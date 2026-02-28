Today the United States and Israel launched major combat operations against Iran.

Missile infrastructure. Strategic targets. Escalation across an already unstable region.

The headlines are screaming “national security.” The cable networks are looping war graphics. Markets are reacting. Oil is moving.

And most Americans are left asking: Why now?

Let me tell you something clearly:

It’s Not an Accident — It’s a Calculated Power Play.

Friends — this is the moment I’ve been warning you about for months.

This is not random.

This is not sudden.

This is not about “defense.”

This is about control.

🔥 Reason #1: Total Distraction from the Epstein Files

As the Epstein network fallout explodes across U.S. politics, confidence in the Department of Justice is collapsing. Questions about missing files. Questions about testimony. Questions about who knew what — and when.

Bipartisan frustration has been building. Transparency demands are growing louder. The walls are inching closer.

And then — suddenly — a war.

When your biggest scandal is gaining traction… you create a global crisis that dominates the headlines.

That’s not theory. That’s political survival instinct.

War drowns out subpoenas.

Missiles bury document releases.

Fear replaces accountability.

That timing isn’t accidental. It’s strategic.

💥 Reason #2: Control the Global Oil & Gas System

I’ve been telling you for over six months: this is about resource control.

• Iran sits on massive oil and gas reserves.

• Destabilizing Iran drives global oil prices up.

• Price spikes create enormous profit opportunities.

But here’s the part they won’t say on television:

This isn’t just about traditional energy companies.

Trump’s inner circle — his donors, his financial backers, longtime political partners — are being positioned to benefit from global energy realignments.

Look at Venezuela.

When Venezuela’s oil infrastructure shifted under U.S. influence, it wasn’t some neutral international consortium stepping in. It was politically connected networks — people tied to Trump’s orbit — gaining access and leverage.

And at the same time, Trump donors are striking oil and gas understandings with Russian interests.

While Trump destabilizes regions, his people secure contracts.

While oil prices rise, their portfolios expand.

This is not free market capitalism.

This is political extraction.

🇷🇺 Reason #3: Russia, Ukraine & the Mineral Reality

And now let’s talk about Ukraine.

Ukraine is not just a battlefield.

It is a treasure chest of minerals and energy potential that could shift the global balance away from fossil fuel cartels.

If Ukraine remains sovereign, stable, and aligned with democratic markets, it changes the energy map.

So why has Trump consistently allowed Russia to push forward?

Why the hesitation?

Why the softness?

Why the diplomatic ambiguity?

Because a weakened Ukraine serves the broader energy consolidation strategy.

This is resource geopolitics.

And it explains why Trump is willing to let Putin maneuver while simultaneously lighting fires elsewhere.

It’s not chaos. It’s calculated.

🇻🇪 Venezuela — The Blueprint

Venezuela was the testing ground.

Control the oil.

Shift the power structure.

Insert politically loyal operators.

Call it foreign policy.

And now, while Trump donors are negotiating energy deals with Russia, positioning themselves around Venezuelan output, and aligning with Gulf interests — Trump creates instability that allows them to step in.

He sets the stage.

They collect the rewards.

🩸 The Result: Middle East Chaos & Leadership Vacuum

Today, we are staring at expanded conflict.

No clear Congressional authorization.

No coherent peace framework.

No transparent strategy.

Just escalation.

A few bipartisan voices — like Ro Khanna and Thomas Massie — are calling for oversight, constitutional responsibility, and restraint.

But where is the rest of Congress?

Democratic leadership is fractured and timid.

Republican leadership is obedient or silent.

Institutional guardians of the Constitution are nowhere to be found.

This is leadership collapse.

🗳️ Where’s Congress?

Congress should be debating war powers.

Congress should be demanding transparency.

Congress should be investigating energy profiteering.

Congress should be standing up for Ukraine’s sovereignty and American constitutional authority.

Instead?

Silence.

Political theater.

Fundraising emails.

This is not what representation looks like.

🛡️ No More Sitting Back. It’s Time for Action.

As I promised you — we are not sitting quietly anymore.

If you believe in accountability…

If you believe Congress must reclaim its authority…

If you believe wars should not be launched to protect political elites…

Then we need organized action.

🔹 Join the Volunteer Group

We are building a real network — not bots, not keyboard warriors — but people willing to call Congress, organize locally, spread verified information, and demand oversight.

Movements don’t grow by accident.

They grow because people step up.

If you’ve been watching from the sidelines — this is the moment to get involved.

🔹 Become a Paid Subscriber

Paid subscriptions aren’t just symbolic.

They push this platform through the algorithm.

They allow independent reporting.

They keep this voice uncensored.

They fund research, travel, security, and organization.

If you want independent truth-telling that doesn’t answer to corporate sponsors or political parties — this is how it survives.

🔹 Support the Mission

Every dollar helps us stay independent, protected, and mobile.

Your support funds security.

It funds travel to Washington.

It funds organizing.

It funds direct action.

It keeps this platform strong and untouchable.

And If You Can’t Contribute Financially

You are still part of this family.

Share the posts.

Call your representatives.

Comment.

Restack.

Bring in five new people.

Start conversations.

Every action matters.

This is not a spectator movement.

This is a family.

And families show up for each other.

💡 Wake Up, America

This is not about party lines.

This is about whether crisis will continue to be used as cover for profit and power.

It’s about whether Congress will remember its constitutional duty.

It’s about whether we allow global instability to enrich insiders while Americans struggle.

I’ve been telling you this for months.

Now it’s unfolding in real time.

No more sitting back.

No more pretending this is normal.

No more waiting for someone else to fix it.

Wake up, America.

-Lev Parnas

