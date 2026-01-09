BREAKING: Trump Administration Wants to Use the Murder of Renee Nicole Good to invoke Martial Law

Join me as I go live with Wajahat Ali for breaking news on what is really unfolding right now inside the Trump administration. What I’m hearing—and what we’re going to lay out clearly—is that they are actively hoping for unrest. They are looking for a spark. They want an excuse. An excuse to invoke the Insurrection Act, to escalate toward martial law, and yes—there are indications that right-wing instigators are being put into play to manufacture that moment.

That’s why as we go out, as we protest, and as we make our voices heard, I say this seriously: do not let them scare you into silence—but be smart. Be vigilant. Be disciplined. Be strong. Be loud. And above all, be careful. This movement is about courage and responsibility.

For those of you preparing to join me in Washington, D.C., stay tuned. I’ll be sharing more details soon. In the meantime, I need you to register and join our hotline so we can communicate clearly and safely as things move quickly.

This is not a drill. This is not speculation. This is a test of whether we allow fear to dictate our future—or whether we stand firm, focused, and united. We will not be intimidated. We will not be reckless. We will be strategic, disciplined, and unstoppable. I have a plan. I have a mission. And together, we are going to see this through. Thank you for standing with me.

-Lev Parnas

