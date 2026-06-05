Breaking: Trump Attacks Independent Journalists- Live with Edd and Brian Krassenstein

Join me for a special live with Ed and Brian Krassenstein.

I’ve been warning you about the infiltration, the attacks, the bots, and the coordinated intimidation happening across Substack and social media.

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And now we are seeing it move into the open — intimidation coming straight from the White House account.

This is no longer just about online drama. This is about independent journalism. This is about free speech. This is about using power to silence people who are asking questions, exposing facts, and refusing to fall in line.

Ed and Brian have been on the front lines of this fight, and this is a conversation you do not want to miss.

Join us. Share it. Restack it. Spread it everywhere you can.

And if you’re able, please become a paid subscriber, contribute directly. We are fighting to save our democracy, and we cannot do it without this community.

To contribute directly:

Venmo: https://venmo.com/LEV-PARNAS

PayPal: https://paypal.me/LEVPARNAS

Zelle: thereallevparnas@gmail.com

We will not be intimidated. We will not be silenced. Truth matters. Receipts matter. Democracy matters.

— Lev Parnas

P.S. Go to LevRemembers.com and pick up your copy of Shadow Diplomacy — it maps the influence networks you’re now watching in real time.

And grab your Enough Is Enough And Wolfpack gear

Because accountability only happens when citizens refuse to look away