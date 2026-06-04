Breaking: Trump will nominate Todd Blanche as Attorney General

I’ve been warning you for weeks that this was coming — and now it looks like the pieces are moving exactly the way I said they would.
But understand this: this is not just a personnel move. This is not just Trump rewarding another loyalist.
There is a lot more happening behind the scenes.
I’m hearing this connects directly to the Southern District of Florida — and that more indictments may be coming. This move is just the beginning. The real story is what comes next: who they are protecting, who they are targeting, and how the justice system is being weaponized right in front of our eyes.
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This is not just a show. This is a movement. Enough is enough.
Lev Parnas for Congress
Florida’s 27th District
Speak Truth. Fight Back. Take Action.
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Because accountability only happens when citizens refuse to look away.