BREAKING: Tulsi Gabbard Resigns — Lev Remembers Live Special

Folks, today is a big day.

Tulsi Gabbard is leaving her position as Director of National Intelligence. Her resignation has been announced, effective June 30 — and now there are serious questions about what was happening behind the scenes, what this means for Trump’s inner circle, and what comes next.

Join me and Brian Krassenstein for a special Lev Remembers Midday Report as we break down this major development and discuss why it matters.

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I have been telling you for weeks to keep your eyes on Tulsi Gabbard. I have been warning you that there were bigger moves happening behind the scenes involving intelligence, power, and the future of our elections.

Today, those warnings matter more than ever.

This is exactly why independent platforms like this are so important. We do not wait for permission to ask the difficult questions. We do not sit quietly until the mainstream media decides a story matters. We follow the facts, connect the dots, and bring you the inside report in real time.

Now that more people are beginning to see what we have been warning about, I am asking those of you who have followed this work and believed in this community to speak up this morning.

Restack this post. Share it with your friends and family. Leave a comment. Tell people why you support this platform. Help us reach the people who are only now beginning to understand what is at stake.

And please, for those who are able, become a paid subscriber today. Your support keeps this platform independent, strengthens this community, and allows me to continue bringing you the reporting, analysis, and inside information that you will not get anywhere else.

Become a paid subscriber and support this independent platform and our community.

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This is not just a platform. It is a family. It is a community. And together, it is becoming a movement built on truth, accountability, and the courage to speak out when it matters most.

Join me and Brian Krassenstein for this special breaking-news Midday Report.

Tulsi Gabbard is out. The questions are just beginning. And today, we start connecting the dots.

— Lev Parnas

P.S. Go to LevRemembers.com and pick up your copy of Shadow Diplomacy — it maps the influence networks you’re now watching in real time.

And grab your Enough Is Enough And Wolfpack gear

Because accountability only happens when citizens refuse to look away