Dear Lev Remembers/Voice From Ukraine family,

Last night, while Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner were wrapping up their little “peace” business trip with Putin, Ukraine got its real answer from Moscow — not in words, but in fire. Russian occupiers dropped nine glide bombs (KABs) on Sloviansk in Donetsk Oblast. One slammed straight into an apartment building. At least eight people are injured, including two children, as police and rescuers dig through the rubble in multiple districts of the city.

In Odesa, Russian attack drones hit an energy infrastructure facility, igniting a massive fire, shredding an administrative building, and blowing out nearby apartment blocks and cars. Several people were injured; in some apartments, the blast wave literally trapped people inside their own homes until rescuers and police pulled them out and rushed them to medics.

This is Putin’s “response” to Trump’s envoys smiling for photos in Moscow. While they stroll the embankments and talk about “ending the war,” he’s showing us exactly what his version of “peace” looks like: more dead civilians, more destroyed homes, more pressure on Ukraine to surrender or starve.

And as the bombs fall, we learned something even darker.

At a U.S. Senate hearing, human rights expert Kateryna Rashevska testified that Ukrainian children abducted from occupied territories are being shipped not only to Russia and Belarus, but all the way to North Korea — to military-style “re-education camps.” She described two children by name: 12-year-old Misha from occupied Donbas and 16-year-old Liza from occupied Simferopol, who were taken thousands of miles from home to the Songdowon camp in the DPRK, where they were taught to “destroy Japanese soldiers” and paraded in front of North Korean veterans.

According to investigators, more than 160 such camps have been documented across Russia, Belarus, the occupied territories, and now North Korea. These kids are being stripped of their language, their identity, their families, and turned into propaganda props and future soldiers. This is not just deportation. This is engineered genocide aimed at erasing Ukraine’s future.

And here’s the part nobody on cable news wants to say out loud:

The so-called “peace plan” Kushner and Witkoff tried to push on the Ukrainians did NOT include the immediate return of these kidnapped children.

Not one line.

Not one bullet point.

Not one demand that Russia and its partners return every stolen Ukrainian child from Russia, Belarus, or North Korean camps.

You can’t accidentally “forget” tens of thousands of kidnapped kids. That’s not a drafting error. That’s the business model. They are prepared to trade away land and look the other way on abducted children so they can announce “peace,” take a victory lap, and cash in — while those same kids are being marched into indoctrination camps in Korea and across Putin’s empire.

If you’ve ever asked yourself, “Why does this community matter? Why does our voice matter?” — this is why.

Because those children don’t have lobbyists. They don’t have PR firms. They don’t have their own cable show. Someone has to speak for them. Someone has to stand up and say: No, you do not get to sell off Ukraine and write our kidnapped children out of your secret peace plans.

.That “someone” is us.

Now we have the leaked Der Spiegel call that confirms what I’ve been warning you about since the day I came forward.

On December 1, after the Florida talks between the Ukrainian and American delegations, President Zelensky got on a secure call with Europe’s top leaders — France, Germany, Finland, Italy, Poland, Denmark, Norway, the European Commission, the European Council, and NATO’s Secretary General.

According to that call, French President Emmanuel Macron warned that the U.S. might “interfere in the issue of territory” and even “betray” Ukraine and Europe by cutting a deal without real security guarantees.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz told Zelensky he must be “extremely careful” in the coming days and said bluntly that “the U.S. is playing games, both with you and with us,” clearly referring to Trump’s envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

Finnish President Alexander Stubb — one of the few Europeans with a decent relationship with Trump — added: “We cannot leave Volodymyr Zelensky alone with these two people.”

And NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte agreed: “We must protect Volodymyr.”

Read that again. Europe’s leaders are literally warning that Trump’s people may be preparing to sell out Ukrainian territory behind closed doors — and that Zelensky must be protected from Trump’s own son-in-law and his billionaire “friend.”

This is exactly what I’ve been telling you: they are treating Ukraine like a real estate deal. Lines on a map instead of lives. Square kilometers instead of families. Putin gets his cut. Oligarchs get their cut. Trump gets a campaign talking point. And Ukraine is supposed to shut up, sign on the dotted line, and be “grateful.”

Not on our watch.

While bombs fall on Sloviansk and Odesa…

While Ukrainian kids are trafficked into North Korean re-education camps…

While Trump’s envoys toast in Moscow and “negotiate” in Florida…

Ordinary Ukrainians are still fighting, still digging each other out of the rubble, still keeping the lights on and the country alive. And because of you — this community — they’re not doing it alone.

Just today, a Ukrainian Facebook page posted a thank-you message to our Lev Remembers / Voice from Ukraine family, showing aid your donations helped send — boxes, supplies, equipment that made it all the way to frontline regions and shattered towns. That gratitude is real. Every generator, every medical kit, every box of food isn’t an abstraction. It’s a family staying warm, a medic saving a life, a child making it through another night.

That’s why I’m asking you, as directly and honestly as I can: do not back down now.

Putin is escalating. Trump’s people are maneuvering. Parts of the media are already normalizing the idea of “giving up territory for peace” and quietly ignoring the stolen children in North Korean camps. We don’t have the luxury of being tired. We don’t have the luxury of looking away.

This is why our platform matters.

If we don’t build and protect independent voices like this one, the only story people will hear is the one written by the billionaires, the oligarchs, and the war criminals. Our community is one of the few places still telling the truth about Trump, Kushner, Witkoff, Putin — and about those kids whose names will never show up in a press release.

We either stand up now — for Ukraine, for Zelensky, for the abducted children, for basic human decency — or we let the dealmakers and dictators carve up the map and call it “peace.”

If you believe, like I do, that Ukraine must not be sold off like a condo project and that those kidnapped kids must not be erased from the story, here’s what I need from you:

Become a paid subscriber on Substack so we can keep growing this independent platform and exposing what Kushner, Witkoff, Trump, and Putin are really doing behind closed doors.

Share this letter with at least one friend who still doesn’t understand what’s at stake — the land, the people, and the stolen children.

Support our mission on the ground in Ukraine — every dollar you send is turned into real aid that gets delivered.

The holidays are coming. While many of us are thinking about gifts and holiday dinners, Ukrainians are thinking about electricity, heat, and whether their kids will make it through another winter — or even make it home from these so-called camps. Now more than ever, they need us, folks.

If you’ve already given, please know this: your help is not sitting in a bank account. It is moving. It is crossing borders. It is saving lives and sending a message to Trump, Putin, Kushner, Witkoff, and every other coward who thinks they can bargain away a country and its children: we see you, and we’re not going anywhere.

If you haven’t yet, or you’ve been waiting for “the right moment” — this is that moment.

From the first day I spoke out, I told you Trump and his people would try to use Ukraine as a bargaining chip — to help Putin, to help themselves, to rewrite the story of this war in their favor. Now the world is finally saying out loud what we’ve been warning about: “We must protect Volodymyr.” We must not leave him alone with these guys.

I’m not here to scare you. I’m here to be honest with you. I’m here because I believe that ordinary people, organized and informed, can still beat billionaires, propagandists, and dictators. We’ve already broken through so many lies together. We’re not stopping now.

Thank you, from the bottom of my heart, for every share, every comment, every subscription, every dollar you’ve sent for Ukraine. Our family is being seen and heard on the ground. And as long as you stand with me, I promise you: I will not stop exposing this back-channel “peace” scam, and I will not stop fighting for Ukraine’s freedom, for Zelensky’s safety, and for every stolen child who can’t speak for themselves.

With love, humility, and determination,

Lev Parnas

P.S. If you haven't yet, pick up your copy of Shadow Diplomacy at levremembers.com — it's the blueprint that explains exactly how Trump, Putin, and their oligarch friends built the back channels we're watching play out right now.