As many of you are waking up to a new week—another week of chaos coming out of the Trump administration and growing tensions around the world—I had a moment this morning that stopped me in my tracks.

I was getting ready to head to the airport and beginning to make my usual calls for the day when I picked up my phone and saw something that made me pause.

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Donald Trump had unleashed another late-night social media barrage.

This time aimed directly at the media.

Not just criticism.

Not just complaining.

Threats.

He accused journalists of working with Iran’s regime.

He accused reporters of falsifying information.

He suggested media outlets are enemies of the state.

And then came the part that should chill every American.

Trump openly suggested using the FCC and government power against media organizations he doesn’t like.

Folks, let me be very clear.

This is not normal.

This is not politics.

This is the playbook of authoritarian regimes.

What My Sources Are Telling Me

After seeing that feed, I immediately began making calls.

What I’m hearing from my sources confirms something I’ve been warning about for months.

Donald Trump is not just angry with the big media outlets.

He’s preparing a broader campaign against independent voices—the journalists, commentators, and platforms that he cannot control.

And yes, platforms like Substack are part of that conversation.

Why?

Because Substack allows people like me to speak directly to you without filters.

No corporate owners.

No network executives.

No political gatekeepers.

Just truth.

And that terrifies them.

Trump understands something that many politicians don’t:

independent platforms are where real conversations are happening now.

That’s why you’re seeing attacks on journalists, attacks on social media platforms, and attacks on anyone who refuses to fall in line.

This isn’t just about CNN or MSNBC.

It’s about every independent voice that refuses to bow.

I’ve Seen This Playbook Before

I’ve been inside the room with these people.

I’ve watched how they operate.

First they attack the media.

Then they delegitimize the truth.

Then they try to silence anyone who challenges their narrative.

And when that doesn’t work?

They threaten to weaponize the government.

Sound familiar?

It should.

Because it’s exactly what strongmen do around the world.

The difference now is that the battlefield isn’t just television networks anymore.

It’s platforms like this.

It’s independent journalism.

It’s communities like the one we’re building together here.

Why This Platform Matters

This Substack isn’t just a newsletter.

It’s a community.

https://levremembers.com/It’s a place where people who care about democracy can hear what’s really happening behind the scenes—without corporate filters and without political intimidation.

When you support this platform, you’re not just supporting me.

You’re supporting independent journalism.

You’re supporting truth.

And you’re supporting the ability for voices like mine to continue speaking freely.

I’m Taking This Fight Directly to Congress

Many of you know that I’m not just talking about these issues anymore.

I’m running for Congress in Florida’s 27th District because the people representing us right now are not standing up for democracy, truth, or the rule of law.

They’re standing up for Donald Trump.

I’m running because we need people in Washington who understand what is actually happening behind the scenes.

People who have seen how these networks operate.

People who are not afraid to speak the truth.

And I promise you something right now:

I will never take money from corporate PACs or special interests.

This campaign is powered by everyday people.

Which means every contribution truly matters.

If you believe in what we’re building, please support the campaign:

👉 https://LevParnas.org

Even small contributions make a difference.

As I say every day:

“A dollar a day keeps Donald Trump away.”

If everyone reading this gave just a dollar a day, I promise you we could build a movement strong enough to protect our democracy.

For Our International Supporters

I also know many of you reading this are outside the United States.

By law, only American citizens can contribute to a congressional campaign.

But there is another way to support this work.

You can become a paid subscriber here on Substack or support the platform at:

👉 https://LevRemembers.com

Paid subscriptions help me continue doing this work full time.

They allow me to investigate stories, speak openly, travel where I need to go, and continue bringing you information the mainstream media often won’t touch.

And yes—this support also helps me take care of my family while dedicating my life to this mission.

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We Need Volunteers

This campaign is growing faster than we expected.

Which means we need all the help we can get.

If you want to volunteer, organize, or help us build this grassroots movement, reach out here:

📩 levpttp@proton.me

We’re building something real.

Not a political machine.

A movement.

This Is Bigger Than One Election

What we’re witnessing right now is a test of our democracy.

Will we allow intimidation, propaganda, and government threats to silence independent voices?

Or will we stand up and fight back?

I believe in the power of people.

I believe in this community.

And I believe that together we can take back our democracy.

But it will only happen if we stand together.

Support the campaign.

Support independent journalism.

Become a paid subscriber if you can.

Volunteer if you’re able.

Because history is not written by those who stayed silent.

It’s written by those who stood up when it mattered most.

And that moment is right now.

-Lev Parnas

Candidate for Congress

Florida’s 27th District

Together, we fight. Together, we win.

P.S. Go to LevRemembers.com and pick up your copy of Shadow Diplomacy -the book that maps out the influence networks you’re now watching strain in real time.

And grab your Enough Is Enough And Wolfpack gear

Because accountability only happens when citizens refuse to look away.