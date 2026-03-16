Lev Remembers

Lev Remembers

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Linda Roberta Hibbs's avatar
Linda Roberta Hibbs
4h

Thank you for the article, Mr. Parnas it seems our country has been full of threats, from this President. I am trying to get a Senator elected here in the Midwest. It’s very difficult. Apparently Senator Marshal has two opponents who would like his seat. I couldn’t believe that a former Marine got his hand broken and he said according to ZETEO, the Senate just sat there like robots, not utter a word of contempt or condemnation. This country is in a mess with war and the strait of HORMUZ closed. That is where a lot of ships come through and yet there is perhaps another scheme to get money perhaps from the taxpayers of this country. Please volunteer for Lev Parnas in Florida 27 th district and donate if you can possibly help. Please subscribe to Lev Remembers.

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Leslie Olsen's avatar
Leslie Olsen
4h

Who's writing TSocial posts for him? Obviously, it isn't Donald as he cannot string that many coherent sentences together, lack of ALL CAPS and beyond his vocabulary skill-set.

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