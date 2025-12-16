I’ve been telling you for the past 10 months that Trump’s second term wasn’t going to be about policy—it was going to be about power. Loyalty tests. Coverups. Revenge. And a system built to protect the people at the center of it, while everyone else becomes disposable.

Now Susie Wiles—the person sitting right next to Trump, his chief of staff, the woman who controls access, sets the agenda, and decides who gets in the room and who gets frozen out—just went on the record with Vanity Fair and confirmed what my sources have been saying all along. Trump himself has described Wiles as “the second most powerful person in America.”

And understand who Susie Wiles is.

She’s not some wide-eyed staffer who accidentally wandered into history. She’s a seasoned operator—a K Street player with deep ties to Ballard Partners, one of the most powerful Trump-connected lobbying pipelines in Washington.

She knows how this town works. She knows where the bodies are buried. And she knows where the exits are.

Which brings me to what my sources are telling me today: Trump was furious—and Wiles tried to walk it back publicly as a “hit piece.”

But here’s the truth: this wasn’t an accident. This was positioning.

She stayed quiet for a long time. And now she’s talking because she sees the writing on the wall.

Just like I told you—others are mapping their escape routes too. First you heard it from my sources about people like Dan Bongino quietly looking for the exit. Now Susie Wiles is doing the same thing—only she’s doing it in plain sight: creating distance, building a record, and making sure she’s not the one holding the bag when this starts to unravel.

MAGA is cracking—and you can feel it. You’ve got people inside Trump World quietly looking for exits, and you’ve got factions turning on each other. But hear me clearly: this is not the time to celebrate. When a cult starts to fracture, the most extreme voices don’t go away—they fight to take over. Figures like Marjorie Taylor Greene, Tucker Carlson, and the hardline influencers circling this movement are trying to grab the reins and steer what’s left into something even more dangerous. I know these people. I know how they operate when they smell weakness. That’s why this moment isn’t victory—it’s a test of whether we press harder, organize smarter, and hit them with truth and accountability before they regroup and come back worse.

1) Epstein: She admitted she read the documents—and Trump’s name is in them

Wiles said she read what she calls “the Epstein file,” acknowledged Trump is in it, and tried to soften it.

Then she directly contradicted Trump’s smear campaign about Bill Clinton—saying there’s “no evidence” Clinton ever went to Epstein’s island.

That’s the game: when Trump needs cover, he throws someone else into the fire.

2) January 6 pardons: She advised Trump not to pardon the violent ones—he ignored her

She said she pushed to draw a line between the nonviolent and the violent—and still got overruled.

3) Retribution: She admitted it—and said it never stopped

She described a supposed effort to stop score-settling after 90 days, and then admitted the obvious: it didn’t happen.

And she gave the quote that should scare every American:

“I don’t think he wakes up thinking about retribution. But when there’s an opportunity, he will go for it.”

Now I’m going to tell you something straight: I disagree with her on that one line.

I know Donald Trump well. He wakes up and goes to sleep thinking about retribution. The rest of her interview proves it. She was sugarcoating that part for the article. The machine she describes is not occasional—it’s constant.

4) The cast of characters: Vance, Musk, Vought—she confirmed what I’ve been connecting

She called JD Vance a “conspiracy theorist” and framed his transformation as ambition, not principle.

She described Musk as irrational and as “an odd, odd duck” and “an avowed ketamine [user],” saying she was “aghast” at the way he moved—often not “rational.”

And she labeled Russell Vought exactly what he is: the architect of Project 2025—a “right-wing absolute zealot.”

5) Deportations + tariffs: even she admits the machine is reckless

She said they need to “look harder” at deportations to avoid mistakes—including cases where mothers and children were swept up after routine check-ins.

She also described major internal fighting over tariffs—another reminder this administration runs on impulse, not planning.

And then she summed up Trump’s mindset in a way that says everything:

Trump believes there is nothing he can’t do—“Nothing. Zero. Nothing.”

This is a major warning.

Susie Wiles coming out and saying this—then scrambling to walk it back—isn’t “palace drama.” It’s a flashing red light that we are living through one of the most dangerous periods in American history.

Because the chaos isn’t random. It’s being normalized—and you’re hearing it in Susie Wiles’ own words. They’re testing the limits of the law. They’re turning government into a weapon. They’re quietly translating vengeance into power, one precedent at a time.

And that’s why I’m not sitting back.

I’m doing everything I can to stop them—because I was one of them. I know how they think. I know how they move. I know the pressure campaigns, the loyalty tests, the threats, the backchannels—and I know what happens when people underestimate Donald Trump’s appetite for retribution.

So I’m taking this fight where it has to go: town halls, red states, and the places the media won’t touch—meeting people face-to-face, breaking the spell, and using the cracks inside MAGA to pull this country back from the edge.

But I can’t do it alone. If you believe in this mission—if you feel that warning in your gut—now is the moment to step in, fuel this movement, and help me take it national.

—Lev

P.S. If you haven’t grabbed your copy of Shadow Diplomacy yet, go to LevRemembers.com and get it now. It’s the truth Trump doesn’t want you to see—the blueprint that connects the dots, including the backchannels and the networks around Trump, Kushner, and Witkoff.