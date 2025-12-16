Lev Remembers

Pam Johnson
Dec 16

[Evil men] will burn [their own] nation to the ground to rule over the ashes." Paraphrasing Sun Tzu. Monsters, all.

Kevin Lawrence
Kevin Lawrence
Dec 16

I distribute your message everywhere possible. Thank you.

My MAGA family members are willing to talk now about the financial mess we are in now. We don't directly criticize the leader, but they are seeing glimmering of truth through fog of cultist and Putin's misinformation onslaught.

