Friends,

By now I hope you’ve heard the big news.

I have officially announced that I am running for Congress in Florida’s 27th District.

But I want to make one thing absolutely clear to each and every one of you reading this — no matter where you live. Whether you’re in Florida, New York, California, Texas, overseas, or anywhere in the world.

I’m not entering this race just for my district.

I’m entering this race for every American.

For every family suffering from Donald Trump’s reckless policies.

For every immigrant living in fear.

For every citizen watching our democracy being chipped away by Trump and the corrupt network surrounding him.

This campaign is about something bigger than a congressional seat.

It’s about taking our country back.

But I’m not going to lie to you — this fight is not going to be easy.

In fact, within hours of my announcement, after speaking with sources and people who still operate around Trump’s orbit, one thing became very clear.

They are furious.

Not just Donald Trump.

People inside his inner circle are angry.

And more importantly — they’re scared.

All day yesterday and today, I’ve been receiving calls. Messages. Warnings. Even threats.

People telling me to back out of the race.

People trying to intimidate me.

People trying to convince me this is a fight I can’t win.

But let me promise you one thing.

I am not backing down.

For years, we’ve watched people talk about standing up to Trump.

Now it’s time for action.

And I am ready for that fight.

But I need you to understand why this race matters so much.

Because for Donald Trump — this is personal.

Maria Salazar’s district is the same district where Trump’s golf club sits.

His backyard. His territory.

The last thing he wants is someone like me — someone who knows exactly how his world operates — running for Congress right in the middle of it.

They know I won’t play their game.

They know I won’t stay quiet.

And they know that if I get into Congress, nobody will expose Donald Trump the way I can.

If you're ready to stand with me in this fight, please contribute right now:

https://levparnas.org/

Because the machine is already starting to move.

They’re preparing attacks.

They’re preparing smears.

They’re preparing to pour millions of dollars into protecting Maria Salazar.

Super PACs.

Corporate money.

Dark money.

Everything.

But here’s the difference between them and us.

I will not take corporate money.

I will not bow to super PACs.

I will not sell out to special interests.

This campaign will be built the only honest way left in America:

A grassroots movement powered by the people.

By you.

Every single person reading this.

Help build this grassroots movement today:

Contribute here → https://levparnas.org/

Because this race isn’t just about one congressional seat in Florida.

This is about the future of the United States.

When I get to Congress, I won’t just represent District 27.

I will take the fight directly to Donald Trump and the entire corrupt network surrounding him.

Nobody knows Trump’s underbelly the way I do.

And I promise you something else:

I will travel across this country helping candidates in crucial races — the races that will decide whether democracy survives.

But first, we have to win this one.

And we can only do that together.

So I’m asking you — directly and urgently — to step up right now.

Every dollar matters.

$1

$5

$25

$100

If you’re able, the maximum contribution is $3,500.

Donate today and help us take this fight directly to Trump and the MAGA machine:

Spread this message.

Send it to your friends.

Share it everywhere.

Because the truth is simple:

They have the money.

We have the people.

And when the people stand together, no political machine can stop us.

Let’s go win this.

— Lev Parnas

Candidate for Congress

Florida’s 27th District

P.S. They’re already preparing the attacks and raising millions to protect Maria Salazar.

We must build our grassroots war chest now.

Chip in anything you can today:

Every dollar helps us fight back.