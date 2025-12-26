I hope you were able to find at least a moment of peace during the holidays. I truly do. I tried to do the same. But I can’t sit quietly while the same old “peace talks” narrative is being rolled out again — because what you’re about to hear in the media is not the truth of what’s happening behind the scenes.

Here is what my sources are telling me, and why I’m writing to you now.

There is a meeting being planned between Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy at Mar-a-Lago on Sunday, the 28th. Zelenskyy is pushing hard for it. Not because he believes this is a breakthrough — but because he is under intense pressure from Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff. Zelenskyy believes that if he can get directly in front of Trump, there may still be room to protect Ukraine from being forced into catastrophic concessions.

What Zelenskyy doesn’t fully realize yet is this: there is no conversation left to be had.

As I have been telling you for months, Trump has already put the plan in motion. This isn’t diplomacy. It’s an exercise. Russia is not conceding. Russia is not negotiating in good faith. Russia is being positioned to win economically, while Ukraine is being packaged and delivered under the label of “peace.”

According to my sources, Witkoff and Kushner believe welcoming Russia back into the global economy will make enormous money for American investors — and that this will somehow “stabilize” Moscow’s relationships with Ukraine and Europe. That framing alone should stop you cold. Because what they’re really talking about is legitimizing Russia, reintegrating its oligarchs, reopening capital flows — and pretending that Ukraine’s sovereignty is an acceptable trade-off.

Kirill Dmitriev, Kushner, and Witkoff have already laid the groundwork:

• Re-legitimize Russia in global markets

• Restore oligarch access to Western capital

• Cut business deals with American partners

• Call it “peace” while Ukraine is stripped of leverage

One of the most revealing developments I’ve confirmed from my sources — and reported by outlets including Briefly News — is the long-standing business relationship between Trump’s Ukraine envoy, Steve Witkoff, and billionaire Len Blavatnik. That’s not a minor footnote. Blavatnik is one of the most powerful global oligarchs tied directly to Kremlin networks — and Witkoff’s business dealings with him go back years, including shared real-estate ventures in Florida as recently as 2025. These are not casual professional connections; they are strategic financial partnerships that have operated across the U.S.–Russia axis long before Ukraine ever became a headline.

So when you hear Kushner and Witkoff talk about “welcoming Russia back into the world economy” or “stabilizing ties with Europe,” understand this: they’re not just guessing at policy. They’re speaking from a network that has direct financial incentives in reintegrating sanctioned Russian capital and rehabilitating oligarch access to Western markets. That’s why this story goes deeper than diplomacy — it moves into the realm of power, investment, and geopolitical leverage.

Now let me show you who Len Blavatnik is, how he fits into this, and how these connections tie directly back to the Kremlin — and ultimately, why that matters for Ukraine’s future:

Blavatnik isn’t just another billionaire; he’s one of the richest men in the world with deep, documented ties to the Russian state and Putin’s inner economic circle. His business empire spans major energy, media, and financial interests that intersect with sanctioned entities and Kremlin-linked networks. By following the threads from Blavatnik to Witkoff and Kushner — and from there into Trump-linked peace planning — you begin to see the real architecture behind what the media is calling “talks” or “negotiations.”

Ukraine is the collateral.

That is why this platform exists. LevRemembers/Voice From Ukraine was built so you don’t have to rely on delayed, sanitized narratives after the damage is done. You’re hearing this now because you deserve the truth before it’s sold to you as inevitability.

Here’s what I need you to understand about me, and why I’m asking for your support now more than ever: I’m not a journalist—and I’m not writing this as an opinion piece. I’m bringing you information from sources that are still close enough to the action to know what’s being planned before the cameras show up. I know these people. I know this world. And I know exactly how these “peace” campaigns get engineered behind closed doors. In the first Trump administration, I was the one sent into that arena—the original back-channel pressure operation meant to squeeze Ukraine into a predetermined outcome. I’ve seen how it works, and I recognize the same playbook being dusted off right now. That’s why I’m raising the alarm, and that’s why I need you with me—because the only way we stop back-room deals from becoming “reality” is by exposing them before they’re signed, spun, and sold to the public.

Ukraine needs all the help it can get right now. The reality on the ground hasn’t paused because politicians are talking. People are still without power. Cities are still being hit. Lives are still being lost.

If you are able, please consider contributing to our Ukraine GoFundMe:https://gofund.me/4735f2556

Every dollar goes toward real, direct support — generators, aid, and relief — not headlines. Even a small contribution matters more than you know.

At the same time, I need to be honest with you about something just as important. This platform doesn't survive on algorithms or access — it survives on you. Our mission is bigger than reporting. We are building a movement that goes where the Democratic Party won't: into red states, into hostile rooms, into town halls and communities where corruption thrives in silence. We show up. We ask the hard questions. We expose back-room deals. And we do it without corporate donors, without PAC money, and without permission.

Thank you,

-Lev Parnas

.