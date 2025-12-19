This morning, my sources are telling me something the public needs to hear before the spin machine kicks in.

Yes—there is a legal deadline today, Dec. 19, 2025, for Epstein-related DOJ records to be made public in a searchable, downloadable format. But my sources are reporting that what gets posted today will not be “the full Epstein files” the way people understand that phrase. They are telling me it’s going to be a portion, heavily redacted, packaged as compliance. And behind the scenes, I’m being told there is major confusion over what to release, what to redact, what is “in scope,” and what can be delayed or withheld under process arguments.

Share

My sources are also telling me there’s a second, more disturbing layer: active concern that pieces have been scrubbed or separated out in ways that won’t be obvious to the public looking at a PDF full of black bars. Not “we can’t release this because it would identify a victim,” which is legitimate and must be protected. I’m talking about the quieter kind of maneuvering—where the public gets enough to say “something was released,” but not enough to establish who knew what, when they knew it, who facilitated it, who financed it, and how far the network really reached.

That’s why you’re seeing the breaks happen in real time. My sources are telling me the pressure isn’t just external—it’s internal, and it’s cracking the operation from the inside out. When people start realizing how far this network really reached, the circle doesn’t tighten—it splinters. You get competing instructions, last-minute reversals, and quiet panic about who signed off on what and what’s going to surface next. And I’ve been telling you this: Dan Bongino is leaving, and my sources say Susie Wiles could be next—because once the heat rises, there are always two camps: the ones still trying to hold the line, manage the cover-up, and control the narrative, and the ones already trying to distance themselves, rewrite their timelines, and line up emergency exits so they can claim they weren’t part of it when the facts finally land.

And let me be clear about something else. Redactions can be justified for victim privacy, safety, and sensitive investigative details. That’s real, and it matters. But what my sources are warning me about is a different standard creeping in: protecting institutions, protecting reputations, protecting powerful people from consequences. If that’s what happens today, then this isn’t transparency—it’s narrative control.

You can already see the pressure building outside DOJ. In the last couple of days, lawmakers released new Epstein-related materials and images from his estate, including disturbing “Lolita” references and messages discussing young women. That doesn’t settle anything. It does the opposite—it underlines that there is more, and that the fight is now over what the public is allowed to see and what gets buried under redactions, delays, and selective releases.

At the same time, there’s legal turbulence around Ghislaine Maxwell, who continues to pursue efforts to challenge her conviction. That matters because every ongoing motion, filing, and procedural fight becomes an excuse for delay, a rationale for redaction, and a reason to drip out information instead of releasing it cleanly and completely.

So here’s what I want you watching for today, based on what my sources are telling me:

Pay attention to what categories are missing entirely, not just what’s redacted. Look for broken timelines. Look for references to attachments that never appear. Look for gaps where you’d expect emails, flight-related records, visitor logs, contact lists, or corroborating documents. Look for “summaries” without underlying material. Look for patterns—same names protected, same time periods blurred, same connections severed by black ink.

This is the part people don’t like to admit: a “release” can be designed to create closure without creating accountability. It can be designed to exhaust the public, so the next headline becomes, “Nothing new,” and the next instruction becomes, “Move on.”

I’m not moving on.

And I’m saying this in the strongest way possible because I’m not coming at this like a commentator. I’m not a reporter. I’m not a journalist. I was one of them. I was deep inside MAGA world. I helped build it. Donald Trump sent me to Ukraine to put pressure on Zelensky. I traveled on his behalf, doing what I’ve called shadow diplomacy—back channels, pressure campaigns, the stuff that never shows up neatly in an official timeline. I know how these operations protect themselves when the walls start closing in, and I know what it looks like when a system tries to manage a scandal instead of confronting it.

Share

That’s why I’m making you this pledge: I will keep pushing until we get the truth in full, not a curated portion designed to end the conversation.

If you want real accountability, I need you with me right now.

Become a paid subscriber so I can keep doing the work and keep building the pressure.

Share this with one person who still believes sunlight matters.

And if you can, support our fight to save our democracy—because this moment is bigger than one case. It’s about whether powerful networks can still hide behind process, redaction, and delay.

GoFundMe: https://gofund.me/f6a79161f

Venmo: https://venmo.com/u/LEV-PARNAS

PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/LEVPARNAS

Zelle: thereallevparnas@gmail.com

Today is not the end of this story. It’s a test. A test of whether the public gets truth, or whether the public gets a carefully managed version of it.

-Lev Parnas

P.S. If you haven’t yet, go to levremembers.com and get your copy of Shadow Diplomacy—the book Trump doesn’t want you to see, the book that connects the dots from what happened then to what’s happening right now.