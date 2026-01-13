BREAKING: Ukraine Is Freezing in the Dark — State of Emergency
Blackouts. Explosions. Sub-zero nights. Hospitals and families need power, heat, and hope—right now.
Dear LevRemembers/Voice From Ukraine Family,
I’m writing this with a weight in my chest that’s hard to describe. While much of the world scrolls past Ukraine, distracted by noise, outrage cycles, and Donald Trump’s latest chaos, people in Ukraine are freezing, bleeding, and dying in the dark.
Russia is not just fighting a war anymore — it is waging winter itself as a weapon. Missiles and drones continue to slam into cities, power stations, and civilian infrastructure. Apartments sit without heat. Hospitals scramble to keep machines running. Parents wrap children in layers, praying the lights don’t go out again. Elderly people sit alone in cold rooms where the walls no longer hold warmth.
And behind every blackout is a life.
Behind every explosion is a family forever changed.
Mothers who will never hear their child’s voice again.
Children who went to sleep warm and woke up orphaned.
Fathers who left home to get water and never returned.
These are not numbers. These are names. These are human beings.
As the temperatures plunge and the roads turn to sheets of ice, the situation becomes even more dangerous. Oleksandr is preparing to begin the next round of aid deliveries, coordinating generators, heaters, blankets, and critical supplies — but the logistics are brutal. Roads are frozen. Travel is dangerous. Timing is everything. Every delay caused by weather can mean another night without heat, another hospital struggling to function, another family pushed to the edge.
That’s why your help right now matters more than ever.
This is not a new effort. We already have an urgent winter emergency fund in place, and it is actively being used to secure:
Generators to keep hospitals, shelters, and residential buildings running
Heaters and warm blankets for displaced families
Emergency power and medical supplies for children’s hospitals and orphanages
Essential aid for people living in temporary shelters and damaged homes
Every dollar goes toward keeping people alive through this winter.
And make no mistake — Putin is not backing down. He is more defiant than ever, escalating attacks, doubling down on threats, blaming the West, and openly daring the world to look away. This aggression is intentional. It’s strategic. And yes — it fits exactly into the plan I warned you about, the one built on silence, distraction, and exhaustion. As Trump grows louder at home and quieter on Ukraine, you are watching that plan unfold in real time.
That is precisely why we will not stop.
We will not look away.
We will not let Ukraine be erased from the conversation.
Ukraine needs support now not just to fight — but to survive.
How You Can Save Lives Right Now
➡️ Donate to our Urgent Winter Emergency Fund for Ukraine
Your contribution helps purchase generators, heaters, blankets, fuel, and lifesaving supplies needed immediately.
GoFundMe: https://gofund.me/f93928c81
Venmo: https://venmo.com/u/LEV-PARNAS
PayPal: https://paypal.me/LEVPARNAS
Zelle: thereallevparnas@gmail.com
➡️ Become a Paid Subscriber
Paid subscribers make this work possible — they help break the algorithms, fund independent reporting, and ensure Ukraine’s voice is not silenced.
➡️ Join Our Volunteer Hotline
If you can help coordinate, donate supplies, or assist with logistics, we need you.
📩 levpttp@proton.me
Financial Support Saves Lives
This is a lifeline.
This is a bloodline.
Your support keeps hospitals running.
It keeps children warm.
It keeps families alive through nights that would otherwise be deadly.
If you’ve ever asked yourself, “What can I actually do?” — this is it.
A Final Word
Ukraine is still standing because ordinary people around the world refused to turn away. But winter is relentless, and time is not on their side.
Please — give what you can.
Please — share this message.
Please — stand with Ukraine now, when it matters most.
With urgency, resolve, and hope,
God bless you. Slava Ukraini.
-Lev Parnas
P.S. If you haven’t yet, go to LevRemembers.com and grab your copy of Shadow Diplomacy — the book that neither Putin nor Trump want you to ever read. It’s the book that connects the dots to what’s happening right now in front of your eyes
And while you’re there, support Ukraine and our mission by picking up Voice From Ukraine gear or Enough Is Enough merch — because when we show up, we show up united, loud, and impossible to ignore
I’m so sorry I put the wrong GoFundMe link. Here is the link for Ukraine is https://gofund.me/c7b90de1a
I will update letter now. For those who donated for Ukraine I will send that money to Oleksandr. Thank you everyone 🙏
God bless you
Slava Ukraine
Lev - you posted the GoFundMe link for the U.S. work not the Ukraine one. Can you update it?