While much of the world welcomed the New Year with champagne, fireworks, and family dinners, Ukraine welcomed it under fire.

As families elsewhere raised glasses and counted down to midnight, Ukrainian families were counting seconds between explosions.

And here is the part that should shake every American.

While Donald Trump’s administration was officially wishing Russia a “Happy and Prosperous New Year” — not Ukraine, not our allies, not the people under attack — Russia was preparing its next wave of violence.

My sources tell me that behind the scenes, even as those official greetings were being exchanged, private New Year messages were also passed — conversations involving Jared Kushner, Steve Witkoff, and Kirill Dmitriev, centered not on peace, not on stopping the war, but on normalizing Russian money, rehabilitating oligarch-linked capital, and reopening financial pathways for a regime actively bombing civilians.

And while Trump was celebrating at Mar-a-Lago, Vladimir Putin responded the only way he ever does.

With violence.

Overnight, Russian missiles and drones slammed into Ukraine’s railway and logistics infrastructure across Volyn, Sumy, and Odesa. In Kovel, a locomotive depot was hit repeatedly — seven drone strikes on a single facility. In Konotop, a railway station was struck, damaging freight railcars. In Odesa, logistics hubs were hit again, with the threat of repeat attacks so real that repair crews are struggling just to begin restoration.

Railways are lifelines.

They move civilians.

They carry food, medicine, generators, aid.

They are how people survive.

And while people elsewhere hoped the New Year would bring peace, children in Ukraine lay awake listening to drones overhead, elders huddled in dark apartments, families hiding and waiting — wondering if the next explosion would be theirs.

I want to stop here for just one moment — because behind every statistic is a child. Thousands of Ukrainian children have already been killed by these terroristic Russian attacks — and that’s only the number we know. Imagine how many names we will never learn. How many families were erased in basements, on trains, in bedrooms that never saw morning. Children killed. Children kidnapped. Children stolen from their parents and sent across borders to be “reeducated.” Entire families destroyed. This is not collateral damage. This is deliberate terror. And this is why enough is enough. We cannot allow this to continue. We cannot normalize the killing of children. We cannot look away.

This is how the New Year began for Ukraine.

What makes this moment so dangerous is not just the bombs — it’s the coordination.

This is not about battlefield advances. My sources are warning that Putin’s strategy right now is terror, not territory — escalating strikes on civilian infrastructure, transportation, energy, and logistics to break the will of the population.

While Putin is trying to take over Ukraine with bombs and terror, Trump and his circle are pursuing their own version of conquests. My sources are telling me that in the first weeks of January, Trump’s people are planning to escalate targeted pressure inside Venezuela—moves designed to squeeze, destabilize, and force outcomes from the outside. And the timing matters. It’s not random. It’s not separate. It’s part of a broader push where power is treated like a business deal and sovereignty is treated like an obstacle.

And all of this is happening while conversations continue behind closed doors — not about ending wars, but about dividing influence, normalizing Russian finance, and rehabilitating a regime still actively committing war crimes.

This isn’t diplomacy.

This is shadow diplomacy.

For months, I’ve been writing to you about this exact playbook:

Back-channel deals.

Quiet normalization of Putin.

Civilian targets hit on the ground while financial doors reopen behind the scenes.

Bombs in public — handshakes in private.

What was once denied.

What was once dismissed.

What was once called “too extreme to believe” —

—is now unfolding in plain sight.

This is no longer speculation.

This is no longer theory.

And let me be absolutely clear:

We will not let Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin get away with this.

This year is different.

2026 is not the year of commentary.

It is the year of action.

While most people are still vacationing, still easing into the new year, still hoping institutions will somehow fix this — we are already working.

Behind the scenes, things are moving.

The game plan is set.

The direction is clear.

This is the year we stop reacting and start building.

This is the year we stop hoping and start organizing.

This is the year we take our country back.

This is the year we take our democracy back.

Enough is enough.

