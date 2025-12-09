LevRemembers / Voice from Ukraine family,

In Trump’s own Axios interview, he is finally saying out loud what I’ve been warning you about since the first day I came here. You can hear it in his own words now – his contempt for Europe, his pressure on Ukraine, his refusal to truly confront Russia. The mask is slipping, and the picture we’ve been drawing together for months is coming into full view.

For the last ten months, the media chased him back and forth:

“Trump’s tough on Putin now.”

“Trump did a 180 on Russia.”

“Trump says maybe Ukraine can win this war.”

You remember all of that whiplash coverage. Every time, they gave him another benefit of the doubt. Every time, I told you the same thing:

It was a lie. It was distraction. It was theater.

Because this didn’t start last week with an interview. It started when Trump came into office and stopped weapons to Ukraine, then tried to pin the blame on Pete Hegseth and anyone else around him. I told you then: this is just the beginning. Then came the escalation – Trump attacking Zelensky, calling him a dictator, threatening him, questioning his legitimacy, dangling “deals” in exchange for surrender. None of it was random.

All of it was part of a plan.

A plan that has names and faces: Kirill Dmitriev, Jared Kushner, Steve Witkoff. The real masterminds behind the “peace plan” nonsense. The same people working the phones and the back rooms. The Alaska encounters, the red-carpet rollouts, the quiet Kremlin trips – it was never about securing honest peace talks. It was always about bringing Russia back onto the center of the world stage and cashing in.

I know this because I was there when the first bricks of this were laid.

I was there in Trump’s first administration when he sent me to Ukraine, when Zelensky was just president-elect, to put pressure on his team. I sat across from Andriy Yermak, Zelensky’s chief of staff. I dealt with the oligarchs. I saw the leverage they were trying to create, the deals they were lining up, the pressure they were testing.

I know these people. I know how they think. I know what they want.

And that’s why I keep telling you: you need to listen to what I’m telling you now.

What you saw in the latest Axios interview isn’t some new Trump. It’s Trump finally speaking openly about the plan that’s been in motion for years. He’s telling you what this has always been about: weakening Europe, cornering Ukraine, and normalizing Russia. He’s not inventing anything new – he’s just taking the mask off.

Remember what I’ve told you again and again.

This has always been about regime change.

They tried to get it through elections – pushing for votes on Russia’s timeline, during a live war, using “democracy” as a weapon to destabilize Ukraine from within. They tried it with corruption and threats – pressuring Ukrainian elites, offering deals, dangling money and investigations. And now they’re back to pushing elections again, pretending it’s about giving Ukrainians a “choice” while missiles are still falling.

Why? Because they know they cannot defeat the Ukrainian people by force. Ukrainians will fight until the end. The only way they win is by sabotaging the system from inside, corrupting it, and installing a pro-Trump, pro-Putin government in Kyiv. That has always been the play. It has always been about regime change.

That’s why the so-called “peace plan” looks the way it does: not an off-ramp from war, but a roadmap to a captured Ukraine.

And look at what’s happened since Witkoff and Kushner’s quiet meeting with Putin.

Trump has never once come out and explained that meeting. He’s never told you what was discussed. Reporters aren’t pressing him on it. They’re letting it slide like it’s some side note. But you and I know better, because I’ve already told you what was on that table: it wasn’t peace, it was business.

It wasn’t “how do we stop the killing?”

It was “how do we divide the spoils?”

You’ll notice something else: Kushner and Witkoff aren’t lining up for photo-ops in Kyiv or Brussels. They’re not flying in to stand with Zelensky, shoulder to shoulder, and negotiate like honest brokers. They’re operating from a distance, making calls, sending messages, delivering ultimatums.

Those conversations are not, “How do we defeat Russia?”

They are, “Which territories will you hand over to Russia, that Russia has not and cannot win by force?”

And here’s what my sources across Kyiv and Europe are telling me right now:

There is no deal. Zelensky has not accepted Trump’s terms. Ukraine is not surrendering. Europe is not quietly nodding along. The Ukrainians understand exactly what’s being asked of them, and they are refusing to give away their country at gunpoint and call it peace.

So where does that leave us?

It leaves us at the beginning of what I’ve been warning you about:

Not the end of the war, but the start of the real fight for democracy – in Ukraine, in Europe, and here at home.

Everything we’ve been walking through together:

The Dmitriev-Kushner-Witkoff network.

The back-channel talks.

The staged meetings and choreographed headlines.

The new national security framing that echoes Kremlin talking points.

The push to change the government in Kyiv without tanks, but with pressure, corruption, and fake “democratic” cover.

All of it is now right out in the open. Trump’s own words are validating what this community has been ahead of for months. The mask is off. The play is clear.

And I’m not telling you this as a pundit sitting in a studio trying to score an angle. I’m telling you this as someone who helped build this machine and is now doing everything in my power to dismantle it in daylight. I am risking a lot – personally, legally, financially – to bring you this information so we can use it to stop authoritarianism, defend Ukraine’s sovereignty, and protect our democracy here at home.

But I can’t do it alone.

While they push their regime-change script from safe rooms and private jets, Oleksandr is out there in Ukraine right now – driving in the dark, over shattered roads, in freezing temperatures, under the sound of air-raid sirens:

Bringing heaters, blankets, food, medicine, basic supplies to people who have nothing else.

Showing up in towns where windows are blown out, power is gone, and winter feels like another weapon.

This community has already helped keep people alive. That’s not an exaggeration. That’s reality.

Because that’s what this really is now: a line in the sand.

Are we going to be the people who looked away while a crooked network tried to install a puppet government in Kyiv and call it democracy, then bring that same playbook home?

Or are we going to be the people who saw through the act, called it by its real name, and stood with those fighting back?

I know where I stand.

I know where Oleksandr stands.

I know where many of you stand.

Let’s prove we’re not just an audience, we’re a force.

