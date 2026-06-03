Today, thanks to a few independent judges and officials who still have the backbone to stand up to Donald Trump, Todd Blanche was forced to admit that the Trump administration is pausing its nearly $1.8 billion so-called anti-weaponization fund.

Let’s be honest about what this was.

It was not some innocent government program. It was not some noble effort to protect Americans from abuse. It was a MAGA slush fund — a taxpayer-funded payoff machine that should have never existed in the first place. It was an outrageous attempt to create a government-backed reward system for Trump loyalists, political allies, and potentially even January 6 defendants who have spent years trying to rewrite accountability as victimhood.

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So yes, today was important.

It matters that judges stood up. It matters that public pressure worked. It matters that lawmakers pressed Todd Blanche and forced him to say out loud that the administration is not moving forward with this fund.

But I need everyone to understand something very clearly: Donald Trump does not simply walk away when he gets blocked.

I know that from experience.

I know Donald Trump’s world. I know how these people operate. I saw it from the inside. I watched how they use lawyers, intermediaries, back channels, public statements, and carefully worded denials to create one reality for the cameras and another reality behind the scenes. I watched how the first answer is almost never the final plan. When one door closes, they look for another door. When one name becomes toxic, they rename the operation. When one route gets blocked, they find a workaround.

That is why Todd Blanche’s testimony matters so much.

Because Blanche did not just say the fund was being paused. He also refused to put that commitment in writing.

That refusal is the story.

If the slush fund is truly dead, why not put it in writing? If taxpayer money will not be used to reward Trump’s allies, why not put it in writing? If January 6 defendants or MAGA loyalists will not be compensated through another mechanism, why not put it in writing? If the Department of Justice has truly abandoned this corrupt idea, why leave the door open?

Todd Blanche knows exactly what written commitments mean. He is not some random official who stumbled into this. He was Donald Trump’s personal lawyer. He defended Trump. He protected Trump. And now he is sitting inside the Justice Department defending arrangements that benefit Trump, protect Trump, and leave room for Trump’s people to maneuver.

That is not normal.

And today’s testimony was not only about the slush fund. Blanche also tried to separate the fund from Trump’s tax immunity deal, as if the two were completely unrelated. He defended the idea that the agreement shielding Donald Trump, his family, and his businesses from future IRS action tied to past tax returns was somehow a separate matter.

The slush fund may be the headline, but the tax immunity is the fine print. And in Trump world, the fine print is usually where the real protection is hidden.

Then there was the Epstein files issue. Once again, we saw the same pattern: promises of transparency, followed by delays, redactions, excuses, and protection for the powerful. For months, the American people were told the truth was coming. Survivors were told accountability was coming. Instead, the country has watched officials dodge, shift blame, and hide behind process while the powerful remain protected.

That is why today’s testimony should worry every American.

Because when you put these pieces together — the slush fund, the tax immunity, the Epstein files, and Blanche’s refusal to put anything in writing — you begin to see the same system operating in different forms.

Protect Trump.

Protect the powerful.

Reward the loyal.

Delay accountability.

Exhaust the public.

And when pressure gets too high, pause the most visible part of the scheme while keeping the machinery alive underneath.

After I listened to Blanche testify, I started making calls.

I wanted to know what was really happening behind the scenes.

What I am hearing tonight is disturbing.