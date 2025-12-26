Lev Remembers

Lev Remembers

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Fran's avatar
Fran
1d

Zelensky must know Trump and witkoff are really enemies. They don’t have anymore leverage over Ukraine. They have nothing to pressure them with since the US has already stopped aid and yet Ukraine is still slowly winning and Russia is collapsing economically and politically and losing militarily.

Zelensky must just walk away from these criminals.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Claire Read, PhD's avatar
Claire Read, PhD
1d

This stuff is just nuts. I feel like I live in a world these days where what isn’t is and what is just isn’t. Smoke and mirrors through the looking glass into Never-never Land. Thank you, Lev. I am, we are grateful for your insights, experience and knowledge of how these ghouls think, connect and deal. So gross

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
43 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Lev Parnas · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture