Lev Remembers

Lev Remembers

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Valerie's avatar
Valerie
1h

I don’t understand why his ballroom wasn’t shut down right at the start when he didn’t seek congressional approval.

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Carole Langston's avatar
Carole Langston
1h

When I'm smiling.

Save us the trouble of tearing down the Bordello Ballroom.

Congress Critters let him demolish The East Wing.

Noem.

Isn't that special.

Take the grins where you can get them.

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