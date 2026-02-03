BREAKING: TRUMP CALLS FOR FEDERALIZING ELECTIONS, INDICTMENTS COMING IN GEORGIA

I’m coming to you with major news: Donald Trump is moving toward federalizing our elections—and my sources are warning this isn’t just talk. This is a plan. And it’s happening right now, in real time. At the same time, I’m hearing indictments are coming in Georgia, and other states are being targeted behind the scenes. This isn’t about “election integrity.” This is about power, control, and intimidation—the kind of thing I’ve been warning you about.

And here’s where it gets even darker. Because tied into all of this are the back-channel players you already know I’ve been tracking—Tulsi Gabbard, Russia, honey pots, and kompromat. This is the pressure campaign. This is the leverage operation. This is the shadow diplomacy that happens when they think nobody is watching. But we’re watching. And I’m breaking it all down for you in this Lev Remembers Special Live—with the connections, the context, and the truth that they don’t want you to see.

Mark these dates right now — February 11th and 12th are big days.

I’ll be in Washington, D.C., and I’ll be there to face Pam Bondi as she testifies in front of Congress. And I’m not showing up empty-handed — I’m bringing the real Epstein package, the one built by independent journalists who refuse to be silenced, like Zev Shalev and Ellie Leonard. This is about forcing accountability in the one place they can’t hide from it. And that’s exactly why we need your name on the petition right now more than ever—because when I walk into D.C. with that report, I want to walk in with the backing of thousands behind me. Sign it. Share it. Put pressure where it belongs.

As I’ve been telling you—this year is about action, not just commentary. February 11th and 12th aren’t just dates on a calendar… that’s when we start pushing back for real. We’ve got a lot more coming, a lot more truth to expose, and a lot more fights ahead—but we’re doing it together. No more waiting. No more excuses. No more fear. This starts now—and we’re not backing down.

-Lev Parnas

PS: If you haven’t yet, grab your copy of Shadow Diplomacy at LevRemembers.com — the book Trump doesn’t want you to see, the one that connects the dots that are playing out right in front of your eyes.

