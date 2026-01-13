Dear LevRemembers/Voice From Ukraine Family,

I’m writing this with a weight in my chest that’s hard to describe. While much of the world scrolls past Ukraine, distracted by noise, outrage cycles, and Donald Trump’s latest chaos, people in Ukraine are freezing, bleeding, and dying in the dark.

Russia is not just fighting a war anymore — it is waging winter itself as a weapon. Missiles and drones continue to slam into cities, power stations, and civilian infrastructure. Apartments sit without heat. Hospitals scramble to keep machines running. Parents wrap children in layers, praying the lights don’t go out again. Elderly people sit alone in cold rooms where the walls no longer hold warmth.

And behind every blackout is a life.

Behind every explosion is a family forever changed.

Mothers who will never hear their child’s voice again.

Children who went to sleep warm and woke up orphaned.

Fathers who left home to get water and never returned.

These are not numbers. These are names. These are human beings.

As the temperatures plunge and the roads turn to sheets of ice, the situation becomes even more dangerous. Oleksandr is preparing to begin the next round of aid deliveries, coordinating generators, heaters, blankets, and critical supplies — but the logistics are brutal. Roads are frozen. Travel is dangerous. Timing is everything. Every delay caused by weather can mean another night without heat, another hospital struggling to function, another family pushed to the edge.

That’s why your help right now matters more than ever.

This is not a new effort. We already have an urgent winter emergency fund in place, and it is actively being used to secure:

Generators to keep hospitals, shelters, and residential buildings running

Heaters and warm blankets for displaced families

Emergency power and medical supplies for children’s hospitals and orphanages

Essential aid for people living in temporary shelters and damaged homes

Every dollar goes toward keeping people alive through this winter.

And make no mistake — Putin is not backing down. He is more defiant than ever, escalating attacks, doubling down on threats, blaming the West, and openly daring the world to look away. This aggression is intentional. It’s strategic. And yes — it fits exactly into the plan I warned you about, the one built on silence, distraction, and exhaustion. As Trump grows louder at home and quieter on Ukraine, you are watching that plan unfold in real time.

That is precisely why we will not stop.

We will not look away.

We will not let Ukraine be erased from the conversation.

Ukraine needs support now not just to fight — but to survive.

How You Can Save Lives Right Now

➡️ Donate to our Urgent Winter Emergency Fund for Ukraine

Your contribution helps purchase generators, heaters, blankets, fuel, and lifesaving supplies needed immediately.

GoFundMe: https://gofund.me/f93928c81

Venmo: https://venmo.com/u/LEV-PARNAS

PayPal: https://paypal.me/LEVPARNAS

Zelle: thereallevparnas@gmail.com

➡️ Become a Paid Subscriber

Paid subscribers make this work possible — they help break the algorithms, fund independent reporting, and ensure Ukraine’s voice is not silenced.

➡️ Join Our Volunteer Hotline

If you can help coordinate, donate supplies, or assist with logistics, we need you.

📩 levpttp@proton.me

Financial Support Saves Lives

This is a lifeline.

This is a bloodline.

Your support keeps hospitals running.

It keeps children warm.

It keeps families alive through nights that would otherwise be deadly.

If you’ve ever asked yourself, “What can I actually do?” — this is it.

A Final Word

Ukraine is still standing because ordinary people around the world refused to turn away. But winter is relentless, and time is not on their side.

Please — give what you can.

Please — share this message.

Please — stand with Ukraine now, when it matters most.

With urgency, resolve, and hope,

God bless you. Slava Ukraini.

-Lev Parnas

P.S. If you haven’t yet, go to LevRemembers.com and grab your copy of Shadow Diplomacy — the book that neither Putin nor Trump want you to ever read. It’s the book that connects the dots to what’s happening right now in front of your eyes

And while you’re there, support Ukraine and our mission by picking up Voice From Ukraine gear or Enough Is Enough merch — because when we show up, we show up united, loud, and impossible to ignore