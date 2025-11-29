Tonight I’m watching the media and the pundits laugh it off again.

They’re calling Donald Trump’s latest Truth Social post a rant, saying it’s not serious, that it can’t be done, that it’s just Trump being Trump.

Share

They’re wrong.

Trump just publicly claimed that any document signed by “Sleepy Joe Biden” with the autopen – he says about 92% of them – is “hereby terminated” and has no force or effect. He says he is cancelling all executive orders and anything not “directly signed” by Biden, and even threatens perjury charges if Biden says he approved them.

This isn’t just about a machine signing papers.

This is also about Biden’s mental health. Trump and his people are using the autopen as a proxy to say Biden was too weak, too checked-out, too “unfit” to sign his own documents. They want to turn a routine presidential tool into “evidence” that Biden wasn’t really governing and shouldn’t be trusted — legally, politically, or mentally.

Most of the pundits think this is just noise.

What I’m hearing from my sources on the inside tells me this is no laughing matter.

People around Trump are already talking about how to test this theory in the courts. I’m being told they are looking at targeted prosecutions and legal challenges that would try to attack Biden’s pardons, executive orders, and key decisions on the grounds that they were signed by autopen. I’m also hearing whispers that if Trump gets the power, they’re prepared to push this all the way to the Supreme Court.

And my sources are going even further: they’re telling me this isn’t just about Trump’s retribution tour against his usual enemies. There are active conversations about going after people criminally inside the Biden administration who were involved with the autopen process — staff, lawyers, and officials who handled, approved, or implemented those documents. In other words, they’re not just coming for Biden on “mental fitness.” They’re talking about building criminal cases against the people around him, and using the autopen as the excuse.

Here’s the dangerous part: Trump believes he already has “reassurances” in certain places — that there are judges, attorneys, and political allies who will at least entertain this insanity. That’s how authoritarian strongmen operate. They don’t start by tearing up the Constitution in public; they start by twisting legal tools and inventing technical excuses to undo the parts of democracy they don’t like.

This autopen nonsense is about a lot more than signatures. It’s about Trump trying to create a theory where he can:

Erase major pieces of Biden’s presidency, including pardons and executive actions;

Smear Biden as mentally unfit and use that to justify rolling back his decisions;

Scare and punish officials who worked in the administration;

And once again claim Biden was never a legitimate president in the first place.

On top of that, this is classic Trump distraction.

While he’s screaming about autopens and Biden’s mind, he’s:

Trying to pull attention away from the Epstein files and the pressure to fully expose that network;

Hiding from the economic pain his policies and threats are already causing;

And burying the truth about his ongoing deference and bowing down to Putin, even as Ukraine bleeds and our allies watch every move.

He wants you laughing at his “Sleepy Joe” routine instead of seeing the strategy: test the limits, normalize the crazy, and then write it into power if he gets the chance.

I know this world. I helped build MAGA before I broke from it.

And I’m telling you: this is serious. He intends to push this as far as he can.

While all this is happening, I haven’t been sitting still. I’ve been working behind the scenes, putting pieces together, building a team, and getting ready for what’s coming after January. We are turning this Substack into more than just a newsletter — it’s becoming a home base for our movement, a place where we break stories, connect the dots, and bring you conversations you will not see anywhere else.

And tonight I want to make a special announcement.

For the first time ever, I will be going live here on Substack with Hunter Biden.

Just me and Hunter, live on our platform, talking openly about:

What Trump is really trying to do with this autopen stunt and these attacks on Biden’s mental fitness;

How these legal games are playing out behind the scenes;

What my sources are saying about criminal cases being planned against people inside the Biden administration around the autopen;

What this means for Biden, for democracy, and for anyone Trump wants to target next.

This will be exclusive to Substack.

If you want to be part of this — not just watching from the outside — I need you to:

Subscribe so you don’t miss the announcement when we lock in the date and time;

Become a paid subscriber so you can be in the live chat, drop your questions, and have a chance to come up and join us live during the stream.

This is about building a front line of people who are informed, engaged, and ready to push back with facts, receipts, and courage.

If you’re able to go a step further and support the work I’m doing — the reporting, the shows, the organizing, and the support I continue to send to those fighting for democracy and freedom — here’s how you can help:

And please make sure to visit https://levremembers.com and grab your copy of Shadow Diplomacy: The Truth Trump Tries To Keep Buried. The book lays out the networks, the back channels, and the dirty deals that led us exactly to moments like this.

Share

Trump is already telling you what he wants to do: erase another president’s decisions with a social media tantrum, weaponize the law against his enemies, smear Biden as “mentally unfit,” and distract you from the corruption, the Epstein files, the economic damage, and his ongoing servitude to Putin.

He has to be stopped — peacefully, lawfully, and decisively.

Not with violence, but with truth, organization, and a movement that refuses to back down or look away.

Stay tuned for the announcement of my first-ever live conversation with Hunter Biden right here on Substack.

Make sure you’re subscribed.

Make sure you’re a paid subscriber if you want to be in the room, asking questions, maybe even joining us live.

We are not just spectators anymore.

We are a community. We are a family.

And if we stay united and loud, we are a movement they will not be able to silence.

-Lev Parnas