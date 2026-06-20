For more than a year, I have been warning about this moment.

From the first day Donald Trump returned to office, I have said the same thing: he is not planning on leaving. This was never only about winning another election, punishing his enemies, relitigating the past, or repeating the same lies about fraud. Those were always symptoms of something larger.

This was about control.

Control of the Justice Department. Control of the FBI. Control of the intelligence community. Control of the courts. Control of the states. And, ultimately, control of the one thing that can still stop him: the election itself.

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Now, finally, states are beginning to understand the danger.

California, New Mexico, Oregon, Virginia, and Washington are already moving to put protections in place against federal interference in their elections. These states are not overreacting. They are not playing politics. They are recognizing the seriousness of the moment and taking steps before the crisis arrives at their doorstep.

California has acted to protect ballots, voter data, election technology, election workers, and the chain of custody of votes. Other states are moving to restrict federal law enforcement and immigration enforcement activity around polling places. Virginia has moved to limit National Guard interference with voting. Washington is working to protect voters and election workers from intimidation.

These actions matter because the Constitution does not give Donald Trump the power to take over state elections simply because he distrusts the result, dislikes the outcome, or manufactures a claim of fraud. But we have learned by now that the absence of legal authority has never stopped him from trying to seize power. His method is always the same. Create pressure. Create confusion. Create a crisis. Then step forward and claim that only he has the authority to restore order.

That is the pattern.

And that is what states must prepare for now.

I have been speaking with officials across the country. I have been warning people who need to hear this directly. What I have said privately is the same thing I have said publicly on this platform: do not wait until federal agents are standing near polling places. Do not wait until ballots are challenged, seized, or treated as evidence. Do not wait until voter rolls are demanded. Do not wait until election workers are intimidated and state officials are forced into a confrontation with Washington.

By then, the crisis has already begun.

This is how democratic systems are weakened. It does not always happen in one dramatic moment. It happens through a series of claims, pressures, investigations, legal theories, emergency powers, and manufactured threats. They say they are protecting elections. They say they are investigating fraud. They say they are securing the vote. They say they are defending the country.

And then, before people fully understand what has happened, the federal government is inside the machinery of a state election. Local officials are afraid. Voters are uncertain. Election workers become targets. Ballots become the subject of federal claims. The president, who should be restrained by the system, begins claiming authority over the system itself.

That is why these state laws matter.

They are not symbolic. They are a firewall.

They are an early recognition that free elections cannot be protected after the fact. They must be protected before the abuse begins. They must be defended before the pretext is created. They must be secured before the machinery is tested by people who do not believe the law applies to them.

But five states are not enough.

Every state that still believes in free elections needs to act now. Governors need to act. Secretaries of state need to act. Attorneys general need to act. State legislatures need to act. County election officials need to act. Judges need to be ready. And the public needs to understand what is happening before the chaos begins.

The 2026 election is not just another midterm.

It is the election that determines whether there is still a functioning check on Donald Trump’s power. It determines whether Congress can investigate him. Whether subpoenas can be issued. Whether cover-ups can be exposed. Whether the money trails can be followed. Whether the files and records that have been hidden from the American people can finally see daylight.

That is why this election matters so much.

That is why he fears it.

And that is why the preparations we are seeing now should concern every American, regardless of party. Election protection is not a side issue. It is the issue. Because if the election can be controlled, everything that follows can be controlled.