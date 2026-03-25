My dear Lev Remembers family,

I’m so excited to finally bring you something we all desperately needed to hear:

Real. Powerful. Hope.

As you’re waking up this morning — with all the chaos, all the noise, everything coming out of Donald Trump’s world — something incredible just happened.

Share

👉 The people spoke.

👉 The people showed up.

👉 And the people are being heard.

Right here in Florida — in Trump’s backyard — Democrat Emily Gregory WON.

And it didn’t stop there.

We’re seeing wins stack up across the country — including another major Democratic victory in Florida’s 14th District.

And multiple special elections earlier this year.

Let’s be clear about what this means:

👉 Democrats are now on a historic run — winning election after election.

👉 We are outperforming expectations everywhere.

👉 This momentum is real — and it’s growing.

This isn’t luck.

This is a movement.

🌊 Why This Moment Matters

This is where I need you to really understand what’s happening.

These aren’t just wins.

These are districts that Donald Trump won by 7… by 15… even by 20 points.

And now?

👉 They’re flipping.

👉 They’re swinging hard toward Democrats.

👉 They’re rejecting the chaos.

That is not normal.

That is not a “wave.”

That’s a political earthquake.

People are waking up.

People are done.

People are saying: ENOUGH.

And that’s exactly why we cannot — and I mean cannot — take our foot off the gas right now.

Because this is the moment where everything changes.

👉 Every race matters.

👉 Every district matters.

👉 Every single vote matters more than ever.

And let me say this clearly:

I’m not just running for one seat.

I’m running to help flip every seat we can across this country.

I promise you this:

👉 I will fight for Democrats who are ready to fight for YOU.

👉 Not weak politicians.

👉 Not people who fold.

👉 But leaders who will stand up to Donald Trump and deliver real change.

That’s what this movement is about.

🇺🇸 District 27 Is the Frontline — And They’re Terrified

Now you understand why my race in Florida’s 27th District is so critical.

They see what’s happening.

They see the momentum.

And they are scared.

Because they know:

👉 If I get to Congress — I’m bringing receipts.

👉 I’m bringing truth.

👉 And I’m bringing accountability.

No more hiding.

No more backroom deals.

No more silence.

That’s why they’re going to throw everything they have at this race.

And that’s why we need to be stronger.

Louder.

More prepared than ever.

Because this?

This is just the beginning.

🔥 This Is Our Moment — But We Have to Fight for It

Momentum doesn’t win elections.

People do.

And right now, we need to turn this energy into action.

We need to organize.

We need to fund.

We need to show up stronger than ever before.

Because they are already preparing to fight back.

💥 Become a Paid Subscriber — Help Power This Movement

This platform — Lev Remembers — is not just content.

It’s our weapon.

It’s how we get the truth out.

It’s how we break through the noise.

It’s how we build this movement together.

Every paid subscription helps us:

👉 Reach more people

👉 Expose what others won’t

👉 Grow this voice into something they can’t ignore

And right now?

We need that voice louder than ever.

🇺🇸 Support the Campaign — Every Dollar Fuels This Fight

Let me be very clear:

This race is not business as usual.

This is a fight for the future of our democracy.

And yes — it takes resources to win.

Because they will spend whatever it takes to stop us.

👉 Support the campaign: LevParnas.org

Every contribution matters.

Every dollar helps us reach another voter.

Every action brings us closer to victory.

🤝 This Is Where We Take Our Country Back

Folks, this is it.

This is the moment we’ve been waiting for.

You’re seeing it:

👉 Seats flipping

👉 Trump strongholds cracking

👉 The people rising

Now we fight harder.

Stronger.

Louder.

👉 Share this message

👉 Restack

👉 Like, comment, engage

Because this is how we take our democracy back.

Share

What happened yesterday wasn’t just a win.

It was a signal.

A signal that the tide has turned.

A signal that the people are done being silent.

And a signal that what’s coming next…

Is going to change everything.

Let’s finish this.

— Lev Parnas

Candidate for Congress, Florida District 27

https://levparnas.org/

P.S. If you haven’t yet, go to LevRemembers.com and grab your copy of Shadow Diplomacy — the book that connects the dots to what you are watching unfold right in front of your eyes.

And grab your Enough Is Enough And Wolfpack gear

Because accountability only happens when citizens refuse to look away.