The Trump White House quietly dropped a new “National Security Strategy of the United States of America – November 2025” on the official site.

No press conference. No prime-time speech. No honest debate.

Just a 30+ page blueprint that tells you everything you need to know about where Trump wants to take America – and who he’s really working for.

https://www.whitehouse.gov/wp-content/uploads/2025/12/2025-National-Security-Strategy.pdf

I’ve read it. I’ve talked to my sources. I know how these people think because I used to be in the room with them.

What I’m about to walk you through is not going to be on cable news tonight.

What This Document Really Says (Not the Spin)

On the surface, this “National Security Strategy” is wrapped in patriotic language and buzzwords like “America First,” “peace through strength,” and “protecting sovereignty.”

But if you read past the slogans, here’s what it really lays out:

Trump declares the era of “mass migration” over and says border policy is the primary element of national security. That’s code for using fear and division at home as a political weapon.

He brags that his foreign policy is “non-interventionist” – not because he hates war, but because he wants to pick and choose where he intervenes based on deals, leverage, and personal loyalty, not values.

There’s a full section about “burden-shifting” and “ending the days of the U.S. propping up the world order” – which sounds good until you realize what it means in practice:

Walk away from commitments, tell allies “you’re on your own,” and create vacuums Russia and other authoritarian regimes can fill.

Europe is scolded for being weak and “losing its identity,” while the document openly says the U.S. wants to re-establish “strategic stability” with Russia and negotiate a quick end to the war in Ukraine to stabilize European economies. Translation:

Get Ukraine off the agenda, restore business as usual with Moscow, and move on.

Trump’s team literally brands him “The President of Peace” and lists a fantasy checklist of peace deals he supposedly delivered around the world – including claiming he “ended the war in Gaza” and stitched up conflicts from the Balkans to Africa. That’s not strategy; that’s propaganda.

On paper, it looks like a “serious policy document.”

In reality, it’s a roadmap for a far-right world order: strongmen doing deals while democracies are told to sit down, shut up, and “adapt.”

Where Ukraine Fits in: “Negotiated Peace” on Putin’s Terms

Let’s focus on what this means for Ukraine, because that’s where the mask really slips.

Buried in the Europe section, Trump’s strategy says the U.S. goal is to:

Re-establish “strategic stability” with Russia

Negotiate an “expeditious cessation of hostilities in Ukraine”

Stabilize European economies and move on to “post-hostilities reconstruction” of Ukraine as a “viable state”

It sounds technical. It’s not.

That’s code for a “take it or leave it” deal:

Lock in Russian control over occupied Ukrainian territory.

Force Kyiv into a frozen conflict or sham peace where Russia keeps the leverage.

Let European elites and Trump’s oligarch friends go back to doing business as usual – energy, minerals, investments, and sanctions relief.

Now line that up with what my sources have been telling you for months:

Quiet moves to ease sanctions on Russian energy interests, including players like Lukoil, right after high-level talks.

Back-channel conversations about a 28-point “peace” plan that carves up Ukraine like a real estate project – treating human lives as line items.

Pressure on European governments behind the scenes: “You want stability? Take the deal and stop talking about full Ukrainian victory.”

Putin bombs cities, kidnaps children, smashes infrastructure.

Trump releases a “strategy” that says, in polite language: Let’s hurry up and formalize this so we can all get back to making money.

That’s the game.

“Don’t Listen to What They Say. Watch What They Do.”

In this document, Trump calls himself the “President of Peace” and wraps everything in “non-interventionism” and “respect for sovereignty.”

At the very same time:

Russian missiles and drones are still slamming into Ukrainian cities.

Energy and industrial targets are being deliberately hit to freeze and starve civilians.

Kidnapped kids are still missing, families destroyed, lives shattered.

This is why I keep telling you:

Don’t listen to what they say. Watch what they do.

They say: “We’re ending mass migration.”

They do: fuel wars and instability that force more people to flee.

They say: “We’re defending sovereignty.”

They do: reward Putin for invading a sovereign country and rewrite borders by force.

They say: “We’re shifting burdens to our allies.”

They do: signal to Europe that America is stepping back – and to Putin that the door is open.

And remember: while this glossy strategy is being quietly posted, sanctions are being chipped away and “peace proposals” are being drafted that look a lot like surrender for Ukraine and a reset button for Moscow.

Why This Is a National Security Threat to Us, Not Just Ukraine

This isn’t just about Ukraine’s survival – though that alone would be enough.

This “strategy” tells you exactly where Trump wants to drag the United States:

A world where far-right regimes and oligarchs set the rules, and democracies are told to accept “realities” created by tanks and missiles.

A NATO that’s weakened, divided, and eventually hollowed out because “the era of America propping up the world order is over.”

A Europe pushed toward a dirty compromise with Russia while U.S. leadership is replaced by transactional deals, tariffs, and energy leverage.

When America’s official doctrine says “mass migration is over,” “burden shifting,” and “expeditious peace in Ukraine” all in one breath, what they’re really telling you is this:

We are restructuring the world around interests, not values – and we’re fine with letting Putin keep his spoils.

That’s not national security.

That’s authoritarian alignment dressed up as strategy.

While Trump’s team is writing strategy papers that treat Ukraine like a bargaining chip, Oleksandr is on the ground in Ukraine, where none of these people will ever set foot without a motorcade and cameras.

With your help, Alex is:

Delivering generators, heaters, food, medicine, and basic supplies to families whose cities have been smashed by Russian strikes.

Bringing aid to areas where infrastructure is gone, where winter is deadly, and where people rely on community, not governments, to survive.

Showing that our movement will not abandon Ukraine – even if governments and “strategists” are already gaming out how to move on.

While they write about “strategic stability with Russia,” we are fighting for basic human stability – heat, light, food, safety – for people under attack.

That’s the real moral line in this moment.

This Community Is Our Counter-Strategy

I don’t have oligarchs.

I don’t have billionaires.

I don’t have corporate sponsors or PACs buying ads to spin this for me.

I have you.

I was once part of the world that wrote these kinds of documents in secret and then gaslit the public with talking points. I helped build MAGA and the very networks now pushing this far-right, pro-Kremlin worldview.

Now, I’m doing everything I can to tear it down, piece by piece, in real time – bringing you what my sources are telling me before the press conferences, before the sanitized summaries, before the spin.

But I can only keep doing that with your support.

We Don’t Let Them Write the Future in Secret

This new National Security Strategy was meant to slide under the radar – another PDF nobody reads, that quietly changes everything.

We’re not going to let that happen.

We are going to:

Call it what it is – a surrender document dressed up as “peace.”

Stand with Ukraine while the bombs are still falling, not just when it’s convenient.

Expose the far-right project to normalize Putin and rewrite the world order in their image.

Build a community that refuses to look away.

This is not just a show.

This is not just a newsletter.

This is a movement.

If you believe we cannot abandon Ukraine, that we cannot hand the future to a far-right axis of strongmen and oligarchs, then stand with us:

Because while they quietly publish strategy documents and lift sanctions, we’re here to do what they fear most:

Tell the truth.

Name names.

And refuse to let them write history in the dark.

-Lev Parnas

