BREAKING: Trump Targeted ActBlue — Now the Establishment Is Backing Down
I warned you this was coming when I first exposed Trump’s plan to weaponize the DOJ against Democratic fundraising. Now it’s happening. That’s exactly why I’m running for Congress.
Dear friends,
I want to be completely transparent with you about something that just happened.
ActBlue — the credit card processor used by most Democratic campaigns — has decided they don’t want to work with our campaign.
Technically, that’s fine. There are plenty of processors out there. In fact, many of you have already proven that by donating directly through LevParnas.org.
But I won’t lie to you — I’m disappointed.
Not because it hurts my campaign logistically.
But because it tells us something much bigger about the moment we’re living in.
It tells us the Democratic establishment is afraid to fight.
And right now, fear is exactly what Donald Trump is counting on.
Trump Is Weaponizing The Government
If you recall, when I first came to Substack, one of the earliest pieces of breaking news I brought to you was how Donald Trump was going after ActBlue.
I warned you then that this was coming.
And after that reporting, Trump signed an executive order directing Attorney General Pam Bondi to investigate ActBlue.
Think about that for a moment.
The current President of the United States is using the Department of Justice as a weapon against the Democratic Party’s fundraising infrastructure.
You’ve already seen this playbook.
Trump has threatened or attacked:
Joe Biden
James Comey
John Bolton
Journalists
Prosecutors
Judges
The message from Trump is simple:
Fall in line — or face the power of the presidency.
And instead of standing up and saying “we will not be intimidated,” some people are choosing to play it safe.
That’s a mistake.
A huge mistake.
Because the rule of law in this country is already under enormous pressure.
And the number of lawyers, institutions, and politicians willing to defend it against presidential intimidation is shrinking every day.
This is not the moment to hide.
This is the moment to fight.
That’s exactly why I’m running for Congress in Florida’s 27th District.
And let me be very clear about something:
This campaign is not just about Florida.
It’s about the entire country.
It’s about every American who is sick and tired of watching politicians bow down to Donald Trump.
It’s about restoring something we seem to be losing:
The courage to stand up to power.
We have no kings in America.
We have no dictators in America.
And it’s time we started acting like it again.
Here’s the truth that makes this race different.
I know Donald Trump and his inner circle better than anyone running for office today.
I sat in the rooms.
I attended the meetings.
I saw the deals.
I watched the corruption operate from the inside.
And unlike many politicians, I have the receipts.
That’s exactly why they’re afraid of this campaign.
That’s exactly why they’re already preparing their war chests, media attacks, and smear campaigns against me.
Because the last person Donald Trump wants sitting in Congress is someone who actually knows how the machine works.
Let me make something else clear.
I am not taking Super PAC money.
I am not taking corporate money.
And I am not taking special-interest money.
This campaign is powered by people.
Which means we’re going to run an aggressive, grassroots campaign fueled by citizens who are tired of corruption and ready to fight back.
But that also means we need your help.
If you believe America deserves leaders who will stand up to Trump instead of bowing to him, I need you with me right now.
Every contribution helps us fight back against the political machine that’s already mobilizing against this campaign.
Whether it's $5, $25, or whatever you can give — it helps us build the movement we need to win.
And just as importantly:
Share this message.
Talk about this campaign.
Because the truth is spreading — and that’s exactly what scares them.
This Is Bigger Than One Race
This campaign is not just about defeating Maria Salazar in Florida’s 27th District.
This campaign is about confronting Donald Trump’s corruption head-on.
It’s about showing the country that intimidation and authoritarian politics will not win.
It’s about reminding America who we are.
We are a nation built on courage.
We are a nation built on freedom.
And together, we can prove that no one — not even Donald Trump — is above the law.
But only if we fight.
And I promise you:
I’m ready for that fight.
Now I’m asking you to join me.
Let’s take our country back.
Together.
— Lev Parnas
Candidate for Congress, Florida’s 27th District
It's truly shit when ActBlue themselves say "they do not endorse individual candidates"...but they're now actively making sure they don't work with a Democratic candidate?
This is utter crap by the DNC and ActBlue.
Even more reason once we retake the House and potentially the Senate, that we start to reform the DNC from the inside out. Ken Martin is feckless and useless in his role. Someone who claims they fight for transparency but then refuses to release the 2024 Election postmortem to the public is full of it.
Lev, we've got your back - and LFG. We know there are going to be MAJOR hurdles along the way and NONE of this would be easy. Especially when this is anything but a traditional political campaign. But BELIEF will help overcome it, and you'll be surrounded by people who will empower the campaign.
Act blue is an anathema. Frankly they send so many text messages in so many emails that I have them going straight to spam or trash. I will donate directly to you I feel much better about that I would also rather donate directly to any other candidate I want to back