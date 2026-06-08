There is a lot of outrage right now over Donald Trump putting Bill Pulte in as acting Director of National Intelligence.

There should be.

Bill Pulte has no real intelligence background. He is not a national security professional. He is not someone who spent his life inside the intelligence community, understanding foreign threats, counterintelligence, cyber warfare, Russian operations, or the complicated machinery that protects this country.

He is a loyalist.

That is the qualification.

But the outrage over Pulte is only half the story.

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The bigger story — the one not enough people are paying attention to — is why Joe diGenova was tapped to help lead this so-called investigation into John Brennan, James Clapper, James Comey, Chris Krebs, Miles Taylor, and the road they are trying to build all the way back to President Obama.

To understand what is happening, you have to understand these people.

I do.

I know Joe diGenova. I know his wife Victoria Toensing. I know what they believed. I know what they wanted. I know how they saw the people they called the “deep state.”

And I’m telling you right now: this is not about finding the truth.

It is not about the law.

It is not about facts.

It is about giving Donald Trump the one thing he has been chasing for years: proof of the conspiracy he needs in order to justify everything he has done — and everything he is about to do.

Trump has spent years trying to prove that the Russia investigation was not an investigation, but a coup. He wants the American people to believe that the intelligence community did not do its job, but tried to destroy him. He wants the FBI, CIA, DNI, Obama officials, prosecutors, inspectors, whistleblowers, national security officials, and anyone who ever touched the Russia file to be seen as one giant criminal conspiracy against him.

That is the story Trump needs.

That is the story Joe diGenova has been pushing for years.

And now Trump is putting the pieces in place to make that story official.

Bill Pulte goes into the intelligence world.

Joe diGenova goes into the legal world.

Together, they create the machine Trump has wanted from the beginning.

Pulte is not being put at DNI because Trump suddenly discovered some hidden national security genius inside a housing regulator.

He is being put there because Trump believes the DNI is one of the centers of what he calls the deep state.

Trump does not look at the intelligence community the way normal presidents do. He does not see it as an institution that protects America. He sees it as the place that exposed him, challenged him, warned about Russia, validated the intelligence assessment, protected whistleblowers, and refused to rewrite reality for him.

In Trump’s mind, the DNI was never just an agency.

It was enemy territory.

That is where Tulsi Gabbard comes in.

As I’ve been telling you, Tulsi was not placed there by accident. Her role was to help open the door — to declassify, expose, reframe, and give Trump the intelligence narrative he needed to go after the people he has called the “deep state” for years.

But something shifted.

Her disagreements with Trump over Iran, along with other policy fights inside the administration, exposed a bigger problem for him: Tulsi still had her own views. She still asked questions. She still had limits.

And Donald Trump does not want limits in this job.

He does not want somebody who will pause, question, disagree, or think through the consequences. He wants somebody who will execute.

So now comes Bill Pulte.

My sources are telling me that Pulte made it clear directly to Trump that he would do what Trump wanted done: fire who needed to be fired, investigate who needed to be investigated, prosecute who needed to be prosecuted, and turn the DNI into an extension of Trump’s political will.

That is the part the media is missing.

They are asking whether Bill Pulte is qualified.

Wrong question.

The real question is what Trump wants him qualified to do.

Protect America?

No.

Protect Donald Trump?

Exactly.

And now let me tell you what makes this even more dangerous — because this is the part I heard years ago, from the inside, when people like Joe diGenova were not just talking about revenge.

They were laying out the targets.