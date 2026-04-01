Lev Remembers

Lev Remembers

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Mare Stone's avatar
Mare Stone
5d

Supreme Court better stick to common sense about mail in voting especially for our service members overseas and our elderly that can’t stand in long lines. ROBERTS COURT we are Watching 👀 You 🫵🏻

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Ashleigh Alauren's avatar
Ashleigh Alauren
5d

❤️🐺❤️

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