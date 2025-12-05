Dear Lev Remembers Family,

Tonight I have some very dark, deeply disturbing breaking news to share with you—news the media is not reporting on. My sources are telling me that in the hours and days after Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff’s secret session with Vladimir Putin, the Trump administration quietly moved to ease sanctions on key Russian interests.

When Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff landed in Moscow, they were greeted by their Kremlin counterpart, Kirill Dmitriev, wined and dined on caviar, given the grand tour, and then vanished into the Kremlin for five hours with Putin. No State Department. No Secretary of State. No NATO partners. No cameras. They walked in with “peace” talking points and walked out with nothing—no roadmap, no timetable. On the contrary, after that meeting Putin doubled down, signaling he would take Donbas and the other occupied territories one way or another. There was no real negotiation, no plan. Every serious proposal was rejected.

As I’ve said before, my sources are clear: they didn’t spend that day crafting a fair peace agreement. They spent most of it talking about business transactions — Nord Stream 2, energy, money flows — and how to intertwine Russian oligarchs and their capital back into American and Western systems. It was all about business. Oligarch money. Projects. Investments. And now Ukraine is about to pay the price for those conversations.

My sources are telling me that in that Miami meeting, Kushner and Witkoff are not negotiating. They’re delivering an ultimatum.

The message, as it’s been relayed to me, is simple and brutal: this is the deal, and there will not be a better one. Putin isn’t moving, Putin isn’t accepting anything else, and if Ukraine doesn’t take the offer being pushed from Trump’s side, they are being told to prepare for American support to dry up — weapons, funding, political backing. The very lifeline that has kept Ukraine alive on the battlefield is being turned into a weapon, used not against the aggressor, but against the victim.

They didn’t even have the respect to sit with them in Brussels, shoulder-to-shoulder with European allies. They dragged them into a hotel in Florida to say: take this or stand alone.

Now look at what happened in the shadows around that Moscow trip.

Two days after Kushner and Witkoff walked out of the Kremlin with no peace agreement and a hard “no” from Putin, the U.S. Treasury quietly rolled back part of Trump’s own October sanctions package on Russia. No big press conference, no tough talk. Just a quiet move most people would miss unless they know where to look.

Sanctions that had hit Lukoil-branded gas stations outside Russia — one of the few visible examples Trump could point to and say, “See, I’m being tough on Moscow” — were suddenly suspended, at least until April. On paper they say the money still can’t flow back into Russia, but you don’t carve out Lukoil unless you’re sending a very clear message to the people around Putin.

So let’s lay out the sequence:

Kushner and Witkoff go to Moscow and spend five hours with Putin.

Every real peace proposal is rejected. Putin leaves that meeting more aggressive, not less, signaling he’ll take Donbas and more by force if he has to.

Inside, the real focus is on business: Nord Stream 2, energy, oligarch investments, and how to re-thread Russian money back into Western systems.

Right after that, Washington quietly softens sanctions on a major Russian energy brand.

Then the Ukrainian delegation is called to Miami to be told, essentially:

Take this “offer” as it is.

Ignore the fact that Putin gave nothing and rejected everything.

And understand that if you don’t accept, the support you rely on may disappear.

You can call that diplomacy if you want. I call it a protection racket in a suit and tie — and Ukraine is the target.

And while all of this is happening behind closed doors in Moscow and Miami, look at where Vladimir Putin is smiling in public: India.

He’s in New Delhi, walking a red carpet with Narendra Modi, calling him a “friend” and praising India as a “reliable partner” for Russian oil. Trade between Russia and India has exploded since the full-scale invasion. Why? Because India has been one of Moscow’s biggest lifelines, buying huge volumes of discounted Russian crude, sometimes around a third of Russia’s seaborne exports.

That cheap oil keeps Russian money flowing. It funds the missiles hitting Ukrainian cities. It pays for the drones and artillery that keep this war going. It helps Putin shrug at Western speeches about “maximum pressure” because he knows the money is still coming in through the back door — through discounted barrels and friendly “partners” who call it strategic autonomy.

So when Trump’s people stand at a podium and shout about how they’re “tough on Russia,” I want you to remember this:

Russian oil is still flowing.

The money is still moving.

Sanctions are already being sliced up with “technical” exceptions.

Putin rejected peace and doubled down — and somehow he still gets a sanctions carve-out and a red carpet.

If you’ve read Shadow Diplomacy, you already know this playbook. I lived inside it. This is how it works:

You create a back-channel.

You cut the professionals out.

You move money and energy quietly.

You present a “deal” that locks in the aggressor’s gains, and then blame the victim for being “unreasonable” if they refuse.

That is what I see in this moment: Moscow meetings about business, Miami ultimatums for Ukraine, and New Delhi red carpets for Putin — all connected by the same network of interests I’ve been warning you about since I joined Substack. This isn’t a peace process. It’s an attempt to pressure Ukraine into accepting terms written under Kremlin supervision, while simultaneously loosening the economic screws on Putin and keeping his oil lifeline open.

Most media will give you fragments. A story about “talks in Miami.” A separate piece about “technical sanctions adjustments.” A friendly segment about Putin’s “strategic visit” to India. They’ll show you the pieces, but not the picture.

My job here is to connect the dots.

That’s why this community matters so much. I’m doing this because I know how these people operate, I know what it looks like when the fix is being put in, and I refuse to watch it happen in silence while Ukraine is told to accept being carved up like a real estate transaction.

Don’t listen to what they say. Watch what they do.

Watch when sanctions get softened, and who benefits.

Watch where the oil flows, and who calls whom a “friend.”

If you feel that knot in your stomach reading this — I need you to understand something: you are not crazy, and you are not alone. That’s exactly why we built this movement.

I’m risking a lot to bring you this information from the inside. I don’t have corporate sponsors, oligarchs, or billionaires backing me. I have you. That’s it. From becoming a paid subscriber to contributing to the GoFundMe, Venmo, PayPal, or Zelle, every single dollar helps keep me independent and able to bring you what nobody else will. I was once on the inside of this machine. I helped build MAGA. Now I am doing everything I can to take it apart, piece by piece, by exposing how it really works—and I can only keep doing that with your support.

This is not just a newsletter. It’s not just a show. This is a movement.

We are not going to let them redraw borders, rewrite reality, and call it “peace” while Ukrainians — and eventually Americans — pay the price. We are going to follow the money, name the players, and stand with the people on the front lines of this fight for democracy.

Stay loud. Stay informed. Stay with me.

With gratitude and determination,

-Lev Parnas