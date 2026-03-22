My dear Lev Remembers family,

First, I want to say this — I hope you’re getting at least some rest this weekend.

Because I know what it feels like right now.

Every day… every week… it’s starting to feel like Groundhog Day.

Another crisis.

Another escalation.

Another moment where you ask yourself, how much more can this country take?

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And the truth is — this isn’t random.

We are living through a constant fight right now.

A fight to protect our democracy.

A fight to hold onto the rule of law.

And as we head into this new week, what we are about to see next is not just another headline.

It is part of something much bigger.

Starting tomorrow, Donald Trump is moving forward with a plan that should concern every American.

Instead of properly funding TSA…

Instead of ensuring Americans can travel safely during one of the most unstable global moments in modern history…

His solution is to bring in ICE agents to supplement TSA.

Before we even get into what that means…

Let me take you back to last week.

Because I just experienced this firsthand.

I traveled to Washington, D.C. — meeting with members of Congress, having conversations that I’ll be sharing more about soon.

But what stayed with me wasn’t just what happened in those rooms.

It was what I saw at the airport.

Standing in those long TSA lines…

Watching the confusion…

Speaking directly to agents and travelers…

And realizing something that the media is not focusing on enough:

This is not just inconvenience. This is danger.

Security stretched thin.

Systems overwhelmed.

Gaps that should never exist — especially not now.

At a moment when:

We are dealing with active global conflicts

Threat levels are elevated

And instability is growing

This is when our airport security is weakening.

And now — instead of fixing it —

they are about to make it worse.

Now imagine this:

You’re standing in line at the airport.

And instead of trained TSA professionals…

You have ICE agents.

Agents whose mission is completely different.

Agents not trained for airport screening.

Agents operating under pressure, without coordination.

What happens next?

Confusion.

Delays.

Escalation.

Profiling.

Mistakes.

And in this environment — mistakes are not small.

They are dangerous.

We’ve already seen what happens when these systems break down.

Don’t forget:

👉 Rene Nicole Good.

👉 Alex Freddie.

Americans.

Lives lost.

And in the aftermath, what did we hear?

Confusion.

Contradictions.

And in some cases, Americans being labeled as threats by the very system meant to protect them.

This is not abstract.

This is real.

And now we are talking about bringing that same lack of coordination into one of the most sensitive security environments in the country — our airports.

This is a recipe for disaster.

And here’s what I need you to understand.

What you are watching right now is not random.

It is not isolated.

👉 It is coordinated.

Everything you are seeing play out — the pressure, the chaos, the confusion —

is part of a broader strategy.

From what I’m hearing behind the scenes, this is directly tied to efforts to push forward legislation like the Save America Act and the broader framework connected to Project 2025.

In Donald Trump’s own words, these efforts are about “securing” future elections.

But let’s call it what it is:

This is about controlling the outcome.

And the chaos you’re seeing?

It creates the conditions to justify it.

Let me be very clear with you:

👉 This is serious.

I’m hearing directly that Tom Homan and others are actively working to implement these moves.

There is urgency behind the scenes.

There is pressure to move quickly.

But here is the part that should concern you the most:

They do not have a fully thought-out plan.

They believe they have one.

But it is not structured.

It is not coordinated.

It does not account for real-world consequences.

And we’ve seen this before.

Look at Iran.

A move was made.

A situation escalated.

And now we are in a position that cannot easily be reversed.

That same pattern is now playing out here at home.

This is not just about TSA.

This is about what happens when a government begins replacing systems with force.

When structure is replaced with control.

When chaos becomes a tool.

And I am not going to sit back and just report on it.

👉 I am doing something about it.

That is why I am running for Congress in Florida’s 27th District.

Not just for my constituents —

but for every American who feels like this country is slipping into something we do not recognize.

Because I’ve seen this system from the inside.

I know how these decisions are made.

I know the players.

And yes — I have the receipts.

👉 And that’s exactly why they’re afraid.

They know I won’t play along.

They know I won’t stay quiet.

And they know I will expose what’s really happening.

But I can’t do it alone.

🔴 Support the Campaign (Take Action Politically)

If you’re ready to stand up and fight back with me:

👉 https://levparnas.org

Volunteer: levpttp@proton.me

No PACs.

No special interests.

Just us — the people.

⚠️ Support This Platform (Independent — Separate From Campaign)

Now let me be very clear:

There is a difference between supporting my campaign

and supporting the work I do here on this platform.

👉 Campaign (levparnas.org):

Supports my run for Congress

Only U.S. citizens can contribute

👉 This platform:

This is how I:

Investigate

Travel

Speak to sources

Bring you information before it hits the mainstream

You can support this work by:

👉 Becoming a paid subscriber

👉 Or contributing directly:

This is what allows me to keep doing this work.

This is not just a newsletter.

This is not just politics.

This is a movement.

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A movement of people who see what’s happening…

who understand what’s at stake…

and who are ready to stand up.

So I’m asking you:

👉 Share this

👉 Restack this

👉 Bring one more person into this

Because the truth only matters if it reaches people.

And right now—

It needs to reach as many as possible.

Lev Parnas for Congress

Florida’s 27th District

Speak Truth. Take Action. Win Back Our Future.

P.S. Go to LevRemembers.com and pick up your copy of Shadow Diplomacy — it maps the influence networks you’re now watching in real time.

And grab your Enough Is Enough And Wolfpack gear

Because accountability only happens when citizens refuse to look away.