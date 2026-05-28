My dear Lev Remembers family,

I have been warning you for a long time: watch what Donald Trump does, not just what he says.

When he stood on stages and promised retribution, that was not campaign rhetoric.

That was a blueprint.

When he told his supporters that he would be their revenge, he was telling the country exactly what he intended to do if he ever regained power: take the machinery of the United States government and turn it against the people he believes humiliated him, investigated him, defeated him, exposed him, or simply stood in his way.

Now, we are watching it unfold in real time.

The breaking news is that the Department of Justice has opened a criminal investigation into E. Jean Carroll—the woman who stood up to Donald Trump in court and won.

Let me remind everyone what happened here.

A jury found Donald Trump liable for sexually abusing E. Jean Carroll and defaming her. Another jury later ordered him to pay tens of millions of dollars more after he continued to defame her.

She did what so many women are terrified to do.

She stood up to a powerful man.

She told her story.

She endured the attacks.

And she let a jury decide.

Donald Trump lost.

And now, with Donald Trump back in power, the Justice Department is investigating her.

Think about that for a moment.

The woman who won against Donald Trump in court is now under investigation by a Justice Department operating under Donald Trump’s presidency.

That is not something any American should casually dismiss as ordinary politics.

That is not just another headline.

That is a warning sign.

Because I know how Donald Trump operates.

I was there. I saw how he thinks. I saw the way grudges become missions. I saw the way loyalty is measured. I saw the way people around him learn that the quickest path to power is not independence, not integrity, and not service to the American people.

It is delivering what Donald Trump wants.

And what Donald Trump wants most is revenge.

E. Jean Carroll is not just another name in a legal file to him. She represents something Donald Trump cannot stand: a woman who publicly confronted him, defeated him before a jury, and forced the country to face what that jury found.

He could not erase the verdict.

He could not undo the humiliation.

So now the machinery is turning toward her.

And the man sitting at the top of that machinery is Todd Blanche.

Todd Blanche was Donald Trump’s lawyer. He defended him. He stood beside him. He knows exactly what Donald Trump wants, exactly whom Donald Trump blames, and exactly how Donald Trump measures loyalty.

Today, Todd Blanche is serving as Acting Attorney General of the United States.

Public reporting says Blanche has recused himself from the E. Jean Carroll investigation because of his prior representation of Trump. But recusing himself from one matter does not erase the larger picture of what is unfolding inside this Justice Department.

From what I am hearing from my sources, Todd Blanche is working overtime to show Donald Trump that he can deliver. I am hearing that he wants to secure that position permanently.

And in Donald Trump’s world, you do not secure your position by protecting the independence of the Justice Department.

You secure it by bringing him trophies.

Investigations.

Targets.

Indictments.

People he can point to and say: I told you I would get them.

That is the world I know.

That is the way Donald Trump operates.

And E. Jean Carroll is not the only name I am hearing.

I am being told that people who have lived for years on Donald Trump’s retribution list—his revenge list—are now being looked at through a Justice Department that appears increasingly willing to pursue the same enemies Donald Trump has publicly threatened for years.

This is the part America needs to understand:

The investigation into E. Jean Carroll is not the entire story.

It may be the opening shot.

Because my sources are telling me more is coming.

More names.

More investigations.

More pressure.

And, according to what I am hearing, major indictments.

There is one name now being discussed that would take this country into completely uncharted territory.

A name tied to the expanding investigation centered in South Florida and Fort Pierce.

A name that, if this push becomes reality, would shake the foundation of our country.