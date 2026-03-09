Dear friends,

I want to be completely transparent with you about something that just happened.

ActBlue — the credit card processor used by most Democratic campaigns — has decided they don’t want to work with our campaign.

Share

Technically, that’s fine. There are plenty of processors out there. In fact, many of you have already proven that by donating directly through LevParnas.org.

But I won’t lie to you — I’m disappointed.

Not because it hurts my campaign logistically.

But because it tells us something much bigger about the moment we’re living in.

It tells us the Democratic establishment is afraid to fight.

And right now, fear is exactly what Donald Trump is counting on.

Trump Is Weaponizing The Government

If you recall, when I first came to Substack, one of the earliest pieces of breaking news I brought to you was how Donald Trump was going after ActBlue.

I warned you then that this was coming.

And after that reporting, Trump signed an executive order directing Attorney General Pam Bondi to investigate ActBlue.

Think about that for a moment.

The current President of the United States is using the Department of Justice as a weapon against the Democratic Party’s fundraising infrastructure.

You’ve already seen this playbook.

Trump has threatened or attacked:

Joe Biden

James Comey

John Bolton

Journalists

Prosecutors

Judges

The message from Trump is simple:

Fall in line — or face the power of the presidency.

And instead of standing up and saying “we will not be intimidated,” some people are choosing to play it safe.

That’s a mistake.

A huge mistake.

Because the rule of law in this country is already under enormous pressure.

And the number of lawyers, institutions, and politicians willing to defend it against presidential intimidation is shrinking every day.

This is not the moment to hide.

This is the moment to fight.

That’s exactly why I’m running for Congress in Florida’s 27th District.

And let me be very clear about something:

This campaign is not just about Florida.

It’s about the entire country.

It’s about every American who is sick and tired of watching politicians bow down to Donald Trump.

It’s about restoring something we seem to be losing:

The courage to stand up to power.

We have no kings in America.

We have no dictators in America.

And it’s time we started acting like it again.

Here’s the truth that makes this race different.

I know Donald Trump and his inner circle better than anyone running for office today.

I sat in the rooms.

I attended the meetings.

I saw the deals.

I watched the corruption operate from the inside.

And unlike many politicians, I have the receipts.

That’s exactly why they’re afraid of this campaign.

That’s exactly why they’re already preparing their war chests, media attacks, and smear campaigns against me.

Because the last person Donald Trump wants sitting in Congress is someone who actually knows how the machine works.

Let me make something else clear.

I am not taking Super PAC money.

I am not taking corporate money.

And I am not taking special-interest money.

This campaign is powered by people.

Which means we’re going to run an aggressive, grassroots campaign fueled by citizens who are tired of corruption and ready to fight back.

But that also means we need your help.

If you believe America deserves leaders who will stand up to Trump instead of bowing to him, I need you with me right now.

Every contribution helps us fight back against the political machine that’s already mobilizing against this campaign.

Donate here:

➡️ LevParnas.org

Whether it’s $5, $25, or whatever you can give — it helps us build the movement we need to win.

And just as importantly:

Share this message.

Talk about this campaign.

Because the truth is spreading — and that’s exactly what scares them.

This Is Bigger Than One Race

Share

This campaign is not just about defeating Maria Salazar in Florida’s 27th District.

This campaign is about confronting Donald Trump’s corruption head-on.

It’s about showing the country that intimidation and authoritarian politics will not win.

It’s about reminding America who we are.

We are a nation built on courage.

We are a nation built on freedom.

And together, we can prove that no one — not even Donald Trump — is above the law.

But only if we fight.

And I promise you:

I’m ready for that fight.

Now I’m asking you to join me.

Donate here and stand with this movement:

➡️ LevParnas.org

Let’s take our country back.

Together.

— Lev Parnas

Candidate for Congress, Florida’s 27th District