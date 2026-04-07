For a long time now, I’ve been warning you — what you’re watching is not random. It’s a coordinated pattern.

Today, Donald Trump went after Jessica Tarlov, boasting publicly and demanding that Fox News take her off the air — not because she speaks up against him. Because she challenges him. Because she represents one of the few voices on that network willing to speak truth to power.

And that matters.

Because this isn’t the first time.

For years now, we’ve been watching Trump strategically try to dismantle the media — to silence critics, to intimidate reporters, and to reshape the landscape in his favor. We’ve seen lawsuits used as pressure tools against media organizations. We’ve seen attempts to influence coverage, access, and even ownership dynamics. We’ve watched him elevate outlets that support him while attacking and discrediting those that don’t. And time and time again, we’ve seen him publicly demean reporters — especially women — talking down to them, dismissing them, trying to weaken their credibility in front of millions.

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That’s not impulse. That’s strategy.

Because if you can make people distrust the press, if you can intimidate journalists, if you can make speaking out feel risky — then control becomes possible.

And now, from what I’m hearing, that strategy is entering a much more aggressive phase.

You saw it during the press conference, when he was asked by a reporter about the leak. Instead of answering, he escalated — openly suggesting that journalists could be jailed if they refuse to give up their sources.

That moment wasn’t just a headline.

It was a warning.

Because what I’m hearing is that behind the scenes — inside the White House, at the DOJ, and within the FBI — this is being taken seriously. This is not being dismissed. This is being discussed as a real path forward.

And that’s where this crosses into something much bigger.

What triggered this latest escalation was the early reporting around the downed aircraft — specifically, reports that there was a second pilot or airman who had not yet been recovered. That information moved quickly, as breaking national security reporting often does.

But internally, it’s being framed very differently.

Not as reporting.

As a breach.

As something that justifies action — not just against the leaker, but against the journalists who reported it.

And the language being used matters. Because what’s being discussed isn’t just accountability.

It’s prosecution.

In some cases, even being framed under the word treason.

While the mainstream media is still trying to piece together who might be targeted, what I’m hearing from my sources is much more direct.

Names are already being circulated.

The early reporting chain is being examined, and the focus is landing on those who first pushed the story into the public.

The names I’m hearing repeatedly are Amit Segal of Channel 12 Israel, and Barak Ravid, whose reporting ties and amplification through outlets like the New York Post have placed him directly in that early reporting chain.

To be clear — none of these names have been officially confirmed.

But that doesn’t change what’s happening.

These are the names being discussed internally. This is how they begin narrowing in on who they can target — who they can make an example of.

Because from what I’m hearing, that’s exactly the goal.

And here’s the part nobody in Trump world is thinking through — or they’re choosing not to.

What if this wasn’t even an American leak?

What if this information didn’t come from inside the U.S. government at all? What if it originated from Israel — from sources closer to Benjamin Netanyahu and his circle — especially given that the earliest reporting chain points directly to Israeli media?

So what happens then?

Does Trump accuse a close U.S. ally of treason? Does he go after foreign journalists? Does he escalate this beyond our borders?

Or does the entire argument fall apart the moment it no longer fits the narrative?

Because that’s the contradiction no one is addressing.

And it makes one thing clear — this was never just about the leak.

It’s about control.

And this is where it affects all of us.

This isn’t just about those journalists. This is about sending a message to every journalist — especially independent voices. Platforms like my son, Aaron Parnas, networks like MeidasTouch, and anyone building an audience outside the traditional system.

The message is simple:

They can come after you.

They can pressure you.

They can try to force you to give up your sources.

And if you don’t — they will try to make you the example.

But here’s what they don’t want you to remember.

We’ve seen what happens when people push back.

When Trump went after Jimmy Kimmel, the backlash was immediate. People spoke up. Voices came together. Pressure built. And what happened?

The narrative flipped.

Kimmel didn’t disappear — he came back stronger, louder, and with even more support behind him.

That’s the power of collective voices.

That’s what happens when people refuse to stay silent.

And that’s exactly what they’re trying to prevent now — before it can happen again.

Because once journalists are forced to reveal sources, once they are threatened with prosecution, once the word “treason” starts being used to describe reporting — the entire system begins to shift.

Sources disappear.

Stories stop.

And control takes over.

From what I’m hearing, this is not slowing down. It’s building.

There are active discussions about how far they can push this.

And this could quickly become one of the most aggressive moves against the press we’ve seen in modern history.

You’re hearing it here first.

And I want to say this clearly.

I take risks bringing you this information.

Real risks.

Because I know how this works. And I know what happens to people who speak out and expose it.

That’s why your support matters now more than ever.

Not just to grow this platform — but to protect it.

Because the bigger we become, the harder it is for anyone to silence us.

WE ARE NOT SITTING STILL

We are organizing.

We are building.

We are launching coordinated efforts:

📞 Phone campaigns

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🤝 Volunteer mobilization

If you want to be part of this movement:

👉 Volunteer: levpttp@proton.me

This is how we turn information into action.

WHY YOU MUST BECOME A PAID SUBSCRIBER

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You are not just supporting content — you are supporting truth, accountability, and action.

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I understand not everyone can contribute financially.

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These actions take seconds — but they drive the algorithm and expand our reach.

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And right now, that matters more than ever.

This is about the direction of the country.

I’ve been warning you.

Now you’re watching it happen.

We don’t panic.

We don’t freeze.

👉 We organize. We act. We grow.

This is not just a community.

This is a movement.

— Lev Parnas

P.S. Go to LevRemembers.com and pick up your copy of Shadow Diplomacy — it maps the influence networks you’re now watching in real time.

And grab your Enough Is Enough And Wolfpack gear

Because accountability only happens when citizens refuse to look away.