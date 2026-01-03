For those of you who’ve been following me closely over the past several months, you know I don’t speculate lightly. I don’t throw things against the wall. And I don’t publish something unless I’ve spent real time pressing my sources, cross-checking what I’m being told, and sitting with what can be said versus what people are still afraid to say out loud.

And let me tell you something very clearly: when it comes to leaks around Donald Trump, almost nothing is truly locked down anymore—except one thing.

His health.

On policy, on personnel, on internal power struggles, the dam has broken. But every time I pushed on Trump’s medical condition, I hit a wall. People went quiet. Conversations changed. The tone shifted. That alone told me more than any single sentence ever could.

What I was consistently told—by more than one source—is that while details are being tightly guarded, Trump has been receiving ongoing IV treatments. That part, I can say with confidence, is not conjecture. It also helps explain the repeated and increasingly visible bruising on his hands—something the media keeps dismissing, even as it appears again and again.

And now look at how they’re trying to explain it away. Trump himself has been floating the idea that the bruising is “just aspirin” — not even a low-dose, doctor-prescribed baby aspirin, but a higher daily dose because he wants his blood “thin.” Could that be true? Sure — aspirin can make people bruise more easily. But that explanation also raises even more questions than it answers, because it’s not the typical regimen most doctors recommend for prevention, especially at his age, and it conveniently gives the press a one-line excuse to stop asking follow-up questions. The problem is: bruising is only the surface of what we’re seeing. When the public is watching increasing confusion, slurred or disorganized moments, mood swings, and erratic judgment in real time, “it’s just aspirin” starts to sound less like transparency and more like a shield — a way to wave everyone off while something bigger stays hidden.

Now here’s where it gets serious.

Sources would not name a specific diagnosis. They would not confirm a single drug. But multiple people independently said the same thing to me in different ways:

what he is receiving is consistent with treatments used for early cognitive decline.

That matters.

Because in recent years, there has been a new class of IV-infusion drugs approved for early Alzheimer’s and dementia-related conditions—drugs like lecanemab or donanemab (Kisunla). These medications are not casual treatments. They require regular infusions, careful monitoring, and MRI oversight because of known neurological side effects.

And those side effects are not abstract.

They include:

Confusion

Worsening cognition, sometimes temporarily

Personality and behavioral changes

Poor judgment and impulse control

Memory lapses

Slurred or disorganized speech

Mood swings and agitation

I want to be crystal clear: I am not diagnosing Donald Trump.

I am saying that the behaviors we are all witnessing—on camera, in real time—are consistent with the side-effect profiles of these treatments, and with untreated or progressing cognitive impairment.

When you step back and actually look at the full picture, it’s impossible to ignore how all of this adds up. The repeated bruising on his hands and arms. The sudden reports of frequent MRIs. Watching him on stage drifting off thought, losing his place, slurring words, struggling to complete sentences, snapping emotionally, lashing out, showing poor judgment, confusion, agitation, and visible mood swings. These aren’t isolated moments anymore — they’re a pattern. No, we don’t have the single smoking-gun document yet, and anyone telling you otherwise is lying to you. But real investigations don’t wait for permission, and they don’t ignore obvious warning signs. My job has always been to connect the dots others are afraid to even acknowledge. And when you connect these dots honestly, it raises serious, unavoidable questions about what’s really going on behind the curtain — questions the public deserves answers to, whether the political establishment likes it or not.

And here’s another piece that tells me something is seriously wrong — his denial. I know Donald Trump. I’ve seen how he reacts when he’s under pressure, and my sources are telling me he is furious about the media and the public probing his health. Not annoyed — enraged. He’s obsessively focused on proving he’s “the healthiest,” “the strongest,” pushing optics and bravado harder than ever. In Trump’s mind, health equals power, and power equals survival. Any suggestion of weakness isn’t just inconvenient to him — it’s existential. That overreaction, that need to loudly and aggressively insist everything is perfect, is itself a red flag. When someone truly has nothing to hide, they don’t behave this way. They don’t lash out, they don’t posture, and they don’t try to bully reality into submission. The way Trump is responding tells me this isn’t just political spin — it’s fear of exposure.

If Donald Trump were perfectly healthy, there would be no reason for this level of secrecy. Presidents and candidates disclose medical information all the time—especially when rumors swirl. Silence, in politics, is rarely accidental.

This also helps explain something else that’s been accelerating behind the scenes: the aggressive, frantic push by the architects of Project 2025—people like Stephen Miller and Russell Vought—to hard-wire authoritarian policies into the system now.

Because when power brokers sense weakness at the top, they don’t slow down.

They rush.

They lock in control.

They dismantle guardrails.

They destroy institutions before anyone can stop them.

A deteriorating figurehead makes them more dangerous, not less.

And that’s why this moment matters.

I am still working to determine exactly what treatment Trump is receiving and why. That process isn’t finished yet. But I promise you this: when I confirm it, you’ll be the first to know.

Now is the time to act — not react.

As I told you, and as I promised you at the end of last year and again at the beginning of this one, there comes a moment when watching, commenting, and reacting is no longer enough. That moment is now. What’s unfolding isn’t accidental, and it isn’t chaos — it’s coordinated.

I’m not guessing from the outside. I was inside. I know how they operate, how they close ranks, how they protect power, and how they exploit silence. I was part of building MAGA — and now I’m using that knowledge to take it apart. That’s not rhetoric. That’s lived experience. And it’s exactly why this next phase matters.

What we’re building is simple, disciplined, and intentional: a grassroots movement backed by a professional operation — the infrastructure required to expose the truth, protect the work, and sustain it under pressure. Nothing more. Nothing less.

The first and most important way to support that work is by becoming a paid subscriber. Paid subscribers are the foundation of this platform. They make it possible for me to continue pressing sources, verifying information, and publishing what others either can’t or won’t. But it’s also about participation. As a paid subscriber, you’re not just supporting the mission — you’re part of it. You get access to exclusive content, Storytime with Lev, live conversations where you can come up, ask questions directly, and make sure your voice is heard. This isn’t a one-way broadcast. It’s a dialogue — and it only works if we build it together.

We’re also expanding our volunteer network, because real movements are powered by people willing to step forward. If you want to help organize, research, amplify, or support the work on the ground, email levpttp@proton.me.

And finally, Phase One is critical.

Phase One is about establishing the core infrastructure — professional legal support, investigative capacity, security, communications, and operational stability. This is the foundation that allows everything else to function. Without it, truth is vulnerable. With it, truth endures.

If you’re able to contribute, your support matters.

💙 Support the mission:

GoFundMe: https://gofund.me/fe01437f9

Venmo: https://venmo.com/u/LEV-PARNAS

PayPal: https://paypal.me/LEVPARNAS

Zelle: therealevparnas@gmail.com

This is not just a community anymore.

This is a movement, a family.

And movements don’t wait for permission.

Stay strong. Stay loud. Stay engaged.

More to come—very soon.

— Lev Parnas

P.S. If you haven’t yet, go to LevRemembers.com and grab your copy of Shadow Diplomacy—the book that connects the dots they don’t want you to see. While you’re there, pick up some Enough Is Enough gear and wear it proudly. This fight is visible now. And so are we

