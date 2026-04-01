Last night, Donald Trump did exactly what I’ve been warning you about since my first day on Substack.

He signed an executive order targeting mail-in voting — and this isn’t just another policy move. This is a calculated step in a much larger strategy.

And if you’ve been here with me, you already know… this didn’t come out of nowhere.

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This new executive order attempts to:

Restrict access to mail-in ballots

Create federal oversight mechanisms over voter eligibility

Use federal agencies and even the postal system to control ballot distribution

Push states into compliance through pressure and potential funding leverage

Let me be clear:

This is not how elections are supposed to work in America.

Elections are run by the states — not dictated by executive order.

⚠️ WHY THIS MATTERS (AND WHY I’VE BEEN WARNING YOU)

I’ve been telling you for a long time:

👉 This isn’t about “election integrity”

👉 This is about control of the system itself

And now we’re seeing it unfold in real time.

This move will be challenged. It may even be blocked.

But that’s not the point.

The point is the intent — and the precedent.

At the exact same time this is happening, Tulsi Gabbard is being positioned around messaging tied to foreign interference.

Think about that.

On one side:

Restricting how Americans vote

On the other:

Building a narrative that outside forces are manipulating elections

Put those together and you get something very dangerous:

👉 A framework to challenge, delay, or delegitimize election outcomes

Even if these efforts don’t hold up legally — they create confusion, doubt, and justification.

And that’s all that’s needed to move the next step forward.

Now here’s where it gets even more concerning.

My sources — people still inside these circles — are telling me:

Trump is also preparing to disregard a court order related to West Wing construction.

Instead, he’s telling people around him:

“This is a security issue. We continue building while we appeal.”

Let that sink in.

👉 Not comply first — appeal later

👉 But continue anyway and justify it as national security

This is the same pattern:

Push the boundary

Ignore the guardrails

Force the system to react

This is not random.

This is a coordinated strategy:

Control the voting process

Control the narrative around elections

Normalize ignoring legal constraints

Frame everything as “security” or “protection”

I’ve lived inside this world.

I know how they think.

And what you’re seeing now is exactly what I’ve been trying to prepare you for.

⚠️ WHY THIS PLATFORM MATTERS

This is not just a newsletter.

This is not just commentary.

👉 This is information from the inside out

While mainstream outlets are catching up…

You are getting the connections, the intent, and the strategy in real time.

And that matters — because informed people are dangerous to those in power.

🚨 WE ARE NOT SITTING STILL

We are organizing.

We are building.

We are launching coordinated efforts:

📞 Phone campaigns

📧 Email campaigns

🤝 Volunteer mobilization

If you want to be part of this movement:

👉 Volunteer: levpttp@proton.me

This is how we turn information into action.

💥 WHY YOU MUST BECOME A PAID SUBSCRIBER

Let me be direct with you:

This platform only works if we sustain it.

Paid subscribers allow me to:

Continue bringing you insider information

Expand investigations

Grow this movement beyond algorithms and suppression

👉 Become a paid subscriber today.

You are not just supporting content — you are supporting truth, accountability, and action.

💳 SUPPORT DIRECTLY (SEPARATE FROM SUBSTACK)

If you want to support directly:

Venmo: https://venmo.com/LEV-PARNAS

PayPal: https://paypal.me/LEVPARNAS

Zelle: thereallevparnas@gmail.com

🙏 FOR EVERYONE — THIS IS WHAT YOU CAN DO

I understand not everyone can contribute financially.

But everyone can do something:

👉 Like

👉 Comment

👉 Restack

👉 Share

👉 Bring others into this community

These actions take seconds — but they drive the algorithm and expand our reach.

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And right now, that matters more than ever.

This is about the direction of the country.

I’ve been warning you.

Now you’re watching it happen.

We don’t panic.

We don’t freeze.

👉 We organize. We act. We grow.

This is not just a community.

This is a movement.

— Lev Parnas

P.S. Go to LevRemembers.com and pick up your copy of Shadow Diplomacy — it maps the influence networks you’re now watching in real time.

And grab your Enough Is Enough And Wolfpack gear

Because accountability only happens when citizens refuse to look away.