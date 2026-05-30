Good morning, everybody.

The weekend has begun — and Donald Trump is not starting it the way he wanted.

By Friday night, the cracks were already showing. Trump wanted to head into the weekend projecting strength, control, and victory. Instead, he started the weekend with judges blocking him, no peace deal with Iran, more questions, more pressure, and more signs that the system he thought he controlled is beginning to push back.

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First, a judge blocked the Kennedy Center move and ordered Trump’s name taken off. Think about that for a second. This is what Donald Trump does. He tries to put his name on everything. Buildings. Deals. Institutions. History. He wants to rewrite reality around himself.

But the court said no.

Then another judge stepped in and temporarily blocked what many are calling his 1776 slush fund — the so-called “Anti-Weaponization Fund.” This was supposed to be another way to take taxpayer money and turn it into a political reward system for Trump’s allies, supporters, and loyalists.

And again, the court said no.

At the same time, there is still no real peace deal with Iran. Trump keeps trying to present himself as the great dealmaker, the man who can walk into a room and solve everything. But the reality is different. The region is tense. The negotiations are not done. The danger is still there. And once again, Trump is trying to create a headline before he has the actual result.

That is why this Saturday morning matters.

Because all of this connects to one bigger story: power, corruption, accountability, and the people who believe they are above the law.

And that is exactly why we launched Deep State Media last night.

Deep State Media is not about left versus right.

It is not about Democrat versus Republican.

It is not about protecting one party while attacking the other.

It is about speaking truth to power.

For years, we have heard the words “Deep State” thrown around by everybody. The right uses it. The left uses it. Politicians use it when they want to scare people, raise money, or distract from their own corruption.

But the truth is, the real deep state is not just one political party.

It is a system.

It is a machine.

It is the network of money, influence, power, protection, intimidation, media manipulation, legal pressure, and political favors that keeps certain people protected while ordinary Americans get crushed.

I know because I have seen it from the inside.

I was inside Trump world. I saw how that machine worked. I saw the loyalty tests. I saw the fear. I saw how people were protected until they were no longer useful.

Then I testified against Donald Trump. I went to prison. I came out. And through my relationships and what I saw around the Biden world, Hunter, and the Democratic machine, I got to see another side of power too.

And here is the uncomfortable truth: both sides have good people, and both sides have bad people.

There are good Republicans. There are good Democrats. There are people in government, law enforcement, media, and politics who truly care about this country.

But there are also people on both sides who protect the system before they protect the people.

That is what Deep State Media is here to expose.

And after last night’s launch, one thing is clear: we are not just talking about it. We are putting words into action.

Because one of the biggest breaking developments we are tracking right now involves the Epstein survivors.

As I have been telling you, the survivors have waited too long. They have watched powerful people hide behind sealed files, delayed investigations, protected names, and government excuses. They have watched the DOJ refuse to go where the evidence leads.

Now, survivors and lawyers are looking at something much bigger: a massive civil lawsuit — a combined effort to go after the people who have been named, protected, and shielded for far too long.

This would not just be about headlines.

This would be about discovery.

This would be about depositions.

This would be about documents.

This would be about forcing people who have hidden behind power, money, and influence to finally answer questions under oath.

And that is why this matters so much.

Because when the criminal system refuses to act, civil discovery can become one of the most powerful tools left.

That is what they fear.

They do not fear interviews. They do not fear cable news panels. They do not fear statements.

They fear subpoenas.

They fear sworn testimony.

They fear documents.

They fear discovery.

And that is why this story is only beginning.