After talking to my insiders inside Trump World, I can tell you this: they’re scared.

Trump and his team are looking at the real internal numbers — on the economy, immigration, independents, young voters, suburban women — and he is at his lowest point in years. They are terrified of what this means for the 2026 midterms.

That’s why, I’m told, Russell Vought, Susie Wiles, and Stephen Miller have made the call to shove Trump back out on the road and try to reboot the cult. Today’s big rally in Pennsylvania is the kickoff of that midterm push.

But while Trump was kicking off his midterm campaign, something historic happened in the place he thought he owned.

In Miami — DeSantis’s backyard, Trump’s backyard — something we haven’t seen in nearly 30 years:

A Democrat, Eileen Higgins, won the Miami mayoral race.

She defeated a Republican endorsed by Donald Trump and ended her party’s nearly three-decade losing streak in that city.

Miami.

Trump country.

DeSantis country.

And a Democrat just broke a 30-year wall and beat Trump’s chosen candidate.

Pundits will say, “It’s just a mayor’s race.”

Make no mistake: this win in Miami is not a fluke or a one-off — it’s a warning shot straight into the heart of Trump’s supposed stronghold. The pundits will shrug and say, “It’s just a mayor’s race,” but they’re wrong. These are real cracks in MAGA’s armor, and along with what we saw on November 4th, this is the early edge of a blue tsunami that’s picking up speed and strength.

This is why Trump’s team is panicking. This is why they rushed him onto a stage today. This is why my sources are using words like “fractured” and “unstable” to describe the GOP.

MAGA Is Cracking From the Inside

Here’s what my insiders are seeing:

Trump is turning on Marjorie Taylor Greene — mocking, threatening, and trying to crush her publicly, turning what used to be blind loyalty into open civil war inside the cult.

Marjorie Taylor Greene is going on a full-blown assault, attacking Trump and trying to redefine “America First” for herself and her own faction. The so-called “America First” movement is splintering into camps — Trump loyalists, MTG loyalists, and extremist grifters who only care about chaos.

The so-called “America First” movement is splintering into camps — Trump loyalists, MTG loyalists, and extremist grifters who only care about chaos.

On the media side, people like Tucker Carlson, Candace Owens, Nick Fuentes and the rest of the far-right white supremacist ecosystem are trying to claim they are the “real” movement, calling everyone else a sellout.

And there’s another layer to this panic that you’re not hearing about on TV.

My sources are telling me Trump is deeply worried about what could still come out — from unedited videos and raw receipts to the Epstein files he’s desperate to keep buried. Behind the scenes, Trump World is doing everything it can to delay, distract, and discredit before more truth drops. And I’m hearing that Dan Bongino is not the only one quietly planning his exit. There are others looking for the door — people who know exactly what’s been happening on the inside over the last 10 months, and that has Trump’s inner circle on edge.

At the same time, I want you to be very clear on something else my sources are telling me:

All these “leaks” and fake news reports that Trump is supposedly getting ready to dump Pete Hegseth, Kristi Noem, Kash Patel, Pam Bondi and the rest? Don’t buy it. These are his die-hard loyalists. They’re not going anywhere. They’re going down with the ship.

The people who really scare him are not the loyalists — it’s the ones like Bongino and others I’ll be reporting on soon, the ones who might walk away and the ones who know where the bodies are buried when it comes to Epstein and everything else. That’s part of what’s driving this full MAGA meltdown behind the curtain.

This is MAGA eating itself alive.

Trump knows it.

His handlers know it.

And they know the 2026 midterms could put an end to his reign.

That’s why he’s on the trail.

Not from a place of power — but from fear.

I Helped Build MAGA. Now I’m Taking It Apart.

You know who I am and where I come from.

I was inside.

I helped build this machine.

I know their moves, their weaknesses, their pressure points.

I also know this: they’re watching.

A lot of the same people I’m exposing?

They’re subscribed here. They read what I write.

So there are things I can’t put on the page right now. But here’s what I can tell you:

We have a plan.

We’re assembling a serious, professional team.

And starting in January, we are going to counter Trump and his MAGA network at every single step — in the media, on the road, and in the court of public opinion.

Phase 1 of this plan includes:

Hiring a top-tier strategic group to help take this movement national

Building a coordinated tour to challenge Trump’s message in his own territories

Producing hard-hitting media and live events to expose what’s really happening behind the scenes

Expanding our capacity to investigate, document, and connect the dots for the American people

We’re going in to break MAGA’s hold on power — in Congress, in the Senate, and in the local offices where this rot has spread.

Trump didn’t just poison the White House.

He spread this cancer into our:

Congress and Senate

State governments

City halls

School boards

And everyday life

This isn’t just about beating one man.

It’s about cleaning house and rebuilding a country where no one is above the law and where democracy actually means something again.

This Is the Moment: We Need to Launch Phase 1

I’m going to speak to you directly and humbly.

I don’t have corporations.

I don’t have oligarchs.

I don’t have billionaires.

I have you.

To launch Phase 1 and hire this group, we need to raise $150,000.

Thanks to this community, we’ve already raised about $50,000.

That’s incredible — and I’m grateful for every single dollar.

But to actually turn this plan on — to sign the contracts, lock in the team, and put this into motion — we need to raise the remaining $100,000 in the next couple of weeks.

This is the window.

MAGA is cracking.

Trump is on his heels.

If you’ve ever thought, “I’ll help when the moment really matters,”

this is that moment.

This is when we push just a little harder, a little stronger, to take back our democracy.

I know what needs to be done.

I know how they think.

And I am willing to risk everything — my safety, my time, my energy, my name — to do it.

But I can’t do it alone.

Other Ways to Support This Fight:

This is not just a newsletter.

This is a movement to save democracy — and to show future wannabe strongmen that the American people won’t just roll over.

We are going to meet Trump on the field he thinks he owns — the rallies, the media, the spin — and answer him with something he has never been able to handle:

The truth, from someone who was inside.

I want you to be able to look back and say:

“When democracy was on the line and MAGA was cracking, I stepped up. I didn’t just watch it happen — I helped push it over.”

Stand with me.

Stand with this community.

With gratitude, love, and zero fear,

-Lev Parnas

