until we give up. Enough of watching our democracy get chipped away one executive order, one intimidation tactic, one abuse of power at a time. Enough of leaders who “strongly condemn” while doing nothing. Enough of a system that keeps asking us to be patient while they steal time we don’t have. That’s why we’re not waiting anymore. We are done reacting. We are acting. We are organizing. We are mobilizing. We are going to Washington, D.C. to put pressure where it belongs — on Congress — because history is going to remember who stood up and did something. And we are going to make sure there is no more Renee Nicole Good. No more families destroyed. No more communities terrorized. No more country held hostage by one man’s fear of the truth. Enough is enough — and we are taking our democracy back.

So I come to you with gratitude — but also with hope. Because hope doesn’t mean pretending this will be easy. It won’t be. This is going to be hard. I won’t sugarcoat that. But I promise you this: if we stay together, if you continue to stand with me, we will win. We will succeed.

This platform is different — and you know it. I’m not a journalist. I’m not a pundit. I used to be on the inside. I still have sources on the inside. This movement exists to sound the alarm, to break the news, to bring you the information that Donald Trump and his allies do not want you hearing. And make no mistake — doing this is dangerous. You’ve seen how the DOJ is being used as a weapon.

And what I’m hearing from my sources is chilling. They are openly discussing ways to avoid holding an election — through ICE, through manufactured crises, even through invoking the Insurrection Act. That is why I keep saying this:

We cannot wait for the midterms.

We must act now.

They are using chaos as distraction.

They are using deaths as distraction.

They are using foreign crises as distraction.

That’s why I need to repeat myself again, the one thing Trump fears more than anything is the Epstein files coming out — the information in those files. That truth is the one thing the country is united on. The world is united on it. Even MAGA is fractured over it.

And that is our leverage.

That is our weapon.

Accountability. Subpoenas. Impeachments.

Removing people who should never hold power.

That’s why we are acting now because time is the one thing we do not have.

So i’m asking you — from the bottom of my heart — to stand with me now.

If you can, please become a paid subscriber. It is the single most powerful way to break through the algorithms and keep this message alive.

Please join our volunteer team. We need you.

levpttp@proton.me

If you can, please contribute to help us build the infrastructure to fight back:

GoFundMe: https://gofund.me/01ee7f49c

Venmo: https://venmo.com/u/LEV-PARNAS

PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/LEVPARNAS

Zelle: thereallevparnas@gmail.com

Every single action matters. Every share matters. Every dollar matters.

We are closer than people realize.

And together — we will take our country back.

Share

As I finish writing this letter and we prepare for the week ahead, I want to be clear with you—I’m not going anywhere. What’s coming next matters, and I promise you this: I will continue to bring you information the mainstream media either won’t touch or simply doesn’t have. That’s especially true when it comes to Ukraine, Venezuela, and what’s really happening inside the White House and Trump’s inner circle. This isn’t speculation. This is lived experience, real sources, and hard truths.

The days ahead will be noisy, chaotic, and intentionally distracting. That’s by design. But we are going to stay focused, stay informed, and stay connected. I need you with me—reading, sharing, questioning, and standing firm. Because when people are informed, fear loses its grip. And when we stand together, our voices can’t be ignored.

So stay with me. Stay engaged. Stay loud—but stay smart. We are building something real here, and what comes next will require courage, clarity, and community. This is how we push back. This is how we protect the truth. And this is how we make sure that enough is finally enough.

-Lev Parnas

P.S. If you haven’t yet, please go to LevRemembers.com and grab your copy of Shadow Diplomacy — the book Donald Trump doesn’t want you to read, the book that connects the dots to what’s happening right now.

And while you’re there, grab your Enough Is Enough gear — shirts, hats, and more — so when we go to Washington, we go united, visible, and unafraid.