Coffee & Tea with Lev & Dean — Joined by former Congressman Denver Riggleman

Folks, we’ve done a lot of episodes. You know that. We break news. We connect dots. We go places the mainstream media won’t touch.

But this one?

This is truly special.

Coffee & Tea with Lev & Dean is unlike anything we’ve done before — because this time we’re joined by former Congressman Denver Riggleman, a member of the January 6th Committee, a man who was inside the investigation when the walls were closing in.

And what we discuss… you have not heard anywhere else.

We go into never-before-seen, never-before-discussed text messages from the January 6th investigation. Messages that reveal what was happening behind the curtain while the country was being told only part of the story. We talk about conversations that never made it to cable news. We talk about the political pressure. The resistance. The fear. The strategy.

And yes — for the first time publicly — we go into the behind-the-scenes coordination between Congressman Riggleman and me. How we were working quietly, methodically, strategically — not just to assist the J6 Committee, but how I was instrumental in helping Hunter Biden’s legal team understand the broader political operation at play.

This isn’t gossip.

This isn’t speculation.

This is firsthand.

It’s about how information actually moves in Washington. How investigations are shaped. How truth is fought for — and how it’s buried.

If you’ve ever wondered what really happens behind closed doors… if you’ve ever questioned how narratives are manufactured… if you’ve ever wanted to hear from the people who were actually in the room…

You cannot miss this episode.

And here’s the bottom line:

What we talk about isn’t just history. It’s not just about January 6th. It’s not just about Hunter Biden.

It’s about whether we, as a country, are willing to confront truth — even when it’s uncomfortable. Even when it cuts across party lines. Even when it exposes powerful people.

Because as we can all agree — now is the time to act to save our democracy. Not tomorrow. Not next election cycle. Now.

And action starts with accountability.

That’s why the first step is simple: sign the petition. Demand transparency. Demand testimony. Demand that no one — no one — is above the law.

If you believe in truth over tribalism…

If you believe democracy is worth fighting for…

If you believe sunlight is the best disinfectant…

Then join us. Watch this episode. Share it. And take that first step by signing the petition.

This is bigger than one show.

This is about the future of our country.

Make it impossible for elected officials to pretend the public is not demanding answers.

Something Is Shifting

When insiders begin whispering.

When blame starts moving.

When people think about exits.

It means pressure is working.

We are entering a new phase.

Stay close.

More is coming.

-Lev Parnas

