Coffee & Tea | Special Report - Cohen Crawling Back to Trump

Folks, you might want something stronger than coffee or tea for this one.

This week we’re breaking down the story of the moment: Michael Cohen and Donald Trump have gotten back together. The star witness. The man who told Congress his old boss was a con man and a cheat. The man who did three years in prison over Trump’s dirty work. He’s now saying the ice between them didn’t just melt — it broke. He’s got a new microphone at WABC. And he got it with the president’s blessing.

We’re going to unpack all of it: how it happened, who worked the back channel, what Cohen suddenly started saying about Letitia James, Alvin Bragg, and Jeffrey Epstein — and, most importantly, who benefits. This one gets buried by Monday if we let it. We’re not letting it.

Here’s the thing you already know about me: I’m not a journalist. I’m an insider. I don’t report from the outside looking in. I tell you what I’ve seen.

And that’s exactly why I need you now.

When a man who was supposed to be a witness against power ends up with a platform handed to him by that power, people like me — people who refuse to stay quiet — become the next target. I believe they intend to come after me. I believe they intend to shut me down.

They can’t, if you stand with me.

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Every subscription, every dollar, is a wall between me and the people who want this newsletter gone.

Get the book. Shadow Diplomacy is at LevRemembers.com. What you are watching now did not start this year. It started in the rooms I was standing in. The book is the map. Read it and you will see the next six months before they arrive.

They will not stop me — not as long as I have you. We will keep speaking truth to power. I will keep fighting to save our democracy. Together.

☕ See you at the table.

-Lev Parnas